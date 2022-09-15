Read full article on original website
Notre Dame Professor Karrie Koesel tells U.S. panel how China is using new technology to tighten control over churchesD.J. EatonNotre Dame, IN
Football: Buckeye defense ‘stepped up to the challenge’ in second-half comeback over Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Hall takes starting opportunity ‘to heart,’ disrupts No. 5 Notre Dame up frontThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State-No. 5 Notre Dame features a ‘lot of crossover’ on coaching staffsThe LanternColumbus, OH
'Lou Lou and Moose:' Dogs rise to social media fame cheering on the Irish
NOTRE DAME, Ind. --- The Fighting Irish have fans from all over but there are two special fans from California who are making quite a rumble on social media. Lou Lou and Moose are siblings who ride around in a little Lamborghini, sporting Irish gear, and their social media videos are a huge hit.
abc57.com
Fun & Games with Golic: In a pickle(ball)
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - Last season, ABC57 Kickoff host Allison Hayes rode around in a golf cart with Notre Dame legend Mike Golic, hearing stories about his time playing for the Fighting Irish. This season, Golic is back but with a twist. For the first edition of Fun &...
hometownnewsnow.com
Sunflower Fair Tomorrow
(La Porte, IN) - The 23rd annual Sunflower Fair in La Porte is tomorrow, but the festivities begin this evening with live music downtown. More than 100 craft and non-profit vendors and a classic car show and food will be among the attractions. The always heavily attended event will also feature a rib cook-off, entertainment, kids' activities, and a kid's fun zone.
abc57.com
Annual sunflower contest honors memory of beloved son
LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. - A 7-year-old boy died just before he could make it to the annual La Porte Sunflower Fair. Each year, a contest at the fair honors his memory. Even as Wyatt Wilke became ill, he was hoping to make it to the annual fair. Wilke died...
lansingcitypulse.com
Concerts and cannabis
Saturday, Sept. 17, 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Cass County Fairgrounds, 590 N. O’Keefe St., Cassopolis. Combining live music and marijuana is a growing trend across the state. Last month, Adado Riverfront Park was packed thanks to the Smokers Ball. In April, the second annual Lansing 420 Music Festival also went down.
laportecounty.life
A La Porte county life in the spotlight: Jamie Huss
What started as a fun family activity for Jamie Huss quickly turned into a lifelong passion, and then later into a career she loves. Now the Assistant Zoo Director at the Washington Park Zoo, Huss was first introduced to it all when she was just a child. “My mom started...
WNDU
Niles author helping people overcome addiction with new faith-based book and podcast
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) -A Niles woman is using her journey through recovery and her faith to inspire others dealing with addiction. Meredith Terpeluk Schoeller just came out with her second book “How to Let Go of your Food and Weight Obsession: A Guide for the Woman who Wants More for Her Life.”
22 WSBT
Stand tall toward the sun at the 23rd annual La Porte Sunflower Fair
WHO: The City of La Porte and La Porte Sunflower Fair. WHAT: Celebrate all things sunflower in La Porte County. There'll be over 100 craft and nonprofit vendors, food, a sunflower growing competition and the iconic rib cook off. WHEN: 9-5 p.m. ET. WHERE: Downtown La Porte, Michigan Avenue.
swmichigandining.com
The Harvey House
Fall is my favorite time of year. I pick up a lot of overtime at work doing something I really like doing. Most of that overtime comes on Friday nights. I work my normal shift then usually go on a short road trip somewhere to pick up a few extra hours.
963xke.com
“Tiger King” tigers find forever home at Black Pine
ALBION, Ind. (ADAMS) – For the past year, four of the “Tiger King” tigers that were seized from Jeff & Lauren Lowe by the Department of Justice in the spring of 2021 have been in protective custody at Black Pine Animal Sanctuary. At the time, the DOJ...
abc57.com
Corn dog festival debuts in Bristol
BRISTOL, Ind. -- After months of preparation, the Bristol corn dog festival kicks off on Saturday. Summer Horan was joined by members of Monogram Foods, the to learn what's in store for the event.
abc57.com
ABC57 Archaeologists digging up Elkhart County's history
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - In September, ABC57 Archaeologists is digging into the history of Michiana communities. This week, we look at Elkhart County's history and the tribes that laid the foundation. You can learn more about the county's history at the Elkhart County Historical Museum.
95.3 MNC
Licensed marijuana concert coming to Cass County Fairgrounds
A licensed marijuana event is happening this weekend in Michiana. High Indotainment is hosting the GOATS of Cannabis Concert at the Cass County Fairgrounds. Organizers say that the goal is to bring a big-city event to the area and to educate and reduce the stigma surrounding marijuana. ABC 57 News...
WANE-TV
Tigers from ‘Tiger King’ staying at Black Pine
ALBION, Ind. (WANE) — Four of the dozens of big cats removed from the roadside zoo featured in the Nexflix documentary “Tiger King” can now officially call Black Pine Animal Sanctuary home. Black Pine said Thursday that it received notice that tigers Prince, Ima, Elvis & Patronus...
abc57.com
ABC57 Sound Off on Kickoff: ND vs. Cal
Notre Dame fans aren’t shy when it comes to sharing their opinions on Irish football. This week, ABC57 stopped by O'Rourke's Public House for a Kickoff edition of Sound Off leading up to Notre Dame’s matchup with the California Golden Bears. On the Week 2 loss to Marshall:
abc57.com
South Bend Cubs advance to Championship Series
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Cubs beat the Cedar Rapids Kernels 9-3 in game two of the Divisional Series. The Cubs will now advance to the Championship Series where they will face the Lake County Captains. Game one of the Championship Series is on Sunday at 6:05 p.m....
rvbusiness.com
Camping World Hires RV Design Leader Renee Gillis
LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. – Camping World Design & Supply (CWDS) based in Elkhart, Ind., a leading supplier of RV furniture, electronics and design products for the RV industry has announced in a press release the hiring of Renee Gillis as the director of design for CWDS. Operating out of 801...
abc57.com
Hopebridge Autism Therapy Center celebrates recent graduates
While many kids are getting settled in for the school year, a select group of students are doing so for the very first time after graduating from Hopebridge Autism Therapy Center. Seventeen local students with autism entered the classroom for the first time this year after achieving milestones in communication,...
travelawaits.com
9 Amazing Experiences In Scenic Michigan City, Indiana
With miles of pristine beaches and towering sand dunes, Michigan City, Indiana, is flush with coastal charm. Add to those natural wonders a fascinating maritime history, a rich cultural arts scene, and a diverse ecosystem, and you find a premium vacation destination infused with Hoosier friendliness. Michigan City, located in...
