Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa update: Will he coach again this season? | Flippin' Bats
Ben Verlander asks Chicago White Sox insider Scott Merkin about the current status of Tony La Russa and if we'll see him in the dugout again this season. They also dive into the White Sox play since La Russa has been on leave, the job that Miguel Cairo has done in La Russa's absence and MORE!
Ohtani, Angels win 2-1, drop Mariners in wild-card standings
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani pitched seven scoreless innings, drove in one run and scored another as the Los Angeles Angels beat Seattle 2-1 Saturday night, dropping the Mariners in the wild-card standings. The Mariners entered the four-game series tied for the top spot in the AL wild-card chase but are now two games behind Toronto and a half game in back of Tampa Bay. Seattle holds the final wild-card spot, five games ahead of Baltimore. The Angels’ second straight victory against the Mariners came on the back of their two-way MVP candidate as Ohtani reached base twice in three at-bats, drove in his 89th run and lowered his ERA to 2.43 in 148 total innings. “I don’t like to self-critique myself in any way,” Ohtani said through an interpreter as he is in the midst of an MVP chase with the New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge. “One thing I could say is, overall, balance-wise, I’m having a better season this year than I had last year.”
Musgrove goes 6, Campusano homers, Padres blank D-backs 2-0
PHOENIX (AP) — Luis Campusano hit his first homer of the season, Joe Musgrove won for the second time in three months and the San Diego Padres beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 2-0 on Saturday. Campusano’s solo shot capped a two-run fourth and Musgrove (10-7) gave up four hits in six innings before the bullpen took over. Musgrove struck out eight and did not issue a walk while winning for the second time since June 16, when he ran his record to 8-0 with a 6-4 victory over the Chicago Cubs. His only victory since was 5-4 over San Francisco on Aug. 31. “I’m not going to get too comfortable and say I’ve got it figured out and it’s going to stay here,” said Musgrove, who threw 95 pitches. “But you go out and throw 100 pitches on max effort and the delivery is efficient, it’s easy to maintain that feel and your body knows that’s what it wants to do. I think it’s going to pay off.”
Patrick Mahomes blasts ESPN for showing replays of graphic Texas Tech injury
Kansas City Chiefs star and former Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes criticized ESPN for replaying Red Raiders linebacker Bryce Martinez’s graphic injury. The Texas Red Raiders have gone 2-0 to start the season, and they looked to remain undefeated with a victory over the No. 16 North Carolina State Wolfpack.
Ronald Acuña Jr. delivering exactly when Braves need him most
Ronald Acuña Jr. is coming alive at the perfect time for the Atlanta Braves down the stretch. It has been nothing short of a grind for Ronald Acuña Jr. this season, but the man keeps grinding. Although he has had his moments this year, the Atlanta Braves‘ most...
MLB・
Jameson wins in major league debut, Dbacks top Padres 4-0
PHOENIX (AP) — Drey Jameson couldn’t really put it into words how it felt to pitch a gem in his major league debut. “It was awesome. I don’t really know what to say about it,” the 25-year-old right-hander said after throwing seven shutout innings in the Arizona Diamondbacks’ 4-0 victory over the San Diego Padres on Thursday night. “It’s just an experience that not many people get to do and I’m going to cherish every moment of it.” Jameson, called up Thursday from Triple-A Reno, gave up two hits — both by Brandon Drury — and walked one. He struck out five — including Juan Soto twice — and got 10 groundouts. He threw 90 pitches, 62 for strikes. “It’s high velocity, but he knows where it’s going,” Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said. “This was something that he worked a long time for.”
MLB Odds: White Sox vs. Tigers prediction, odds and pick – 9/17/2022
The Chicago White Sox and Detroit Tigers will square off in a weekend series at Comerica Park in Detroit this weekend. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a White Sox-Tigers prediction and pick, laid out below. The Chicago White...
Marcus Freeman’s first Notre Dame win won’t win fans over
Marcus Freeman got his first win as head coach of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, albeit barely. The first two weeks of the 2022 season did not get off to the start that Notre Dame had expected. While a loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes was not not shocking, they did lose to the Marshall Thundering Herd in a massive upset. The Fighting Irish had the chance to get win No. 1 win not just on the year, but on head coach Marcus Freeman’s resume.
Tigers beat White Sox 3-2 on Reyes' deep sac fly in 10th
DETROIT (AP) — Victor Reyes hit a deep flyball to center field in the 10th inning, scoring automatic runner Ryan Kreidler from third base and giving the Detroit Tigers a 3-2 win over the Chicago White Sox on Friday night. “This is a great win — there’s no question about it,” Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said. “Whether you love or hate the extra-inning rule, it creates a lot of action. That was a fun way to win a game.” The White Sox fell four games behind the Cleveland Guardians in the AL Central. “We can’t be thinking about what Minnesota and Cleveland are doing unless we are playing them,” interim manager Miguel Cairo said. “We can only focus on winning the game we are playing.”
Jesse Rodriguez earns unanimous decision on Canelo-GGG 3 card
Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez earns a unanimous decision victory over Israel Gonzalez. Serving as the co-main to Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (57-2-2) vs. Gennadiy “GGG” Golovkin (42-1-1), WBC super flyweight champion Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez (16-0) faced the veteran, battle-tested Israel Gonzalez (28-4-1) at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV. In what was a very close fight, two of the judges didn’t see it that way (118-109 & 117-110), but the one judge did (114-113) giving Rodriguez the unanimous decision victory.
Piercey, Red Wings beat Blue Jackets, 5-2, in NHL Prospect Tournament
Piercey scored four goals for the Red Wings, who opened their three-game NHL Prospect Tournament schedule with a 5-2 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday afternoon in front of a packed Centre Ice Arena crowd. "It was just one of those nights," Piercey said. "The puck bounces were...
