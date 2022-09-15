ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starbucks to make big changes in stores – and it’ll speed up service for customers

By Frankie Becerra
 3 days ago
STARBUCKS has announced a new multimillion dollar plan that they hope will speed up service benefiting both customers and employees alike.

The coffee giant announced it would be investing $450million to improve the efficiency of its stores.

Starbucks is investing big money to improve its stores Credit: Getty

The news came this week during the company's investor day, when Starbucks leaders outlined their plans for the next few years.

"We're not reinventing what we do, we're just reinventing how we do it," said interim chief executive officer Howard Schultz.

One of the biggest challenges the company is addressing with these changes is how fast and efficiently baristas are able to fulfill orders.

According to data from the Associated Press, drive-thru orders make up 50 percent of all US sales at Starbucks now, and delivery demand has increased an estimated 24 percent.

The data also shows that customizable cold drinks make up an estimated 75 percent of US beverage orders.

Changes coming to Starbucks

To help with this, the company will roll out the Siren System, which is named after the character on its logo.

The Siren System is a new workstation set up for baristas designed to significantly reduce the time and number of steps to make cold beverages.

The system features faster blenders and new dispensers for ingredients like milk and ice set up in a line.

This allows baristas to prepare the beverage without bending down to reach for milk or whipped cream tucked under the counter.

The company is also working to address issues with its mobile app.

Starbucks had about 27.4million active rewards members in the quarter ending in July.

Having dealt with multiple outages in their mobile app already this year, Starbucks' chief technology officer Deb Hall Lefevre said their first priority is to make the app function reliably.

Another time saving efficiency improvement will focus on the drive-thru.

Ms Lefevre also said Starbucks is working on "a frictionless payment program that will automatically recognize and authenticate our customers as they pass through".

The company is also planning on allowing customers to use mobile ordering and collect rewards points when visiting Starbucks locations, as well as showing real-time order updates in the app.

Barista benefits

Starbucks is also working on ways to improve the trust and relationships it has with its employees.

The company plans to offer eligible employees support managing their student loan debt, as well as helping them establish savings accounts.

The catch is that Starbucks has said it can only guarantee new benefits for non-union employees.

The Sun has shows how a TikTok influencer gets a Starbucks pumpkin spice latte for just $2.45.

Starbucks isn't the only company looking to make improvements going forward, as Wendy's made a similar announcement earlier this year.

