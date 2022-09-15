Read full article on original website
More Texas Stores Getting Self-Checkout MachinesCadrene HeslopTexas State
San Antonio's Hometown Burger Permanently Shuts Down OvernightBryan DijkhuizenSan Antonio, TX
Amtrak Suspending Texas Routes as Possible Rail Strike Gears UpLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Texas lawyer, Netflix lose defamation appeal concerning multimillionaire's court-appointed guardianshipJuliette FairleyBexar County, TX
San Antonio opens new indoor 'Discover PLAYce'
SAN ANTONIO - Need something to do with the kids this weekend? The San Antonio Zoo has something new for all the knee-high naturalists out there. The Zoo held a special ribbon cutting for its new Discovery Playce, yes that's a place with a "y". It's a fun new indoor,...
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Brownsville couple turns fitness passion into athletic brand
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A federal officer with a passion for working out made a business out of fitness equipment and clothing she wanted to wear to the gym. Yajaida Garcia is a Brownsville native and the creative mind behind Y Fitness, a brand she built in 2019 with the help of her husband.
San Antonio car clubs talk street racing stigmas this Mexican Independence Day
SAN ANTONIO (KABB/WOAI) - It's a tradition, every September 16, car clubs from around the city gather to celebrate Mexican Independence Day, cruising the streets as a way to pay homage to their heritage. But the meet-ups have been mistaken as takeovers, that's when people decide to race in the...
Rammstein: Boys from Berlin set to invade San Antonio
The most extreme pyro-theatrical spectacle in live music is about to come our way!. Rammstein brings its first ever full-scale North American stadium tour to San Antonio on Saturday, September 17 at The Alamodome. The Berlin sextet will be performing material spanning their eight-album discography, including songs from this year's rapturously received Zeit.
San Antonio Spotlight: July & June Women's Boutique
We are shining the spotlight on a local boutique making big strides in hard times. July & June Women's Boutique got its start during the pandemic, survived personal tragedy and continues to grow even in tough economic times. Owner Abby Colbath joins us with more. July & June Women's Boutique.
The Alamo kicks off Hispanic Heritage month with 'Tejanos at the Alamo'
SAN ANTONIO - The Alamo will celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month tomorrow; with a program, they're calling "Tejanos at the Alamo." It's a gathering honoring the Alamo defenders, as well as non-combatants who played important roles in making Texas history. It's free, and it's family-friendly with live performances, plus free food...
CAUGHT ON CAM: Speeding train crashes into large truck in Schertz
SCHERTZ, Texas - A train colliding with a large truck in Schertz was caught on camera. The accident happened around 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Farm-to-Market 78 and First Street. You can see the truck pull up and stop at the crossing. Moments later, a train hits that truck and pushes it along the tracks.
Border town bakery brings community together
In South Texas, having cafecito and pan (coffee and sweet bread) every morning is a staple in Hispanic culture.
Open house for St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway set for Sunday
SAN ANTONIO - The open house for our St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway took place Saturday. There is going to be another open house on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. There are a limited number of raffle tickets, with all the proceeds going to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Families continue to search for missing loved ones
Families that are experiencing the worst pain, stand at the intersection of Goliad and SE Military Drive, hoping people see their flyers, signs and pictures. All they ask is to honk their horn, expecting it could be a chain reaction to the answers they've been searching for. "It could lead...
1 Woman Died After A Two-Vehicle Crash In McAllen (McAllen, TX)
McAllen police reported a two-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer and a truck that claimed a life. The crash happened on Monte Cristo road and Ware Road in McAllen at 7:15 a.m.
LIST: Central Texas cities, counties with license plate readers
Here's a list of cities and counties in Central Texas where the LPRs are being used by local law enforcement.
Hispanic Heritage Month: Harlingen shop inspired by Hispanic culture provides unique items
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hispanic culture inspires many through music, art, and food but for one business owner, all those elements have successfully inspired her business. “My grandmother passed away in 2015 and gave me art supplies. I remember, let me sculpt my favorite pan dulce,” said the owner of Me Vale Creations, Sarah Soria. Soria’s favorite pan […]
Silver Alert discontinued for missing 88-year-old woman
SAN ANTONIO – A Silver Alert has been issued for an 88-year-old woman. Frances Simmons was last seen Thursday at the 3700 block of Orrell Court, Austin, Texas at around 11 a.m. She was driving a silver 2013 Honda Accord with a Texas license plate, CBZ7873. Simmons has reddish-gray...
UTSA professor pays homage to famed Georgia artist following thrift store find
SAN ANTONIO – A piece of art history is finding its way to a museum thanks to a local professor. William Pugh is an assistant professor at the University of Texas at San Antonio. During a trip to Georgia in May, Pugh and his wife found a painting at a Goodwill store. The piece is titled "Eve in the Rose Garden,” an original 1982 piece by the late artist, Keith Bankston.
More beach closures OK’d for SpaceX tests in South Texas
Earlier this week Cameron County said it was a "miscommunication" between the county and SpaceX that led to the reported closure of a public beach and highway for an entire work week. But now, the county has approved closing both the beach and the road for this entire work week, plus a couple days next week.
Cheerleader challenge: La Feria High Scool
HARLINGEN, Texas(ValleyCentral) —The La Feria High School cheer team showed its school spirit by cheering in front of the Charlie Clark’s Nissan dealership in Harlingen. The cheer team was joined by members of the drumline, dance team and mascots as they showcased their school spirit by demonstrating one of their school cheers.
Find out how you could get up to $30,000 towards buying a home in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — Great news for people in the market to buy a new home in San Antonio as new homebuyer assistance programs just launched could cover up to $30,000 toward a new home. The San Antonio Board of Realtors have partnered with Down Payment Resource to provide programs...
RGVP visits Austin to promote upcoming Valley legislative tour
AUSTIN, Texas – Members and supporters of the Rio Grande Valley Partnership visited the state Capitol in Austin recently to promote the upcoming RGV Legislative Tour. RGVP hosts a tour for state lawmakers and their staff every other year when the legislature is in session. The upcoming event takes place in Cameron and Willacy counties from Jan. 26 to Jan. 29, 2023.
Residents react to hike and bike trail arrest in San Juan
Those who frequent San Juan’s hike and bike trail are breathing a sigh of relief following the arrest of a man accused of grabbing three women at the trail. People are taking more safety precautions following the incidents. San Juan City Manager Benjamin Arjona said the city is working...
