Protecting your house from harmful microorganisms and viruses isn’t just a matter of installing air purifiers and UV sanitizers in rooms. Keeping areas clean is also an important part of that process, especially when it comes to dirt that’s hard to see or materials that would emit harmful substances. Vacuum cleaners are, of course, one of the most common weapons in the war against dirt and grime, whether they be on floors, in corners, or in other places we can’t reach easily. The design of vacuum cleaners has shifted every now and then, sometimes embracing trends like minimalism. This design concept, however, goes in a different direction and heaps a ton of details on the vacuum cleaner, creating an appliance that wouldn’t look out of place in the robot-filled home of the future.

