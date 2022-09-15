Read full article on original website
Larsa Pippen Spotted with Michael Jordan's Son Marcus for Lunch Date in Miami
Pippen said last month that dating has been difficult after splitting with former NBA star Scottie Pippen: "It's kind of hard. I thought it was going to be easier, to be honest with you." Larsa Pippen was spotted dining out with Michael Jordan's son Marcus over the weekend. The Real Housewives of Miami star, 48, who is the ex-wife of Michael's former Chicago Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen, sat next to Marcus, 31, while dining Sunday afternoon at Zuma, a Japanese restaurant in Miami, according to TMZ. Larsa and...
hypebeast.com
GOAT and Division Street to Auction Off 400 Pairs of the Air Jordan 8 "Oregon" PEs
Jordan Brand tends to show love to the several colleges that it sponsors, but one can argue that in terms of volume of exclusive colorways, its hometown University of Oregon gets geared up the most. The home of the Ducks has been treated with several player exclusives that include models such as the Air Jordan 3, Air Jordan 4, Air Jordan 7 and more, and this season, Tinker Hatfield has worked with the Eugene-based institution to bring to life a duo of Air Jordan 8 “Oregon” iterations.
Steph Curry’s $1 Billion Deal With Under Armour Could Include a Signature Sneaker
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry is reportedly on the verge of locking down one of the most lucrative apparel contracts in NBA history. In a recent Rolling Stone interview, the four-time NBA champion revealed that he’s in the final stages of inking a lifetime agreement deal with Under Armour, a deal potentially worth more than $1 billion. This will serve as an extension of his current $20 million annual deal with the athleisure brand, initially slated to wrap in 2024. Under the new endorsement partnership, the 34-year-old athlete will also receive his own subsidiary brand, parallel to Nike’s revolutionary deals...
sneakernews.com
The Air Jordan 13 “Black Flint” Is Rumored To Land Summer 2023
While currently overshadowed in popularity by older models in Michael Jordan’s signature sneaker series, the Air Jordan 13 continues playing an important part in the legend’s legacy. Although the sneaker, designed by Tinker Hatfield in 1997, hasn’t had a quiet 2022, it’s had a rather uninteresting year considering...
hypebeast.com
Up Close with Jayson Tatum's Ford Mustang Air Jordan 14 PE
As one of the biggest stars on Jordan Brand’s roster, Jayson Tatum is no stranger to special Air Jordan PEs. Last season, the Boston Celtics forward was spotted in everything from a Melody Ehsani-designed Air Jordan 36 Low to the Air Jordan 36 “Taco Jay,” but one of his most memorable sneaker moments occurred before Game 2 of the Celtics’ first-round playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets when he sported an Air Jordan 14 inspired by his unique Ford Mustang during the pre-game tunnel walk. Now, photographer Ric Mestre has provided an up-close look at Tatum’s PE, showing off its luxurious details.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 7 "Cardinal" Release Date Updated: Official Photos
The early 90s were a good time for Jordan Brand as Michael Jordan was winning championships with the Chicago Bulls which in turn led to more sneaker sales. One shoe that benefitted greatly from this trend was the Air Jordan 7 which came out all the way back in 1992. This is a shoe that is underrated at times, although fans who grew up during that time surely love it for its streamlined aesthetic.
Yardbarker
Byron Scott Claims That The Showtime Lakers Would Defeat Michael Jordan And The Bulls Dynasty
The 1980s Los Angeles Lakers and the 1990s Chicago Bulls are among the best dynasties the NBA has ever seen. While the Lakers were stacked with talented players like Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, James Worthy, and Byron Scott, the Chicago Bulls had their fair share of star power with Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, and Dennis Rodman.
Amidst Last Dance Feud, Scottie Pippen's Ex-Wife Was Spotted On A 'Double Date' With Michael Jordan's Son
The (one-sided) feud between Chicago Bulls legends Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan has been well-documented by this point. Through the memoir that he released last year, Pippen didn’t mince words when discussing his displeasure with ESPN’s backlash-inducing docuseries The Last Dance and more. The drama between the two has mostly settled down as of late, though there’s been a new development that may or may not draw a response from Pippen. Apparently, the former player’s ex-wife was spotted with Jordan’s son – during what appeared to be a “double date.”
NBA legend Scottie Pippen poses for photos with Ian Poulter and fist-bumps Sergio Garcia as he attends day one of the latest Saudi-backed LIV Golf event in Chicago... a day after taking part in the Pro-Am at Rich Harvest Farms
As LIV Golf kicks off its fifth event of the season about 50 miles outside Chicago, they're being welcomed by Windy City royalty. Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen was seen posing for photos and taking part in the Saudi-backed tour's pro-am event earlier this week. Pippen even filmed a promotional...
TMZ.com
Michael Jordan Game-Worn '98 Finals Jersey Fetches Staggering $10 Mil At Auction
Some rich person just coughed up an unprecedented amount of money to cop a rare Michael Jordan jersey -- unloading over $10 MILLION to acquire some of His Airness' former threads!!. The MJ jersey -- one that the Chicago Bulls legend wore during Game 1 of the 1998 NBA Finals...
Yardbarker
Shaquille O’Neal Names Dennis Rodman As Worst Teammate
Countless NBA greats have played for the Los Angeles Lakers throughout the years, leading to 17th championships — as well as quite a few conflicts within the franchise. Usually, the most competitive players by nature also have big personalities, which can result in tensions on a star-studded team. That proved to be the case in the early 2000s when the Lakers won the fabled three-peat.
US running icon Steve Prefontaine’s Nike ‘waffle’ running shoes sell for $163k at auction
ITS not often you can purchase a piece of Steve Prefontaine history. For the first time, a pair of the iconic long-distance runner's Nike 'waffle' shoes were publicly auctioned off. Clad in green and yellow in homage to the University of Oregon - Prefontaine's alma mater and where Nike began.
Brenner scores twice, Cincinnati beats Real Salt Lake 2-1
FC Cincinnati beat Real Salt Lake at America First Field on Saturday. Maikel Chang scored for RSL.
Galaxy strike early, never look back to beat Rapids
Gaston Brugman scored his first two MLS goals and the Los Angeles Galaxy dominated play while posting a 4-1 victory
MLS・
Backdoor 7’s?: Air Jordan 7 Gets Trophy Room Remix Treatment, Set To Drop In October
For a while now Marcus Jordan‘s Trophy Room sneaker boutique has been known to release some exclusive versions of popular retro Air Jordans, and while the shop has gotten much backlash for backdooring their exclusive releases, that’s not keeping them from continuing to remix the grails that we hold near and dear to our hearts. […] The post Backdoor 7’s?: Air Jordan 7 Gets Trophy Room Remix Treatment, Set To Drop In October appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Dodgers topple Giants for 100th win of season
The Los Angeles Dodgers earned their 100th win of the season Saturday night, riding Justin Turner’s three hits and left-hander
