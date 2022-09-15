ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWLP

Northampton, Amherst may receive migrants after alleged call from Texas Governor’s office

By Nick DeGray
WWLP
WWLP
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j40UD_0hx7tfvZ00

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. ( WWLP ) – Northampton Mayor Gina-Louise Ciara said Thursday afternoon that the City Hall there and the Town Hall in Amherst both received calls from a blocked number who claimed to be from Texas Governor Gregg Abbot’s office.

Massachusetts Governor sets up shelter for 50 migrants that arrived on Martha’s Vineyard

The caller claimed that buses full of migrants were on the way to those respective communities. This, as similar situations have recently played out in different cities on the orders of governors like Texas Governor Greg Abbot and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Most recently, migrants were flown to Martha’s Vineyard on Thursday.

Municipal officials say they can’t verify the caller’s claims but state and local leaders are working to prepare for situation like that, should it arise.

Below is the full statement for the Northampton Mayor’s office:

“Earlier today, both Northampton City Hall and Amherst Town Hall received phone calls from a blocked number claiming to originate from Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s office, stating that buses were on the way to our respective communities containing individuals they described as ‘migrants’. The caller indicated that our communities were identified based on our designation as sanctuary cities. At this time, we are unable to substantiate these claims and could not verify that the caller was in fact associated with Governor Abbott’s office. Leadership from both communities, alongside state, federal and regional partners in social service agencies, immigrant advocates, public safety, and public health, are in communication and collaboration with one another in order to plan for this eventuality.”

Northampton Mayor Gina-Louise Sciarra
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 4

Related
Reason.com

Florida Lieutenant Governor Calls for Busing Cuban Migrants to Delaware, Then Tries To Walk it Back

Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez has come under fire for her comments that many interpreted as support of busing Cuban migrants to Delaware. Nuñez, herself the daughter of Cubans who settled in Miami, made the controversial remarks last week in an interview with Actualidad 1040 AM, a Spanish-language radio station popular with many Cubans living in South Florida. "The governor isn't going to stand there with his arms crossed. He's thinking what he's going to do. He's going to send them, frankly to the state of Delaware, the president's state," Nuñez said on the Cada Tarde show.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Governor#Massachusetts#City Hall#Politics#Immigration
WWLP

WWLP

31K+
Followers
24K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy