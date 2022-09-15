Read full article on original website
PHOTOS: Funky Junk Fall Edition Packs Downtown Casper on Saturday
It was a lovely day for shopping. The Funky Junk Fall Edition was in full-swing on Saturday, as hundreds of Casper shoppers descended upon the 'Funky Junk District,' located near 6th and Durbin streets for an afternoon of music, food, arts, crafts, and so much more. Funky Junk District owner...
PHOTOS: 19th Annual Breaking the Silence Walk Offers Healing, Harmony, & Hope
It's a nickname he's had for a long time and now, 16 years after his death, it's what they call him still. Dennis Stoeger was 31 years old when he died by suicide. His brother had been killed in a car accident years prior, and that's something he could never quite get over.
What Room Do Wyomingites Look At First When Buying A New Home?
The conversation started harmlessly enough. I was looking at a 1.5 million dollar home for sale near the base of Casper Mountain and commented out loud to my co-host Drew how much I liked the mudroom. He rolled his eyes and said, "Forget the mudroom. What does the garage look...
Funky Junk festival to feature music from Sarah Carper, Quinlan Valdez, Ford & Fossil, Mastermind of Monkey
CASPER, Wyo. — Funky Junk District’s fall festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 at Durbin and 6th Street in Casper. There will be over 65 artisans as well as food trucks and beverages available at the event. In addition, several musicians will perform throughout the day.
Beautiful Home At The Base Of Casper Mountain Could Be Yours
Who hasn't dreamed of a Wyoming home located right at the base of the mountains?. It's why I'm always perusing real estate listings to see what's available in our area. This is where I found a beautiful five bedroom four bathroom home located off of Hat Six road at the base of Casper Mountain.
Central Wyoming Hospice & Transitions Hosting 6th Annual ‘Oktoberfest’ in Casper
The 6th Annual Oktoberfest, benefiting Central Wyoming Hospice & Transitions, is returning to Casper and will feature entertainment provided by mentalist Jym Elders. The fest is scheduled for October 15, 2022, beginning at 5pm. It will take place at the Ramkota Hotel & Conference Center. As always, it will feature...
Snow likely in Yellowstone, Wyoming mountains as summer draws to a close
CASPER, Wyo. — Summer is drawing to a close and snow is returning to the forecast for higher-elevation locations in Wyoming. Yellowstone National Park can expect wet end to summer. Yellowstone National Park, which is expected to be rainy with an 80% chance of precipitation throughout the day Friday,...
David Street Station Seeking Community’s Help to Win $90K Grant for Live Music Events
Since its inception, the David Street Station has served as a beacon for entertainment in Downtown Casper. It's produced concerts, movie nights, festivals, Christmas celebrations, and so much more. Much of the Station's success has come from community support and, now, David Street Station is once again asking for the...
Have You Seen The Moose That’s Been Living Around Casper?
Living in Wyoming, you really can't be surprised by anything you may see. The state is full of interesting and fun creatures. Around Casper it's common to see antelope, deer, bear, elk, squirrel and rabbits. Moose aren't a common sight around Casper, but seeing them isn't out of the question.
Heavy rain possible in Wyoming; Casper could see rain Friday, Saturday, then sunny Sunday
CASPER, Wyo. — Scattered thunderstorms are expected in the National Weather Service in Riverton’s forecast region on Friday, with storms expected to be most numerous in northern and western Wyoming. Heavy rain could occur in some of the storms, the NWS in Riverton forecasts. In Casper, there is...
Here Is The #1 Spot Casper Goes For Macaroni & Cheese
If you were to ask someone what the first food they remember really loving, there's a really good chance they're going to say macaroni & cheese. As a matter of fact, in a survey by YouGovAmerica.com, 98% of all people asked are familiar with Mac & Cheese and a whopping 76% like it.
Ahead of Oil Bowl, Casper Photographer Captures Photos of Senior Mustangs and Their Mamas
For these young men, it's one of the last times they will take the field. It's certainly the last Oil Bowl they'll ever participate in. It's their last season playing football for Natrona County High School and they wanted to commemorate the occasion in the only way that made sense...by taking a picture with their moms.
307 Motors Owner Purchases Furniture Warehouse, Holding Sale All Weekend
Mitch Sorensen, the owner of 307 Motors, announced on Friday that he has purchased the old Furniture Warehouse building. Eventually, he'll be converting the warehouse into a showroom and shop for vehicles but, before that, he's selling all of the furniture that was left in the building!. "I was leasing...
Learn About the ‘James Webb Space Telescope’ at the Natrona County Library
Calling all astronomy fans. The Natrona County Library is hosting a free, 1-hour event, dedicated to NASA's James Webb Space Telescope. The official Natrona County Library Facebook event page stated:. The James Webb Space Telescope is a space telescope designed primarily to conduct infrared astronomy. As the largest optical telescope...
Shock, anger felt after sudden closure of Wyoming Cowboy Challenge Academy
CASPER, Wyo. — Candice Stevens spent years looking for the right education solutions for her son, Brekken Stevens, who is now 16. “He has ADHD and has a hard time focusing,” she said. He also started falling into the wrong crowds, even after switching schools and trying different youth programs.
Voters to decide if Natrona County should keep imposing local lodging tax on visitors
CASPER, Wyo. — When voters in Natrona County go to cast a General Election ballot this fall, they will be asked to consider whether to renew the local lodging tax. Lodging tax is paid by visitors staying in hotels, motels, campgrounds and similar establishments. Unless Natrona County residents stay in these establishments, they do not pay the local lodging tax. School groups and other tax-exempt entities are not required to pay the lodging tax.
Wyoming high school football scores (9/16/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here’s a look at the high school football scores for this Friday night (unless otherwise noted) all across Wyoming. Local schools (in Natrona County) are in bold. Only varsity-on-varsity games involving Wyoming schools are listed below. CLASS 4A. Casper (Natrona County) 26, Casper (Kelly Walsh)...
City of Mills: Notice of Hearing – 759 N 6th Ave
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN on September 2nd, 2022 to Marc B. Alden at 759 N 6th Ave, Mills WY 82604 and Bankers Trust Company of California 130 Liberty Street, New York NY 10006 and N.A. Collections Center of Wyoming PO Box 4000 Rawlins, WY 82301 and Rocky Mountain Recovery Systems PO Box 607 Gillette WY 82717 have been sent a bill for UPON COMPLETION of the property at 771 Nth 6th Ave and 759 N 6th Ave Mills, Wyoming has been notified of a dangerous building and has been demolished. Itemized and list of work done.
Two Wyoming schools named Blue Ribbon Schools by national education department
CASPER, Wyo. — Two Wyoming schools are among the 297 nationwide recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools by the U.S. Department of Education on Friday. Washington Elementary School in Green River and Henry A. Coffeen Elementary School in Sheridan are the schools named in the 2022 cohort. “Blue Ribbon...
Celebrate with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming
Celebrate the unstoppable mission of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming at the 24th Annual Awards & Recognition Breakfast, honoring Brad and Jan Cundy and featuring a keynote address from Willie Robertson, on Wednesday, Sept. 14, at the Ford Wyoming Center. The Cundys have built thriving businesses and have given extensively to Casper and outlying communities. Their dedication to making a positive impact on children is one of the reasons that Brad and Jan are the honorees.
