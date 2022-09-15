Read full article on original website
Related
willmarradio.com
Fanchon Ellwood
Fanchon M. Ellwood, age 87, of Willmar, passed away Thursday, September 15, at Bethesda Grand in Willmar. A celebration of life service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 23, at First Presbyterian Church. Interment will be at Cloverleaf Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. On Thursday, September 22, at Peterson Brothers Funeral Home and will continue for one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are entrusted to the Peterson Brothers Funeral Home. www.petersonbrothers.com.
willmarradio.com
Kathy Barrett
Kathy Kay Barrett, 75, of Pennock, died Thursday, September 15th at her home surrounded by loved ones. Her funeral will be 3:00 pm, Tuesday, September 20th at Calvary Lutheran Church in Willmar. Visitation will be from 5-7:00 pm, Monday at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home and continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Tuesday. www.hafh.org Memorials preferred to donor’s choice.
willmarradio.com
John W. Oman
John W. Oman, 85 of Spicer, died Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Private graveside services will be held at the Spicer City Cemetery. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in New London.
willmarradio.com
Eugene F. Zirbes Jr
Eugene Frances Zirbes Jr, 59, of Willmar died Wednesday, September 14th at his home with his family by his side. His memorial service will be at a later date. Arrangements are with Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar. www.hafh.org.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
willmarradio.com
Joy M. Landin
Joy Marie Landin, 47, of Olivia died Thursday, September 15, 2022, at Carris Health Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar. Her funeral service will be 11:00 am, Monday, September 19th at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Willmar. Visitation will be one hour prior to her service at the church. Arrangements are with Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar. www.hafh.org.
willmarradio.com
3rd Annual Rib Fest Squidfest
Any Minnesota Fire Department is welcome to be a part of it. $125 entry fee, up to 2 rib grillers per fire department. Entertainment by Maddy Braun & Brody Cordes from 6 to 10 pm. For more information call 320-564-2537.
willmarradio.com
Destiny FUNdraiser @ Jomas Hill Winery
Saturday, September 17th from 1 to 9 pm at the Jomas Hill Vineyard and Winery in Darwin. Free Will Offering - Family Friendly Event - No Admission Fee, No Parking Fee, No Minimums. Enjoy free LIVE music 🎶, yard games, Destiny EWO info booth, explore the 🍇 vineyard, & learn...
willmarradio.com
Hector's 80th Anniversary Lions' Fly-in and Flight Breakfast
What: Hector's 80th Anniversary Lions' Fly-in and Flight Breakfast. When: Sunday, September 18th, 7:30 am to 12:30 pm Breakfast served for a free will donation,. Kids ping pong ball drop zone at 11:30 am for kids 12 and under, lots of prizes!. Everyone welcome. Where: Hector Airport. Menu: Pancakes, French...
RELATED PEOPLE
willmarradio.com
Alexandria man killed in collision with semi near Carlos
(Carlos MN-) An Alexandria man was killed in a crash with a semi tractor truck near Carlos Wednesday afternoon. The state patrol says 29-year-old Ryan Halvorson died after the car he was driving southbound on Highway 29 collided with a northbound semi tractor at Riverview Drive, just northwest of Carlos. The semi driver, 65-year-old Steven Ballou, of Pennington, was not hurt in the crash which was reported at 2:15 p.m.
willmarradio.com
11 more charges filed against Christian Arevalo...trial moved to September 26th
(Willmar MN-) The jury trial for a Willmar man accused of helping his brother shoot at a Willmar police officer and others July 4th has been moved back by 11 days. The Kandiyohi County District Court trial for 25-year-old Christian Arevalo was going to start Thursday but is now slated to begin September 26th.
willmarradio.com
Willmar WYE Project ribbon cutting set for October 25th
(Willmar MN-) Kandiyohi County Public Works Director Mel Odens says after a decade of planning and 4 years of construction, the Willmar WYE is complete, and a ribbon cutting ceremony and train ride event is planned for October 25th. Odens says the event goes from 1030 a.m. to 1 p.m. in The Willmar Industrial Park...
willmarradio.com
Polka Service featuring "Chuck Thiel & His Jolly Ramblers" followed by a Meal
What: Polka Service featuring "Chuck Thiel & His Jolly Ramblers" followed by a Meal. Everyone is welcome. Bring your family, friends and neighbors. A meal will follow the service in the fellowship hall. A free will offering will go to the church towards fixing basement stairway.
IN THIS ARTICLE
willmarradio.com
School officials getting calls about "Litter Box Challenge"
(Olivia MN-) BOLD School District Superintendent Jim Menton says they are getting calls from concerned community members stemming from a prank that originated on the Tik Tok video-sharing website. Menton says kids try to record shocked reactions from parents or relatives when they tell them that their school is providing litter boxes for students that identify as animals. Menton says it's an obvious prank, but some people have taken it seriously...
willmarradio.com
Danube man hit by pole, falls 15 feet
(Danube MN-) A Danube man was seriously injured Thursday morning when a pole he was cutting down hit him and caused him to fall. The Renville County Sheriff's Department says at 10:13 a.m. they were called to a gravel pit on 840th Avenue, northeast of Danube where a man had fallen and landed on his neck. 66-year-old William Voelz had been standing in the bucket of a skid loader, trying to cut down a pole, and when the pole fell, it hit Voelz, causing him to fall about 15 feet. First responders found him on the ground...he was airlifted from the scene to a undisclosed trauma center with serious injuries.
Comments / 0