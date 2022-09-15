(Danube MN-) A Danube man was seriously injured Thursday morning when a pole he was cutting down hit him and caused him to fall. The Renville County Sheriff's Department says at 10:13 a.m. they were called to a gravel pit on 840th Avenue, northeast of Danube where a man had fallen and landed on his neck. 66-year-old William Voelz had been standing in the bucket of a skid loader, trying to cut down a pole, and when the pole fell, it hit Voelz, causing him to fall about 15 feet. First responders found him on the ground...he was airlifted from the scene to a undisclosed trauma center with serious injuries.

DANUBE, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO