montanarightnow.com
Montana men plead guilty to poaching bull elk
Press release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. BILLINGS– A Missoula man and a Ballantine man were recently sentenced on separate felony cases for illegally killing trophy elk. Alex St. Marie, 37, from Missoula, was sentenced in Fergus County District Court after pleading guilty to a felony for poaching...
State must restore birth certificate process affecting transgender Montanans
A Yellowstone County judge ordered Thursday that the state health department return to a simplified process for changing sex marker designations on birth certificates.
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 1,315 Cases, Three New Deaths
As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 308,023 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 1,315 new confirmed cases. There are currently 1,513 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,539,764 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 574,138...
Do You Live In One Of Montana’s Top Ten Most Dangerous Cities?
Every night when we go to sleep, we like to feel safe. We don't want to worry about whether there will be a break-in, a shooting, or even worse, a murder. So when it comes to Montana, what cities are considered the "most dangerous"? Maybe you are living in one right now.
mt.gov
Gov. Gianforte Gathers Leaders to Discuss Public Safety in Kalispell
KALISPELL, Mont. – Gathering input from local officials, law enforcement, and treatment providers in the Flathead Valley, Governor Greg Gianforte today convened a roundtable to discuss strategies to build safer, stronger communities in Montana. “This is an all-hands-on-deck moment,” Gov. Gianforte said, noting the dramatic rise in drug interdictions...
The still-controversial life of Montana’s first Native woman elected to the Legislature
Somewhere, Dolly Smith Cusker Akers is smiling. Maybe even laughing. Her name isn’t a household word in Montana, nothing like the revered and reviled Jeannette Rankin, the first woman elected to Congress who also happens to be from Montana. Akers holds a different distinction, being the first female Native American elected to the state Legislature. […] The post The still-controversial life of Montana’s first Native woman elected to the Legislature appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Missoula Fugitive Takes Own Life During Attempted Traffic Stop
On September 13, 2022, at around 11:15 a.m., the Missoula Police Department announced they were searching for fugitive Patrick Cork who was armed and dangerous. He had a $50,000 warrant for his arrest and was actively attempting to elude law enforcement. It was also reported that Cork was in possession of a handgun.
I Survived Jury Duty in Montana. Here’s How it Went!
You may have heard that I was summoned for jury duty. I don't know anybody that WANTS to have jury duty. But you either go or you can get fined up to $1,000 and up to three days in jail. So I appeared, on time, at the Shrine Monday with about 80 other good citizens of Yellowstone County.
NBCMontana
Missoula fugitive commits suicide prior to traffic stop
MISSOULA, Mont. — The search for a Missoula fugitive ended in Ronan late Tuesday. Patrick Cork, 50, shot himself prior to yielding to a Ronan Police officer, who was attempting to stop Cork's vehicle on Round Butte Road. The officer gave first aid to Cork, who was hospitalized but...
Missoula Police Arrest Man for the Fourth Time in 12 Days
On September 15, 2022, at approximately 12:42 a.m., Missoula Police Department officers were dispatched to the Poverello Center for a report of a rock thrown through a window. About five minutes before the window broke, 41-year-old Virinder Brar had been told he would not be allowed to stay at the center that night.
Montana’s Attorney General Attempting to Protect Sugar Beet Harvest
The US Army Corps of Engineers is planning to cut the water flow rates from Fort Peck Dam in half, causing potential damage to the sugar beet harvest in Montana. AG Knudsen has requested they postpone that action one month, to prevent the damage. AG Knudsen sent a letter to...
Suspect Shot by Law Enforcement Near Missoula Airport Identified
The Lake County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of the suspect involved in an officer-involved shooting that occurred near the Smokejumper Center in the 5700 block of West Broadway as 34-year-old Vance Ledeau. Missoula Police Department spokesperson Lydia Arnold provided limited details of the incident that day. One...
Montana’s educator Code of Ethics partly revised, but without the word ‘equity’
A motion that the Montana Board of Public Education adopt an updated Code of Ethics for educators — with the word “equity” included — didn’t get a second this week. Instead, the Board adopted Thursday a separate motion to accept a couple of changes but send the portion with the term “equity” back to an […] The post Montana’s educator Code of Ethics partly revised, but without the word ‘equity’ appeared first on Daily Montanan.
A Remarkable MONTANA Showcase
Tomorrow morning (Saturday) at 7:30, on Puff Man Sports Trivia, I'll be giving away the cool & truly unique Montana book, "A History of Montana in 101 Objects; Artifacts & Essays" from the Montana Historical Society. The book's dedicated to all the generous donors who, since 1865, have provided the collections that the Montana Historical Society holds in trust for ALL people of Montana. The 1st caller in with the correct answer to my sports trivia question will WIN the book. Check out this beautiful presentation at Montana Historical Society Press at mhs.mt.gov with its' selection of historically significant artifacts found in the Montana Historical Society (MHS) Museum & Library collections., & then listen to WIN at 7:30, Saturday morning on Puff Man Sports Trivia!
Colorado investment firm completes acquisition of Missoula apartment complex
The acquisition of the Brooklyn West Apartments located on Mullan Road in Missoula includes 171 residential units.
Fairfield Sun Times
Missoula police looking for fugitive who they say is armed and dangerous
MISSOULA, Mont. - "Missoula Police Department is searching for fugitive Patrick Cork who is armed and dangerous. Patrick Cork has a $50,000 warrant for his arrest and is actively attempting to elude law enforcement. Missoula Police Department is actively looking for Cork who is believed to be in possession of...
NBCMontana
Missoula police attempt to identify man in photos
MISSOULA, MT — The Missoula Police Department needs your help identifying the man in the following photos. If you know this man, contact Detective Mattix at 406-552-6296. The City of Missoula Police Department released the following information:
Fairfield Sun Times
Countries Montana exports the most goods to
Stacker compiled a list of the countries Montana exports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
3 people die in Tuesday Missoula accident
Three people died and two people are in critical condition following a Tuesday morning head-on accident in Missoula.
A Warning to Hunters in Eastern Montana, Especially Outsiders
Local law enforcement in at least one Eastern Montana county is pushing out an important warning to hunters. Here's what Phillips County Sheriff Jerry Lytle shared on Facebook recently:. Considering within the last 24 hours, we've had multiple hunter issues including lost hunters and overdue hunters because they didn't know...
