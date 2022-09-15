ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Top Biden official met with Soros activists ahead of border crisis discussions: Report

By Tori Richards, Investigative Reporter
Washington Examiner
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 57

Clyde Brown
1d ago

mayorkas needs to be investigated anybody who has dealings with George Soros or his organizations are corrupt bought and paid for mayorkas needs to be removed from office and soros needs to be expelled from the U. S. soros is directly involved in the crime wave through out the U. S.

Reply(6)
37
Julian Duran
2d ago

I myself have seen with my own eyes,the misery inflicted by the Biden administration,in Mexico, all the Haitians living in the streets, of reynosa. Mexico, because the Biden administration, misleading people in believing that they will just come across the border, without suffering from death and homelessness. in the borders of Mexico, which even the Mexican president from Mexico, condemned, the decision the democratic party has inflicted, on millions of people, all to win someone's vote

Reply(2)
41
Herehere
23h ago

I’m an independent leaning left but Mayorkas has got to go. He doesn’t know how to control this out of control situation. If you think about all the countries who should be granted asylum like Afghanistan and Haiti then we will be overwhelmed with immigrants as we are now. A complete failure that is costing lives and huge economical consequences.

Reply(5)
10
Related
Daily Mail

Kamala Harris' bizarre response when asked who is 'footing the bill' for student loans: VP dodges question and instead attacks Republicans for voting for a 'tax cut for the richest Americans'

Vice President Kamala Harris stuck to the script when asked Monday who was 'footing the bill' for President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan. Instead of answering the question, she pivoted to a talking point previously delivered by the president. 'Well, let's start with this: First of all, a lot...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Salon

Trump judge's ruling in Mar-a-Lago case proves Biden was right: MAGA is fascism

It had been little over a week since President Joe Biden called Donald Trump and his supporters "semi-fascist" when a Trump-appointed judge, Aileen Cannon of Florida, proved Biden's point. While most Americans were too busy enjoying Labor Day cookouts to pay much attention to the news, Cannon let loose with a decision breathtaking in its disregard for both the law and the judicial branch's legitimacy.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mcallen, TX
State
Texas State
City
Pharr, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Laredo, TX
City
Brownsville, TX
City
Del Rio, TX
Fox News

Texas sheriff sends message to Kamala Harris: 'The border is wide open'

A South Texas sheriff applauded Governor Greg Abbott's move to send busses of migrants from the southern border to liberal cities like Chicago, New York and Washington, D.C. Goliad County, Sheriff Roy Boyd joined "Fox & Friends" Tuesday to share what communities like his have experienced and why VP Kamala Harris' claims that the border is secure are inaccurate.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alejandro Mayorkas
Person
George Soros
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Richard Cortez
Person
Soros
CNBC

Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court justice, urged lawmakers to overturn Trump election loss in Wisconsin, report says

Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, emailed Wisconsin legislators in November 2020 and asked them to effectively reverse then-President Donald Trump's election loss to Joe Biden in that state. It was already known that the conservative activist Ginni Thomas had contacted legislators in Arizona with...
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Immigrants#Mexico#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Homeland Security#Texas Border Patrol#Judicial Watch#Fox News#La Union#Open Society Institute
POLITICO

The Biden White House is putting Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and other Republicanson blast for slamming student loan relief, as they had federal loans forgiven.

"It's completely unfair," Greene said earlier Wednesday. What happened: The White House hit conservative firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and some other House Republicans by name as they criticized President Joe Biden's decision to forgive student loan debt for millions of people on Wednesday. Others highlighted by the White...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
Washington Examiner

'No access': Arizona completes shipping container border wall with Mexico

Mexican cartels and smugglers who funnel migrants and drugs over the border and into Yuma, Arizona, have begun moving outside of town to areas without a barrier following Gov. Doug Ducey's installation of a shipping container wall this month, according to Arizona officials. “We are definitely seeing a reduction in...
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy