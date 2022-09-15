Read full article on original website
Mary Wilson
Mary Emma Wilson, 91, of Coffeyville passed away on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at her home. She was born February 12, 1931 on a farm outside Stillwater, Oklahoma to Loretta and Elmer Duck. She remembered as a child the dust storms during the Dust Bowl. Her mom would hang wet sheets in the windows to catch the dust and keep the house cooler. She attended school in Stillwater and graduated from Stillwater High School.
Colbert Rushes for Over 200 as Nado Beat Columbus
Field Kindley picks up their third win of the season to stay undefeated beating Columbus 34-19. After five consecutive run plays to start the game, the Nado offense and Axel Ernie would catch the defense off guard connecting with Amir Luten on a 47-yard catch and run touchdown. Coffeyville would extend their lead on Jeremy Colbert's first touchdown of the game for a 12-0 lead at the end of the first quarter. Columbus would trim the lead to 5 as Titans QB Brett Hamilton connected with Landin Midgett for the score. The Nado would add another score to extend the lead to 20-7 heading into the half.
Coffeyville Man Arrested In Caney For Distribution of Meth
A Coffeyville man is arrested during a traffic stop in Caney last week. An officer with the Caney Police Department identified the driver as 45-year-old Joshua Werner. Werner allegedly did not possess a valid driver’s license and had an active warrant out of Coffeyville. In the process of executing the arrest for the warrant, the officer allegedly observed a small clear bag with a crystallized substance on the center console.
Man Goes Missing on Hiking Trail Found Dead
An Augusta man is found dead after going missing on a hiking trail. Saturday at around 6:00pm, Montgomery County Deputies along with Elk City Rural Fire, Independence Fire & EMS and Kansas Wildlife and Parks Officers were dispatched to the Elk City walking trail in reference to a 22-year-old male who went missing on the trail. Deputies arrived at the entrance of the 30-mile long hiking trail and spoke with the missing man's friend who said the last time he had seen him was around mile marker 13 on the trail.
MG Commissioners Finalize 2023 Budget
The weekly meeting of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners was held this morning at 9 in the Judicial Center in Independence. The meeting nearly exclusively dealt with the final touches of each department's budget for 2023. Board members wanted to cut as much as possible, but while still giving the residents of MG county all that is possible and keeping in mind the fact that nobody wants their property taxes to go up any further.
Drunk Driver Arrested in Caney
A driver gets directions from a Caney Police officer and is arrested for drunk driving. Yesterday evening at around 7:15pm, a Caney PD officer observed a silver car in the parking lot of a vacant nursing home. The officer then observed the vehicle pull out of that parking lot and into another lot of a closed building. The officer pulled in next to the driver, identified as 33-year-old Curtis Riley, who told the officer he was lost.
Teen Arrested with Gun and Marijuana
A teenager is arrested on drug and firearm charges in Caney. During patrol, a Caney Police Officer observed a red Mazda passenger car traveling southbound on McGee Street when it crossed the center line and went into the northbound lane. The officer pulled the vehicle over identifying the driver as 18-year-old Treyon Johnson. During the stop, the officer thought he smelled burning Marijuana coming from the vehicle and Johnson pointed out a half-burnt marijuana cigarette in the middle console.
Commissioners Appoint Members to a Zoning Board
Labette County commissioners approved five members to a planning and zoning board and three members to the appeals board. Commissioner Terry Weidert made the motion for all eight nominations to the board. All eight members were approved on a two-to-one vote with Commissioner Cole Proehl voting no on each one....
MG Commissioners To Meet This Morning
Budget discussions from Montgomery County department heads will start the Board of Commissioners' regular weekly meeting this morning at 9 am in the lower level of the Judicial Center in Independence. According to the agenda, the final department will meet with the board at approximately 12:45 pm. The meeting is streamed on LIVE and Zoom for viewing and open to the public in person.
