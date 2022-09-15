ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

montanarightnow.com

Montana men plead guilty to poaching bull elk

Press release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. BILLINGS– A Missoula man and a Ballantine man were recently sentenced on separate felony cases for illegally killing trophy elk. Alex St. Marie, 37, from Missoula, was sentenced in Fergus County District Court after pleading guilty to a felony for poaching...
BALLANTINE, MT
mt.gov

Gov. Gianforte Gathers Leaders to Discuss Public Safety in Kalispell

KALISPELL, Mont. – Gathering input from local officials, law enforcement, and treatment providers in the Flathead Valley, Governor Greg Gianforte today convened a roundtable to discuss strategies to build safer, stronger communities in Montana. “This is an all-hands-on-deck moment,” Gov. Gianforte said, noting the dramatic rise in drug interdictions...
KALISPELL, MT
Daily Montanan

The still-controversial life of Montana’s first Native woman elected to the Legislature

Somewhere, Dolly Smith Cusker Akers is smiling. Maybe even laughing. Her name isn’t a household word in Montana, nothing like the revered and reviled Jeannette Rankin, the first woman elected to Congress who also happens to be from Montana. Akers holds a different distinction, being the first female Native American elected to the state Legislature. […] The post The still-controversial life of Montana’s first Native woman elected to the Legislature appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Jesse Laslovich
NBCMontana

Missoula fugitive commits suicide prior to traffic stop

MISSOULA, Mont. — The search for a Missoula fugitive ended in Ronan late Tuesday. Patrick Cork, 50, shot himself prior to yielding to a Ronan Police officer, who was attempting to stop Cork's vehicle on Round Butte Road. The officer gave first aid to Cork, who was hospitalized but...
MISSOULA, MT
KSEN AM 1150

Missoula Police Arrest Man for the Fourth Time in 12 Days

On September 15, 2022, at approximately 12:42 a.m., Missoula Police Department officers were dispatched to the Poverello Center for a report of a rock thrown through a window. About five minutes before the window broke, 41-year-old Virinder Brar had been told he would not be allowed to stay at the center that night.
MISSOULA, MT
KSEN AM 1150

Suspect Shot by Law Enforcement Near Missoula Airport Identified

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of the suspect involved in an officer-involved shooting that occurred near the Smokejumper Center in the 5700 block of West Broadway as 34-year-old Vance Ledeau. Missoula Police Department spokesperson Lydia Arnold provided limited details of the incident that day. One...
MISSOULA, MT
Daily Montanan

Montana’s educator Code of Ethics partly revised, but without the word ‘equity’

A motion that the Montana Board of Public Education adopt an updated Code of Ethics for educators — with the word “equity” included — didn’t get a second this week. Instead, the Board adopted Thursday a separate motion to accept a couple of changes but send the portion with the term “equity” back to an […] The post Montana’s educator Code of Ethics partly revised, but without the word ‘equity’ appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
KSEN AM 1150

A Remarkable MONTANA Showcase

Tomorrow morning (Saturday) at 7:30, on Puff Man Sports Trivia, I'll be giving away the cool & truly unique Montana book, "A History of Montana in 101 Objects; Artifacts & Essays" from the Montana Historical Society. The book's dedicated to all the generous donors who, since 1865, have provided the collections that the Montana Historical Society holds in trust for ALL people of Montana. The 1st caller in with the correct answer to my sports trivia question will WIN the book. Check out this beautiful presentation at Montana Historical Society Press at mhs.mt.gov with its' selection of historically significant artifacts found in the Montana Historical Society (MHS) Museum & Library collections., & then listen to WIN at 7:30, Saturday morning on Puff Man Sports Trivia!
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

Missoula police looking for fugitive who they say is armed and dangerous

MISSOULA, Mont. - "Missoula Police Department is searching for fugitive Patrick Cork who is armed and dangerous. Patrick Cork has a $50,000 warrant for his arrest and is actively attempting to elude law enforcement. Missoula Police Department is actively looking for Cork who is believed to be in possession of...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Missoula police attempt to identify man in photos

MISSOULA, MT — The Missoula Police Department needs your help identifying the man in the following photos. If you know this man, contact Detective Mattix at 406-552-6296. The City of Missoula Police Department released the following information:
MISSOULA, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Countries Montana exports the most goods to

Stacker compiled a list of the countries Montana exports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
MONTANA STATE
KSEN AM 1150

KSEN AM 1150

KSEN AM 1150 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shelby, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://ksenam.com

