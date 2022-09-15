Jose “Angel” Isais Casas, 79, of Casper, Wyoming, passed away Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at Central Wyoming Hospice in Casper surrounded by his loving family. Angel was born on August 1, 1943, in Jerez, Zacatecas, Mexico, to Catarino Isais Roman and Maria Camila Casas Isais. The family emigrated to Juarez and Angel then immigrated walking to Wyoming with only 10 pesos in his pocket with a vision of the American Dream. He went to work for the union and became one of the most talented cement finishers. Angel blessed people with his sincere friendship and his authentic cooking. You never knew what was going to come out of his lunch box, but expected it to be yummy. Throughout Angel’s life he had three significant relationships that gave him five children: Vicky, Johnny, Tonia, Angela and Teresa.

