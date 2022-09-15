Michigan State Police looking for 3 runaway teens who may be traveling together, asking for tips from public

ALPENA COUNTY (WWJ) – Michigan State Police are on the lookout for three teenagers who reportedly ran away together.

MSP troopers from the Alpena Post were called to a home in Alpena County around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday on the report of a 13-year-old girl, Marissa Kollien, who had run away from home.

While troopers were investigating, they also learned 15-year-old Colin Miller and 16-year-old Ashton Bensman had also runaway.

MSP officials say the three teens know each other and are believed to be traveling together.

Authorities have not specified what city the teens ran away from or where they may be headed. Officials did not give any reasons as to why they may have run away.

The MSP Alpena Post is asking for tips from the public on where the teens may be. Anyone who has seen them or knows something about their whereabouts is asked to call 989-354-4101 or 911.

