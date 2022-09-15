ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers DT Cameron Heyward: 'New England's not going to feel sorry for us'

Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward knows it’s unlikely Pittsburgh's defense will often force five turnovers as it did in a Week 1 win over Cincinnati. With outside linebacker T.J. Watt on injured reserve with a torn left pectoral, it's even more unlikely, so Heyward expects an aggressive offensive game plan from the Patriots.
Chargers' Justin Herbert undergoes X-rays on midsection

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert underwent X-rays on his midsection following Thursday's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Chargers head coach Brandon Staley said Justin Herbert is "dealing with something in his abdomen," but he added that the quarterback is "ok" and a lingering issue is unlikely. Herbert will benefit from the extra days off heading into a Week 3 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but the X-ray results should provide a clearer sense of his status moving forward.
Report: Steelers bolster pass-rush depth ahead of Patriots matchup

One player can't replace T.J. Watt, but the Pittsburgh Steelers still need reinforcements while the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year is sidelined. The Steelers are signing outside linebacker David Anenih off the Tennessee Titans' practice squad, ESPN's Field Yates reported Thursday. The Steelers are expected to place Watt on injured reserve in a corresponding move, per Yates.
NFL Betting Guide: Week 2

Do you think you know a lot about NFL football? Try regularly picking five games against the spread. Even with all the information, advanced stats, and people attempting, elite sports bettors are lucky to get about 53% to 54% of -110 (even probability) bets correctly. It's essentially flipping a coin.
Patrick Mahomes (wrist) cleared for Chiefs on Thursday night

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (wrist) has been cleared to play in Thursday night's Week 2 game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Mahomes turned in back-to-back full practices and was removed from the injury report, but it's not like there was any concern to begin with. The Chiefs' star quarterback went off for 360 yards and 5 touchdowns in Week 1 while completing 30-of-39 passes. He will have a great chance to turn in another fantastic performance on Thursday night in a game that has the highest over/under of the week (53.5, per numberFire's NFL Heat Map).
Julio Jones (knee) participating in Buccaneers practice Friday

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones (knee) returned to practice on Friday. Jones sat out the first two practices of the week, but his return on Friday indicates that he is on track to play in Sunday's Week 2 game against the New Orleans Saints. Chris Godwin (hamstring) is not expected to play, so Jones should see an uptick in targets and snaps. The veteran wideout caught 3 passes on 5 targets for 69 yards in his Buccaneers debut.
Atlanta's Damien Williams (ribs) ruled out in Week 2

Atlanta Falcons running back Damien Williams (ribs) will not play in Week Two's contest against the Los Angeles Rams. Williams will sit out on Sunday after missing most of Week One's game with a ribs injury. Expect Cordarrelle Patterson to play a feature role versus a Rams' defense rated 29th by numberFire's power rankings.
C.J. Uzomah (hamstring) doubful for Jets in Week 2

New York Jets tight end C.J. Uzomah is considered doubtful to play Sunday in the team's WEek 2 game against the Cleveland Browns. Uzomah practiced in full on Wednesday, which indicated he was 100 percent. On Thursday he received a limited tag due to a hamstring ailment, and on Friday he sat out entirely. Now, the 8th-year pro will likely miss Sunday's contest. Uzomah's absence would lead to an unquestioned lead role for Tyler Conklin, and rookie Jeremy Ruckert could see some more work.
Colts promote Keke Coutee to active roster on Saturday

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Keke Coutee has been elevated to the active roster on Saturday. After Michael Pittman was ruled out with a quad injury, Coutee will be eligible to play in Week Two's division matchup against a Jacksonville Jaguars' pass defense rated 28th per numberFire's power rankings. Expect Parris Campbell and Couttee to potentially play more snaps on Sunday.
Baltimore's J.K. Dobbins (knee) questionable in Week 2

Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins (knee) is listed as questionable for Week Two's game against the Miami Dolphins. It appears Dobbins has a good chance to suit up after three full practices in preparation for Week Two's matchup against a Miami Dolphins' run defense rated fourth per numberFire's power rankings. In a potential committee role with Kenyan Drake if he is active on Sunday, our models project Dobbins to score 10.4 FanDuel points at the salary of $6,000.
Justin Herbert has fractured rib cartilage, is day-to-day for Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert suffered fractured rib cartilage in Thursday night's Week 2 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Herbert was in considerable pain late in the game versus the Chiefs, and after an X-Ray was conducted Friday morning, it revealed fractured cartilage. It's a relatively decent outcome for the Chargers and Herbert, as more serious fractures could have prolonged his time on the shelf. Still, he'll need to recover, and head coach Brandon Staley says that Herbert is "day-to-day." With a long layoff until Week 3 against the Jaguars, the talented third-year pro should be ready in plenty of time.
Consistent Steelers Renew Rivalry with Patriots

“The Steelers have a brand of football, and they’ve been very consistent in it through the years. I think they deserve a lot of credit as an organization for that type of consistency that they’ve put out there,” said Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick. “Through their head...
Sports
Gabe Davis (ankle) downgraded to questionable for Buffalo in Week 2

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis is listed questionable to play Monday in the team's Week 2 game against the Tennessee Titans. A late-breaking injury update is never something you want to see. Davis, who practiced in full leading into the weekend, got in only a limited session Saturday. With a Monday Night game, he'll have an extra day to rest up, but it's a disconcerting sign for the breakout pass-catcher. Keep an eye on his status over the next 48-plus hours. If Davis sits, Khalil Shakir and Jake Kumerow would likely see larger roles.
Giants position Heliot Ramos in right field on Saturday night

San Francisco Giants outfielder Heliot Ramos is batting ninth in Saturday's contest against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Ramos will man right field after Luis Gonzalez was given the night off at home. In a matchup against left-hander Julio Urias, our models project Ramos to score 3.9 FanDuel points.
Brandon Bolden (hamstring) doubtful for Raiders in Week 2

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden is considered doubtful to play Sunday in the team's Week 2 game against the Arizona Cardinals. In Week 1, Bolden was the only Raider besides Josh Jacobs to receiver a carry. Now, if the veteran were to sit out, that would open up the door for Ameer Abdullah and Zamir White to see more work. Keep an eye on Bolden's status over the next 40-plus hours, but it's looking like he will sit.
Steelers CB Cam Sutton on 2022 Team: “We Have the Best Defense in the League”

“It’s more than just a saying, we have to keep showing that week in and week out we have to prove it,” said Sutton on The Cook & Joe Show on 93.7 The Fan. Are we witnessing the best Steelers defense in over a decade? It’s a small sample size, but if Week 1 is any indication of the defense moving forward, they’ll be in great shape. The unit as a whole limited the high-powered Bengals offense to just 338 total yards while picking off Joe Burrow four times and sacking him seven times. They also produced nine tackles for losses. Sutton accounted for one of those interceptions in the second quarter.
