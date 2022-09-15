Read full article on original website
Claiborne Progress
Tennessee plans to distribute $88M in federal funds to build electric vehicle charging stations
By the end of September, Tennessee hopes to have approval for what it expects to be an $88.3 million electric vehicle infrastructure plan. The plan was submitted before Aug. 1 to the federal Joint Office of Energy and Transportation, outlining how it planned to spend $13.7 million of federal funds this fiscal year and the remainder over the following four years as part of $7.5 billion nationally being spent on electric vehicle charging station infrastructure.
thecentersquare.com
Tennessee collected $4.9M of taxes on $206M in online sports wagers in August
(The Center Square) — Tennessee collected $4.9 million in sports gambling taxes in August, up more than $1 million from July, according to numbers released by the state’s Sports Wagering Advisory Committee. The funds came from nearly $206 million of wagering with sports gambling sites from the state’s...
Broadband internet expands in parts of rural Tennessee for reliable connection
Goats grazing and the sounds of nature — there's something peaceful about the country in Culleoka, but Sandra Kerrigan hasn't been feeling calm lately. Internet issues have been frustrating her.
Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Tennessee
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the highest unemployment rate in Tennessee using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
100K+ rail workers set to strike on Friday: Here’s how the strike could affect Tennessee
The clock is ticking to avoid a railroad strike that experts say would be a massive hit to an already fragile food chain.
$447 million broadband investment can make internet speeds 1000x faster for rural Tennesseans
Tennessee family says they drive 20 to 25 minutes at times for access to reliable internet.
radio7media.com
Tennessee Governor Announces Internet Expansion Grant Winners
PULASKI ELECTRIC SYSTEM (PES), $23,161,638.53, SERVING PARTS OF GILES COUNTY. ARDMORE TELEPHONE COMPANY, INC., $11,446,165.50, SERVING PARTS OF GILES AND LINCOLN COUNTIES. LORETTO TELECOM, $7,466,068.00, SERVING PARTS OF LAWRENCE COUNTY. UNITED TELEPHONE COMPANY, $53,362,147.00, SERVING PARTS OF BEDFORD, GILES, LINCOLN, MOORE, MAURY AND WILLIAMSON COUNTIES. AND, BOARD OF PUBLIC UTILITIES...
WSMV
Tennessee AG urges Biden to classify fentanyl as ‘weapon of mass destruction’
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – New Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti has joined a multi-state effort to urge President Joe Biden to classify fentanyl as a “weapon of mass destruction.”. Skrmetti has joined a group of 18 state attorneys general to demand Biden take “decisive action” in response to...
Tennessee Voter Project Calls for Gun Safety Measures
Group advocates for change amid violent episodes in Memphis. The nonprofit Tennessee Voter Project - a group designed to focus on voter turnout and election integrity - is speaking out on recent acts of violence in Memphis. The group is calling for specific measures to address gun violence, including restoring some common-sense gun safety provisions to state law.
WBBJ
Company demonstrates work at largest titanium source in U.S., located in West Tennessee
BENTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A new company could be on the search for new minerals across West Tennessee, and they’re educating the public along the way. Iperion-X is focused on sustainably mining titanium and other minerals from sands spread across West Tennessee, and trying to do it in an educational way with a new small scale demonstration facility.
weatherboy.com
Quake Strikes in the Heart of the New Madrid Seismic Zone in Tennessee Today
Yet another quake struck today around the New Madrid Seismic Zone, this time right in the heart of it in western Tennessee. The magnitude 2.3 event was weak, but people as far away as Missouri and Kentucky reported to the USGS that they felt the earthquake. The earthquake, which struck at 4:02 am this morning, had an epicenter near the town of Tiptonville, Tennessee, next to the border with Kentucky and Missouri –and also close to New Madrid County, Missouri, home of epic earthquake activity in the 1800s. Today’s earthquake is the 56th to strike the region in the last 30 days and the 11th to hit the heart of the New Madrid Seismic Zone in the last 7 days.
They agree crime is a problem. But Tennessee politicians can't agree on a fix.
Between a week of high-profile homicides in Memphis, and violent crime rates up overall in several Tennessee cities, state lawmakers are looking at ways to combat crime.
utdailybeacon.com
East Tennessee Maverick: Tennessee prime example why states shouldn’t decide abortion
Our conservative state legislature has made endangering the life and welfare of a woman state law in Tennessee. As of Aug. 25, abortion in Tennessee is illegal from fertilization, with no exceptions for rape, incest or child sex abuse. There is also, get this, no direct exception in case of risk to the mother’s life.
utdailybeacon.com
Tennessee Representative advises universities to remove LGBTQIA+ protections under Title IX
On Aug. 22, Tennessee State Representative John Ragan sent a letter to multiple Tennessee universities in which he advised them to remove any policies stating that LGBTQIA+ students are a protected class under Title IX. The most notable recipient of the letter was East Tennessee State University President Brian Noland....
thunderboltradio.com
Tennessee U.S. Senators Ask President for Help With Ending Violent Crime
Tennessee U.S. Senators Bill Hagerty and Marsha Blackburn are urging President Joe Biden to address the epidemic of violent crime. The Senators sent a letter to the President urging him to take immediate action with policy and funding, to remove and severely punish dangerous offenders in communities. In their letter,...
actionnews5.com
Statewide poultry sales prohibited due to deadly bird flu reported in West Tennessee
OBION CO., Tenn. (WMC) - A state veterinarian has issued a statewide emergency response and an immediate halt to poultry shows, exhibitions, and sales due to a highly pathogenic strain of bird flu reported in a West Tennessee flock. This announcement comes from the Tennessee Department of Agriculture (TDOA), which...
These TN counties reported the most DUI arrests
(WJHL) — Tennessee saw a total of 18,757 DUI arrests in 2021 — a 3.03% increase from 2020, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI). The TBI compiled the data in its annual report based on numbers sent in from law enforcement agencies across the state that are recorded in the Tennessee Incident Based […]
WTVC
As violent crimes rise in Tennessee, focus turns to law cracking down on serving sentences
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — US Senators from Tennessee say violent crime is rising and Chattanooga's police chief says it's happening here, too. Now, there's a focus on a state law that just went into effect that requires those convicted of the most violent crimes to serve their full sentences. The...
WKRN
Hundreds of Tennessee service members remain unaccounted for
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – They are gone, but they are not forgotten. The third Friday of every September is designated as National POW/MIA Recognition Day. The remains of nearly 82,000 Americans remain unaccounted for, the vast majority from World War II. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency lists 1,399 Tennesseans...
