Macon-Bibb is preparing families for emergencies
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Macon-Bibb County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) is educating the public how they can be prepared for emergencies. The Emergency Preparedness Fair gave something for the whole family to do and learn how to be safe. The event had a passport to fill out to ensure everyone visited all the different agencies including the Bibb Sheriff's Office, Fire Department, Animal Welfare, and the American Red Cross. Moranda Guy, an Administrative Offfice for EMA, says it takes more than just one agency to keep people safe and getting families prepared for an emergency is their goal.
Macon teen dies in crash on Zebulon Road
MACON — A 17-year-old boy died in a crash in Macon after sheriff’s officials say he lost control of his vehicle. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the traffic collision that occurred in the 7300 block of Zebulon Road just after 11 p.m. on September 15.
Body found in wrecked vehicle identified as missing Georgia mom
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities have confirmed the body found in a wrecked vehicle Monday as the missing Covington mother Yolanda Brown. The Newton County Sheriff's Office said the body was positively identified Friday. The sheriff's office is stilling looking into the manner of her death, adding that this is still an active and ongoing investigation.
Magnolia Court Motel starts to fade into Macon history as demolition begins
Macon, Ga. (WGXA)- A building with an unsavory reputation is quickly fading into Macon's past. Macon-Bibb crews started demolishing the Magnolia Court Motel this morning. But Mayor Lester Miller said it's not as though the property's current owner did not have plenty of warning from city and county officials to clean up his act-- and the property.
Bear's Den proposes demolition of old house to make room for parking
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Bear's Den has filed a proposal with Macon-Bibb Planning and Zoning to demolish an old house to make room for more parking. According to documents shared with WGXA from Planning and Zoning, Bear's Den claims that the house has fallen into disrepair and could degrade into a potential health and safety hazard for guests of the restaurant, as well as the general public.
Historic Macon moves office into 19th Century fire station
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Historic Macon are taking their mission one step further and moving its office into what many say is the oldest standing building in Macon. The old fire station, originally built in 1870, has been used as a sewing room, daycare, TV shop, and more in the past and that past makes it the perfect place for the organization dedicated to conservation.
16-year-old dies after Tuesday night shooting in Macon
MACON, Ga. — A teen that was shot Tuesday night in the 3300 block of Hollingsworth Road has died. According to a press release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office 16-year-old I’ming Trevon Jackson was found unresponsive after the shooting. He was taken to the Medical Center, Atrium...
Georgia woman finds hundreds of dollars accidently placed in lunch bag, returns to restaurant
JACKSON, Georgia — A woman in Jackson, Georgia, is being praised by local police for her integrity upon discovering something in her fast food bag that most would be tempted to keep for themselves. According to their Facebook post, Joann Oliver discovered $543.10 in cash underneath her sandwich after...
Macon man arrested in Dollar Tree armed robbery
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bibb County Sheriff's Investigators have made an arrest in connection to the armed robbery at Dollar Tree on Tom Hill Sr, Boulevard on Wednesday night. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, 23-year-old Taqwa Suwan Dixon was identified as one of the suspects involved in the robbery and was arrested at his home.
Bibb County to demolish Magnolia Court Motel
MACON, Ga. — A Macon motel that was deemed a nuisance earlier this year is set to be demolished Friday morning. The county closed the Magnolia Court Motel back in April. Macon-Bibb County announced the motel on Houston Road will be demolished Friday at 9 a.m. The county says...
'It's time': Warner Robins Chief John Wagner explains retirement announcement
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins' police chief says he wasn't forced out of his job. He says it was just time to go. Chief John Wagner announced his retirement Thursday. For many, Warner Robins police chief's retirement announcement came as a surprise, but he says he has been planning to retire for the last 12 months.
UPDATE: Man found shot, killed near corner of Haywood Road identified
MACON, Ga. — UPDATE, 10:20 p.m.:. According to Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones, a man was found shot and killed near the corner of Hayward Road and Denton Street Thursday night. He said the call came in at around 8:30 p.m. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says 23-year-old Jermaine Brandon...
City of Perry economic development director charged with DUI in wreck that caused serious injury
PERRY, Ga. — The City pf Perry's economic development administrator is on leave after being charged with driving under the influence and causing a serious accident Sunday. According to the Georgia State Patrol, the accident happened around 5:50 p.m. on Main street in Perry. They say Ashley Hardin, the...
Meet the Mayor: Why I Love Warner Robins, GA
New mayor LaRhonda Patrick tells us what she loves about living in the Robins Region. At the helm of Warner Robins is LaRhonda Patrick, the city’s first elected female, Black and minority mayor, who took office in January 2022. From age 11 until she left for college, she called Warner Robins home as her father was stationed at Robins Air Force Base. Then, while she stayed in Durham, North Carolina, for just over six months following her graduation from law school, she moved back to Warner Robins in 2010 and has been a resident here ever since.
Top Stories of the Week: September 11th-16th
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- It's Friday and time to check in with Greg Loyd and take a look back at the week behind us and the stories that mattered most to you, the viewer, in our new feature, Top Stories of the Week. --
'It is still my identity': Visitors catch a glimpse of history in Macon's Ocmulgee Indigenous Celebration
MACON, Ga. — Before the settlers took over central Georgia in 1827, the Muscogee Creek Nation occupied the region. Friday, the Ocmulgee Mounds Association brought back their Indigenous Celebration after going virtual because of the pandemic. Many visitors came for a preview before the event, and it's their first time.
