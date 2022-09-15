Read full article on original website
pepperdinewaves.com
Waves Set New Personal Records and Climb All-Time List at UC Riverside Invitational
RIVERSIDE, California – In just the second race of the season there was a morning full of personal records for the Pepperdine men's and women's cross country teams on Saturday at the UC Riverside Invitational as graduate student Will Bullock, sophomore Megan LaCamera, freshman Joshua Bergers and freshman Abby Winter led the men and women in the four faces.
Paradise Post
Another California exodus: Dairy cows leave for greener pastures in Texas, Arizona as farms squeezed
Michael Oosten’s grandparents were dairy farmers in the Netherlands and immigrated to California in the 1920s, starting their own dairy farm in Paramount in 1945 before relocating to bigger farms in Artesia and Bellflower. In the early 1970s, they moved their farm to Chino, but decided to sell it...
Surfline
Fun Combo Swell Knocking on SoCal’s Door
Beachbreaks see some good peaks off the mix of swells, especially in OC. Light and favorable AM wind before onshores build for the PM. A fun combo of swells is approaching Southern California and we’ll have a nice start to the workweek. While it’s nowhere near a major swell, we’ll get our first sip of something beyond windswell from the North Pacific Monday and Tuesday. This little NW pulse will come from a small but punchy little low just off the coast this weekend, which will also bring widespread precipitation to Central and Northern California Sunday and Monday.
Person Hit by Vehicle and Killed on 57 Freeway in Anaheim Area
A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed Monday on the southbound Orange (57) Freeway in the Anaheim area.
Man seen on video abusing dog at Anaheim apartment complex
Video footage shows a man punching and kicking a dog in an Anaheim hallway and police are trying to locate him and check on the health of the animal.
Cooler conditions, afternoon sunshine expected Tuesday in SoCal
Southern California will see another day of cooler temperatures amid afternoon sunshine on Tuesday.
recordgazette.net
Beaumont breaks ground on westside’s Fire Station 106
Years in the making, Fire Station 106, referred to until recently as Beaumont’s future Westside Fire Station, had its ceremonial groundbreaking Tuesday morning, Sept. 13, across from Olivewood Avenue, along Potrero Boulevard. Dozens of city and regional officials, police officers and firefighters trekked up a dirt hill (or were...
1 car overturned, 4 others damaged in 91 Freeway crash
A five-vehicle crash in Anaheim Friday morning overturned one car and shut down traffic on the eastbound side of the 91 Freeway. The crash took place on the freeway in between Pioneer Boulevard and Norwalk Boulevard.A gray Toyota Yaris was overturned as a result to the crash. At least one person had to be put on a stretcher and transported to a hospital. The crash also left a white Toyota Camry and Mini Cooper stuck in the car pool lane. As a result, traffic on the eastbound side of the freeway came to a standstill. The overturned vehicle was originally found on the carpool lane as well. It's unclear at this moment what led up to the crash and if there were any other injuries.Moreover, drivers are warned to avoid driving near the SR-91 Freeway in Corona this weekend as there will be road work from Friday evening into Monday.
knewsradio.com
Two Valley Criminals Arrested For Carjackings In La Quinta, Moreno Valley
Blurry photo of the back of a man holding a loaded handgun behind his back, waiting to carjack a nearby car. Photo from Alpha Media Portland OR. It was 2 in the morning on Thursday, September 15th 2022 when deputies were called to Desert Stream Drive and Bridgette Way in La Quinta, where a person in a Toyota Camry had just been pepper-sprayed, threatened with a handgun,, and pulled out of their car, as 2 suspects jumped in the car and drove off.
foxla.com
Man breaks into home in Rancho Cucamonga, stabs occupants inside
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. - A man is behind bars after police say he stabbed people inside a rehabilitation home in Rancho Cucamonga. The Rancho Cucamonga Police Department responded to a call in the 9200 block of 19th Street around 6 p.m. Tuesday. According to Rancho Cucamonga PD, 37-year-old Jeremy Rice broke into a rehab home facility in the area and stabbed people inside the building.
onscene.tv
Multiple Injured In Major Injury Crash | Riverside
09.17.2022 | 2:28 AM | RIVERSIDE – Riverside Police Department and Riverside Fire Department responded for a 3 car traffic collision with multiple patients. When they arrived they found 3 cars with major damage and one person, the driver of one of the vehicles, trapped. The trapped patient was extricated after several minutes and transported to a local area hospital with unknown injuries. 2 other patients were transported to local area hospitals, also with unknown injuries. At this time it is not clear how the collision occurred but speed is a factor. Riverside Police Departments Major Injury Investigation Team is on scene investigating the collision. La Sierra in the area of Hole will remain closed for several hours. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
wbrc.com
Woman’s body found buried under debris days after California mudslides
FOREST FALLS, Calif. (KCAL) - The body of a woman who was unaccounted for after a series of mudslides in California has been found. Search and rescue teams sifted through several feet of mud and debris inside a home in Forest Falls, California, for several days until they found the body of Doris Jagiello, 62, underneath.
kusi.com
Padres star Randy Jones reveals pains of living next to homeless motel
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Mayor Bill Wells and City Manager Graham Mitchell announced that the county has been secretly housing homeless people in their motels. Wells and Mitchell are shocked to find out about this, as they found out due to increased reports being made related to homeless issues.
Dramatic video captures moment powerful mudslide rushes past Forest Falls home
Dramatic new doorbell video illustrates just how powerful last week's storm was in San Bernardino County.
seniorresource.com
Best Small Towns for Retirement in California
California has gone through its fair share of ups and downs, but it still remains very appealing to retirees because of the great weather and attractions. Below, we take a look at the best small towns in California to retire in. Most have 55-plus communities nearby!. Carlsbad, CA. Carlsbad is...
2urbangirls.com
One dead, one injured in Lakeview crash
LAKEVIEW, Calif. – One person was killed and another hospitalized in a roll over crash in the Lakeview area of Riverside County between Perris and Gilman Hot Springs, authorities said Monday. The crash occurred at 10:43 p.m. Sunday on the Ramona Expressway at Bridge Street, according to the Riverside...
Person fatally struck by commuter train in MoVal
A pedestrian was fatally struck by a northbound Metrolink commuter train in Moreno Valley. The fatality occurred about 3:10 p.m. in the area of Van Buren Boulevard and Interstate 215, according to Metrolink and the Riverside County Fire Department.
Man arrested for DUI after La Quinta wreck
On Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, at 4:49 p.m., Thermal Station deputies responded to a report of a major injury collision at Avenue 48 and Dune Palms Drive in the city of La Quinta. When patrol deputies arrived, they located two vehicles, a white 2009 Nissan Rogue and a gray 2021 Dodge Durango, with significant collision The post Man arrested for DUI after La Quinta wreck appeared first on KESQ.
OC Officials Issue Warning as Rapid Bat Found in Fountain Valley
A bat found at a parking lot in Fountain Valley tested positive for rabies, according to Orange County health officials.
onscene.tv
2 Injured In Horrible Extrication Crash | San Bernardino
09.17.2022 | 1:40 AM | SAN BERNARDINO – On September 17th at 1:40 AM, San Bernardino County Fire and AMR responded to a traffic collision with extrication near the intersection of N Broadmoor Blvd and E Marshall Blvd in the City of San Bernardino. Units arrived at the scene and located two victims inside a minivan that had crashed into the back of a parked pickup truck. The passenger of the minivan van was required to be cut out of the van. After a 70-minute extraction, the passenger was transported to a local hospital in unknown condition. The intersection will be closed while PD conducts the crash investigation. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
