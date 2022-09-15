ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox News

Mets star wants return of ousted former manager after Astros cheating scandal

The relationship between Carlos Beltran and the New York Mets has been quite the roller coaster since day one. Despite being one of the greatest players to ever wear a Mets uniform, his most famous moment from his playing days in Queens — and perhaps his entire career — is when he struck out looking to lose Game 7 of the NLCS, sending the St. Louis Cardinals to the World Series.
QUEENS, NY
ClutchPoints

Cardinals’ Albert Pujols reveals Tony La Russa advice that helped him march closer to 700th home run

Albert Pujols’ race to 700 career home runs has captivated St. Louis Cardinals fans and supporters of the sport. Pujols, who clubbed his 698th career dinger in the Cardinals’ 6-5 win over the Cincinnati Reds Friday, is inching ever closer to big league history. And he’s keeping the advice of his former manager, Tony La Russa, close during his march to the record books.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Tampa, FL
Saint Petersburg, FL
Sports
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
numberfire.com

Alejandro Kirk sitting again for Blue Jays against Rays

Toronto Blue Jays catcher/designated hitter Alejandro Kirk is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Shane McClanahan and the Tampa Bay Rays. What It Means:. Kirk is absent from the lineup for a second straight game. Gabriel Moreno will start behind the plate and George...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
numberfire.com

Jonathan Aranda starting Saturday for Rays

Tampa Bay Rays infielder Jonathan Aranda is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Texas Rangers. Aranda is getting the nod is getting the nod at third base, batting leadoff versus Rangers starter Jon Gray. In 38 plate appearances this season, Aranda has a .343 batting average...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
numberfire.com

Christian Bethancourt not in lineup Saturday for Rays

Tampa Bay Rays infielder Christian Bethancourt is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Texas Rangers. Bethancourt is being replaced at first base by Harold Ramirez versus Rangers starter Jon Gray. In 297 plate appearances this season, Bethancourt has a .244 batting average with a .680 OPS, 10 home...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roberto Clemente
Person
Manuel Margot
ClutchPoints

Yordan Alvarez’s 3-home run game draws massive praise from Justin Verlander

Yordan Alvarez is one of the best hitters in all of baseball. The Houston Astros’ designated hitter/outfielder is a legitimate superstar at the plate. He recently proved that with a three-home run game. Each of them went over 430 feet and he added a single to go 4-4 in a 5-0 win over the Oakland […] The post Yordan Alvarez’s 3-home run game draws massive praise from Justin Verlander appeared first on ClutchPoints.
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

Javier Baez notches 25-25 season for Tigers, but it’s not what you think

The Detroit Tigers made a big splash in the 2022 offseason when they signed Javier Baez to a sweet new deal. After a modestly successful 2021 campaign, the team hoped that Baez would be the key to unlocking their full potential. However, with less than a month left on the season, Detroit finds itself outside […] The post Javier Baez notches 25-25 season for Tigers, but it’s not what you think appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Toronto Blue Jays#Latin Americans#Major League Baseball
FOX Sports

Toronto Blue Jays host the Tampa Bay Rays Thursday

Tampa Bay Rays (79-63, third in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (81-62, second in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Shane McClanahan (0-0); Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (12-9, 3.31 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 179 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -141, Rays +120; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to Albert Pujols’ home run, Ryan Helsley’s immaculate inning

The St. Louis Cardinals had a historic night in their 6-5 win over the Cincinnati Reds. Albert Pujols is turning back the clock as the 42-year-old is in a race to become the fourth player to reach 700 home runs before he wraps up his 22-year MLB career. In the sixth inning, Pujols belted his 698th homer to tie the game. This came two days after Pujols became the third player to hit for 2,200 RBI, with the other two being Hank Aaron (2,297) and Babe Ruth (2,213).
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX Sports

Blue Jays host the Orioles to begin 3-game series

Baltimore Orioles (75-67, fourth in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (81-63, second in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Jordan Lyles (0-0); Blue Jays: TBD. BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays host the Baltimore Orioles to start a three-game series. Toronto has gone 41-31 at home and 81-63...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
ClutchPoints

MLB Odds: Padres vs. Diamondbacks prediction, odds, pick – 9/17/2022

The San Diego Padres take on the Arizona Diamondbacks. Check out our MLB odds series for our Padres Diamondbacks prediction and pick. Joe Musgrove goes to the mound for the Padres, while Zac Gallen takes the ball for the Diamondbacks. Joe Musgrove has been a very good, workmanlike pitcher for the Padres this year, with […] The post MLB Odds: Padres vs. Diamondbacks prediction, odds, pick – 9/17/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Spun

Potential Broadcast Partner For LIV Golf Has Reportedly Emerged

At first, LIV Golf seemed like a curiosity, but the fledgling Saudi-backed series has been able to lure away some major PGA Tour pros. With LIV looking like it will continue to be a player on the golf landscape, the organization is looking to secure a television rights deal. According to Front Office Sports, FOX has emerged as the "leading contender."
GOLF
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
199K+
Followers
110K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy