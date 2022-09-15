Read full article on original website
Related
sanbenito.com
Construction resumes at Caltrans projects in San Benito County
The construction of a new four-lane expressway adjacent to Highway 156 in San Benito County continues this week, with work taking place behind K-rail barriers south of the highway’s current alignment. Crews in the next two weeks will proceed with roadway excavation for underground construction, and demolition of the...
sanbenito.com
Hollister High girls volleyball team looks to use adversity to its advantage
After a rough start to the season, the Hollister High girls volleyball team hopes the adversity it went through will serve it well going forward. Coach Lisa Becerra said a combination of illnesses and injuries in the opening weeks meant she had to juggle personnel from one match to the next. However, with all but one player back from the team being at full strength, the time to get in gear is now.
Comments / 0