Northampton, Amherst may receive migrants after alleged call from Texas Governor’s office

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. ( WWLP ) – Northampton Mayor Gina-Louise Ciara said Thursday afternoon that the City Hall there and the Town Hall in Amherst both received calls from a blocked number who claimed to be from Texas Governor Gregg Abbot’s office.

The caller claimed that buses full of migrants were on the way to those respective communities. This, as similar situations have recently played out in different cities on the orders of governors like Texas Governor Greg Abbot and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Most recently, migrants were flown to Martha’s Vineyard on Thursday.

Municipal officials say they can’t verify the caller’s claims but state and local leaders are working to prepare for situation like that, should it arise.

Below is the full statement for the Northampton Mayor’s office:

“Earlier today, both Northampton City Hall and Amherst Town Hall received phone calls from a blocked number claiming to originate from Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s office, stating that buses were on the way to our respective communities containing individuals they described as ‘migrants’. The caller indicated that our communities were identified based on our designation as sanctuary cities. At this time, we are unable to substantiate these claims and could not verify that the caller was in fact associated with Governor Abbott’s office. Leadership from both communities, alongside state, federal and regional partners in social service agencies, immigrant advocates, public safety, and public health, are in communication and collaboration with one another in order to plan for this eventuality.” Northampton Mayor Gina-Louise Sciarra

