Man Arrested After Allegedly Firing Shots In The Air In Tulsa
Tulsa Police arrested a man accused of handling a firearm while intoxicated. Police said it happened Friday night at the Cedar Lane Apartments near 21st and Sheridan. Police say witnesses told them Alicia Duke drove to Lakee Hayes' apartment with bottles of liquor and a one-year-old in the car. Officers...
news9.com
3 Arrested Following Search Of Stillwater Home
Three people were arrested after Stillwater police served a narcotics search warrant Wednesday morning. The Stillwater Police Department Special Projects Unit served the warrant at around 10:52 a.m. near East Virginia Avenue and South Burdick Street. When officers knocked on the door, Kelsey Black answered the door holding a toddler,...
An inmate was allegedly raped while being handcuffed to a cell wall
A woman was detained in the Oklahoma County Detention Center in July, and while in custody, she was allegedly raped by an inmate that had wondered from his processing cell.
Choctaw man tackled by officers after allegedly verbally accosting meter-reader
Police say it started when a meter-reader was reportedly verbally assaulted by the man at the home.
OKCPD: Police trying to identify 3 people who allegedly attacked a 67-year-old man
The Oklahoma City Police Department is trying to identify three people in a video allegedly attacking an older gentleman.
okcfox.com
Father accidentally shoots 2 children in southwest Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating a shooting in southwest Oklahoma City on Friday evening that left two children in the hospital. Reports say a father was cleaning his gun when it discharged, striking two children. A 6-year-old and a 9-year-old boy were taken to the hospital with non-life...
okcfox.com
Luther police: Newalla man was watching 'adult material' while driving
LUTHER, Okla. (KOKH) — Luther police said a man pulled over for a traffic stop was watching "adult material" while driving his car. Police said the traffic stop happened just after 3 a.m. Friday in the 19000 block of E. Highway 66. Officers said the man, Coty Robinson of Newalla, was speeding and texting while driving.
Two arrested after high-speed police chase turns into a manhunt in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Two people have been arrested after a high-speed chase turned into a search near Utica and Admiral. The chase started as a traffic stop near Admiral and Sheridan after an SUV ran a red light. The driver, now identified as Vincent Poyhonen, speed off. At one...
Homicide of Tulsa woman highlights domestic violence in Tulsa County
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are looking for Juan Blanco, who was charged with a second degree murder in the death of his girlfriend Jackie Littrell. Littrell’s death was ruled a homicide in July. An affidavit said Littrell went to the hospital June 3, saying that her boyfriend punched her in the stomach. At the time, the affidavit did not name her boyfriend.
Police release video connected to unsolved murder in OKC
Oklahoma City police are asking for the public's help as they investigate an unsolved murder.
guthrienewsleader.net
Guthrie man pleads guilty in 2020 double shooting in Walmart parking lot
Arthur Lee Cloud of Guthrie pleaded guilty in Logan County District Court to three criminal counts related to a double shooting in the Guthrie Walmart parking lot in 2020. According to court records, Cloud entered a guilty plea to an amended charge of Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon and was sentenced to 10 years in the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, with the last seven years suspended, conditioned on his good behavior. He originally faced a charge of Shooting with Intent to Kill.
Bethany Man Arrested After Hitting Grandparents With Vehicle
A man has been arrested after allegedly hitting his grandparents with a vehicle Wednesday night in Bethany, according to Bethany police. Police said this happened in a neighborhood near Northwest 23rd Street and North Rockwell Avenue. The driver, Richardo Rocha, took off in his vehicle following the incident, according to...
OCPD: 2 Children Accidentally Shot In SW OKC
Two children were accidentally shot Friday night in southwest Oklahoma City, Oklahoma City police confirm. The incident happened near Southwest 40th Street and South Golf Avenue. Police said a man was showing children how to clean a gun before gunshots went off, striking one child in the leg and the...
Grandmother Of 11-Year-Old Shot By Uncle Speaks Out After Attempted Murder-Suicide
An 11-year-old girl who was shot in the head by her uncle on Monday continues to fight for her life at OU Children’s Hospital in northeast Oklahoma City. Police said the relative attempted to kill her just before he turned the gun on himself. The victim’s grandmother, Marcelina Salas,...
High speed chase in OKC leaves neighbors concerned
A man is in custody after leading police on a wild chase from Oklahoma City to Norman Thursday afternoon.
Update: Edmond Police say ‘no criminal intent’ suspected after social media post warns of possible attempted kidnapping
Officers say, "At this time no crime occurred, nor is it believed that there was any criminal intent."
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Tulsa fire investigators search for person of interest following dumpster fire
TULSA, Okla. — Investigators need your help tracking down a person of interest after a fire was sparked in Tulsa. It happened around 9:30 p.m. at a building near E. 13th Street and S. 71st. Surveillance cameras captured a man standing near a dumpster as flames spread outward. Investigators...
okcfox.com
Court docs: Man shows up at Oklahoma City motel for Tinder date, gets choked unconscious
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A man was arrested in connection to a robbery earlier this month at an Oklahoma City Days Inn. According to court documents, the alleged victim met a girl on Tinder and met up at the Days Inn on NW 39th Street on September 2. Once...
OCPD: Suspect Arrested After Using Dating App To Commit Robbery
Oklahoma City Police were called to a hotel near Northwest 39th Street and North May Avenue in September after a 19-year-old man told officers he was robbed after meeting a date on Tinder. OCPD said they have identified the robbery suspect as 18-year-old Cquama Johnson, who was arrested Tuesday in...
chickashatoday.com
Additional Embezzlement Charges, RICO Charge Filed Against Oklahoma Contractor
OKLAHOMA CITY – Attorney General John O’Connor filed a third round of charges in Oklahoma County against a contractor who allegedly received thousands of dollars from Oklahomans in several counties in exchange for construction projects he never completed. Michael Hanson, 42, is now charged with twenty-four (24) counts...
