Jury rules for Sullivan schools, former director in deciding former teacher's suspension, free speech lawsuit

Read full article on original website
Related
Kingsport Times-News
Pound, Wise County PSA agree on funds return
POUND — Pound officials announced a summer’s-end bump in town funds Tuesday, more than $100,000 in question since the town surrendered its water and sewer system to Wise County almost a year and a half ago. Vice Mayor Leabern Kennedy and Town Attorney Greg Baker outlined the details...
Kingsport Times-News
Police say lies led to lockdown of six Kingsport schools, charges pending
KINGSPORT — A cover-up of a shooting led to a lockdown of six schools, and those involved could face charges, police said. Tom Patton, spokesman for the Kingsport Police Department, said Tuesday that a “false narrative” by two people who said they had been shot by a third person led police and school officials into an unnecessary investigation.
Johnson City man charged with trespassing and threatening school security guard
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City man is facing several charges after police say he threatened to bring a gun onto a private school campus. Jeremy Jeffers is charged with aggravated criminal trespassing, simple assault, and communicating a threat to a school employee. It all happened Friday morning at Providence Academy. An affidavit […]
supertalk929.com
Man Shoots Self And Another Accidentally, Lies To Police, Forcing School Lockdown
Six Kingsport City Schools went into lockdown on Monday after a man accidentally shot himself and another suspect, then lied to police that someone else had shot them. When police arrived at the Ash and Elm Street location near the Fort Henry Mall, they found the two suspects with non life threatening injuries after one of the suspects shot himself in the hand with the bullet also striking the other suspect as well. Six Kingsport schools near the Fort Henry Mall location were placed in lockdown for nearly an hour while police conducted an initial investigation, which is still ongoing with charges pending.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU leads effort to establish Johnson City Recovery Center
East Tennessee State University is taking the lead in establishing the first recovery community center in the Northeast Tennessee region. The Johnson City Recovery Center (JCRC) was proposed by Dr. Dorothy “Dottie” Greene, associate professor of social work and graduate coordinator for Addiction Counseling Studies, and will be guided by an advisory board with membership from throughout the region.
wcyb.com
Person of interest arrested in Carter County death investigation
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Law enforcement in Carter County say they have arrested the person of interest in the death of a woman. Brandon Carrier was wanted in connection with the death of his wife, Shannon Isaacs. She was reported missing on August 23. It is believed her remains were found that day inside a burned vehicle outside a residence on Dry Branch Road in Elizabethton.
Kingsport Times-News
Local schools offer free flu shots to students
With flu season quickly approaching, both Johnson City and Washington County are working to offer free flu shots to students while they are at school. Who: Johnson City and Washington County Schools are both partnering with the Washington County Health Department to offer free flu shots to students. Families are encouraged to visit either the health department or their primary care physician to receive their flu shot, which is covered by most insurances.
Johnson City Press
New Carter County Commission starts work with some big questions
ELIZABETHTON — The recently elected Carter County Commission held its organizational meeting Monday evening and the new members voted on their first million-dollar decision. It was the first time meeting for 11 of the 24 commissioners and the return to the commission for Cody McQueen, who had previously served.
IN THIS ARTICLE
supertalk929.com
Johnson City Man Arrested For Allegedly Choking, Throwing Female Victim To Ground
A Johnson City man is arrested and was to be arraigned after allegedly choking a female victim, then throwing her to the ground. Police responded to 8 Village Ct in reference to a domestic assault call. Following an investigation, JCPD says Alexander C. Cook is now charged with aggravated domestic assault . The female victim received injuries to her face during the incident.
elizabethton.com
Mayor, sheriff urge new commission to increase officer pay
Carter County’s mayor and new sheriff urged commissioners on Monday to consider increasing pay for corrections officers and law enforcement officers. The commission, which includes several newly elected members, met for its annual organizational meeting. During the meeting, Mayor Patty Woodby and newly elected Sheriff Mike Fraley spoke about the understaffing and low pay at the Carter County Sheriff’s Department.
Kingsport Times-News
CCSD takes Brandon Carrier into custody
ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Sheriff’s Department has announced that Brandon Clay Carrier, 40, has been arrested on an outstanding warrant charging him with violation of probation. The Sheriff’s Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have been searching for Carrier since late August as a person of...
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU nationally ranked for least amount of student debt
When it comes to the universities graduating students with the least amount of debt, East Tennessee State University is now nationally ranked. This month, U.S. News & World Report released its 2022-2023 report, a sweeping summary on a range of data from 1,500 colleges across the United States.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kingsport Times-News
State's top election official says its 'hard to cheat' in Tennessee
Tennessee’s top election official says claims that the MicroVote voting machines in Washington County were somehow manipulated to alter votes in the Aug. 4 election are unfounded. Mark Goins, the state’s coordinator of elections, said Tennessee is a state “where it is easy to vote, but hard to cheat.”...
Kingsport Times-News
Wise County Economic Development Office hosts public Zoom forum on housing
WISE – The Wise County Economic Development Office will host a free Zoom roundtable on housing in Wise County Oct. 5. The roundtable, which starts at 1 p.m., is free to the public and requires no pre-registration.
Kingsport Times-News
Aug 7 start? Draft Kingsport schools 2023-24 calendar set for vote Oct. 11
KINGSPORT — City school leaders Tuesday got a first look at the proposed 2023-24 calendar, which has a student start date of Aug. 7. That is the same of neighboring Sullivan County Schools.
Kingsport Times-News
Breaking and updated: Accidental shooting leaves two with non-life-threatening injuries, causes lockdowns of six Kingsport schools
KINGSPORT — An accidental shooting that injured two people and led to the lockdown of six schools remains under investigation by the Kingsport Police Department, but it resulted in what officials called “non-life-threatening” injuries. Initially reported as an “alleged shooting incident,” the shooting resulted in six Kingsport...
wcyb.com
Lockdown for Kingsport City Schools lifted after alleged shooting
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Authorities confirm several Kingsport City schools were put on lockdown as police responded to an alleged shooting incident Monday. Police say, at 1:15 p.m. Kingsport Police Department Patrol Officers and Detectives responded to an alleged shooting incident at the intersection of Cypress and Ash Streets.
Kingsport Times-News
Breaking and updated: TBI says missing teenager from Mount Carmel is found
MOUNT CARMEL — A previously missing Hawkins County teenager has been found, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reported Tuesday evening. TBI earlier in the day sent out a missing child alert for 14-year-old Aleeyah Counts of Mount Carmel.
Man with state warrants arrested in Newport near Cocke County Annex
A man was arrested in Cocke County after being charged with aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, according to the Cocke County Sheriff's Office.
Johnson City Press
Milligan PA students receive white coats
Milligan University celebrated 26 future physician assistants in the university’s Gregory Center on Sept. 10, as they walked across the stage to receive their white coats. Family and friends were also there to celebrate their loved ones’ accomplishments. “The white coat signifies the great responsibility these professionals have...
Comments / 0