Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sekushi at The Plaza - Bellair BluffsWalk In Talk: the restaurant lifeClearwater, FL
Popular discount supermarket opens another new location in Florida this weekKristen WaltersLutz, FL
3 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
UF’s Butterfly and Master Gardeners’ fall plant sales are coming up.Matthew C. WoodruffSarasota, FL
Related
Mets star wants return of ousted former manager after Astros cheating scandal
The relationship between Carlos Beltran and the New York Mets has been quite the roller coaster since day one. Despite being one of the greatest players to ever wear a Mets uniform, his most famous moment from his playing days in Queens — and perhaps his entire career — is when he struck out looking to lose Game 7 of the NLCS, sending the St. Louis Cardinals to the World Series.
Cardinals’ Albert Pujols reveals Tony La Russa advice that helped him march closer to 700th home run
Albert Pujols’ race to 700 career home runs has captivated St. Louis Cardinals fans and supporters of the sport. Pujols, who clubbed his 698th career dinger in the Cardinals’ 6-5 win over the Cincinnati Reds Friday, is inching ever closer to big league history. And he’s keeping the advice of his former manager, Tony La Russa, close during his march to the record books.
Keith McPherson is done with Aaron Hicks, Josh Donaldson
On the latest episode of the BXB podcast, Keith McPherson is joined by C-Mac, filling in for Sweeny Murti and discussing the lack of production from Aaron Hicks and Josh Donaldson.
Nestor Cortes reached deep into bag of tricks to strike out Rafael Devers: 'All hell broke loose'
Nestor Cortes got very creative with his windup to get a strikeout of Rafael Devers during Wednesday night’s win over the Red Sox at Fenway.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
numberfire.com
Alejandro Kirk sitting again for Blue Jays against Rays
Toronto Blue Jays catcher/designated hitter Alejandro Kirk is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Shane McClanahan and the Tampa Bay Rays. What It Means:. Kirk is absent from the lineup for a second straight game. Gabriel Moreno will start behind the plate and George...
numberfire.com
Jonathan Aranda starting Saturday for Rays
Tampa Bay Rays infielder Jonathan Aranda is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Texas Rangers. Aranda is getting the nod is getting the nod at third base, batting leadoff versus Rangers starter Jon Gray. In 38 plate appearances this season, Aranda has a .343 batting average...
numberfire.com
Christian Bethancourt not in lineup Saturday for Rays
Tampa Bay Rays infielder Christian Bethancourt is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Texas Rangers. Bethancourt is being replaced at first base by Harold Ramirez versus Rangers starter Jon Gray. In 297 plate appearances this season, Bethancourt has a .244 batting average with a .680 OPS, 10 home...
Rays make history with all Latin-American batting order
TORONTO — The Rays celebrated Roberto Clemente Day in a remarkable way Thursday — with the first batting order in major-league history with all nine players from Latin American countries. Making it more special, all wore No. 21 as part of the majors-wide tribute to Clemente, the legendary...
RELATED PEOPLE
Yordan Alvarez’s 3-home run game draws massive praise from Justin Verlander
Yordan Alvarez is one of the best hitters in all of baseball. The Houston Astros’ designated hitter/outfielder is a legitimate superstar at the plate. He recently proved that with a three-home run game. Each of them went over 430 feet and he added a single to go 4-4 in a 5-0 win over the Oakland […] The post Yordan Alvarez’s 3-home run game draws massive praise from Justin Verlander appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Javier Baez notches 25-25 season for Tigers, but it’s not what you think
The Detroit Tigers made a big splash in the 2022 offseason when they signed Javier Baez to a sweet new deal. After a modestly successful 2021 campaign, the team hoped that Baez would be the key to unlocking their full potential. However, with less than a month left on the season, Detroit finds itself outside […] The post Javier Baez notches 25-25 season for Tigers, but it’s not what you think appeared first on ClutchPoints.
New York Yankees schedule, TV info
The New York Yankees schedule will carry this team through a 2022 MLB season with expectations set upon this team
Look: Paige Spiranac Threw Out First Pitch Before MLB Game Last Night
It's been a big week for Paige Spiranac. On Friday night, the golf social media influencer threw out the first pitch for the Milwaukee Brewers. Spiranac was the perfect choice to throw out the first pitch because X-Golf at American Family Field officially opened its doors on Friday. The Brewers...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MLB Odds: Dodgers vs. Giants prediction, odds, pick – 9/17/2022
The Los Angeles Dodgers take on the San Francisco Giants. Check out our MLB odds series for our Dodgers Giants prediction and pick. Julio Urias goes to the mound for the Dodgers, while the Giants have not yet announced a starter as of 12:30 p.m. Eastern time, 9:30 a.m. Pacific, on Saturday.
FOX Sports
Toronto Blue Jays host the Tampa Bay Rays Thursday
Tampa Bay Rays (79-63, third in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (81-62, second in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Shane McClanahan (0-0); Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (12-9, 3.31 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 179 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -141, Rays +120; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM...
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to Albert Pujols’ home run, Ryan Helsley’s immaculate inning
The St. Louis Cardinals had a historic night in their 6-5 win over the Cincinnati Reds. Albert Pujols is turning back the clock as the 42-year-old is in a race to become the fourth player to reach 700 home runs before he wraps up his 22-year MLB career. In the sixth inning, Pujols belted his 698th homer to tie the game. This came two days after Pujols became the third player to hit for 2,200 RBI, with the other two being Hank Aaron (2,297) and Babe Ruth (2,213).
FOX Sports
Blue Jays host the Orioles to begin 3-game series
Baltimore Orioles (75-67, fourth in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (81-63, second in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Jordan Lyles (0-0); Blue Jays: TBD. BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays host the Baltimore Orioles to start a three-game series. Toronto has gone 41-31 at home and 81-63...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Odds: Phillies vs. Braves prediction, odds and pick – 9/17/2022
The Philadelphia Phillies and the Atlanta Braves meet for the second time in as many days in a matchup that pits two of the better teams in the National League. Join us for our MLB odds series, where our Phillies-Braves prediction and pick will be revealed. The Phillies were in...
Aaron Boone ejection is every Yankees fan reacting to Frankie Montas start
You want to blame Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s eighth-inning error? Go ahead. The offense going 2-for-11 with runners in scoring position and leaving 11 runners on base? Yup! Keep it coming! The bullpen was terrible. Frankie Montas was worse. The New York Yankees blew it against the Milwaukee Brewers and were bad.
MLB Odds: Padres vs. Diamondbacks prediction, odds, pick – 9/17/2022
The San Diego Padres take on the Arizona Diamondbacks. Check out our MLB odds series for our Padres Diamondbacks prediction and pick. Joe Musgrove goes to the mound for the Padres, while Zac Gallen takes the ball for the Diamondbacks. Joe Musgrove has been a very good, workmanlike pitcher for the Padres this year, with […] The post MLB Odds: Padres vs. Diamondbacks prediction, odds, pick – 9/17/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Potential Broadcast Partner For LIV Golf Has Reportedly Emerged
At first, LIV Golf seemed like a curiosity, but the fledgling Saudi-backed series has been able to lure away some major PGA Tour pros. With LIV looking like it will continue to be a player on the golf landscape, the organization is looking to secure a television rights deal. According to Front Office Sports, FOX has emerged as the "leading contender."
GOLF・
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
199K+
Followers
110K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0