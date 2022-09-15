PHOENIX (AP) — Luis Campusano hit his first homer of the season, Joe Musgrove won for the second time in three months and the San Diego Padres beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 2-0 on Saturday. Campusano’s solo shot capped a two-run fourth and Musgrove (10-7) gave up four hits in six innings before the bullpen took over. Musgrove struck out eight and did not issue a walk while winning for the second time since June 16, when he ran his record to 8-0 with a 6-4 victory over the Chicago Cubs. His only victory since was 5-4 over San Francisco on Aug. 31. “I’m not going to get too comfortable and say I’ve got it figured out and it’s going to stay here,” said Musgrove, who threw 95 pitches. “But you go out and throw 100 pitches on max effort and the delivery is efficient, it’s easy to maintain that feel and your body knows that’s what it wants to do. I think it’s going to pay off.”

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 2 HOURS AGO