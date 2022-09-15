Read full article on original website
Fourth man convicted for role in 2020 Tyler shooting
TYLER – A San Antonio man pleaded guilty Monday to his role in a fatal 2020 shooting on Vance Street in Tyler. According to our news partner KETK, Trey Barreau, 25, pleaded guilty to burglary of habitation and was sentenced to 12 years in prison. He had been previously indicted for murder but pleaded guilty to burglary for his role in the shooting. Barreau is the fourth and final co-defendant to be convicted for charges related to the shooting. Of his co-defendants, two were convicted for murder and another also pleaded guilty to burglary.
Couple arrested in Louisiana after pursuit through East Texas
HARRISON COUNTY — Two people were arrested Sunday night after an attempted traffic stop led to a pursuit through East Texas, according to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office. Our news partner KETK reports, officials said deputies in Harrison County attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a stolen car from Dallas on I-20. When the vehicle refused to stop, officials said a pursuit began and continued west in Gregg and Smith counties. The vehicle eventually turned back eastbound, and officials said the pursuit continued into Louisiana until Greenwood Police spiked the car near the Louisiana Visitor Center. Officials said a foot pursuit began and shortly after Reginald Sanders, 22 of Shreveport, and Shauntavia Newson, 23 of Lancaster, were arrested. “Sanders was wanted out of multiple agencies in the DFW area, stemming from numerous robbery investigations,” officials said.
New pastor for Mobberly Baptist Church
LONGVIEW – After 21 months of searching, Longview’s Mobberly Baptist Church has welcomed a new lead pastor. According to our news partner KETK, this comes after the death of former Senior Pastor Glynn Stone in March 2020 after a fatal one-vehicle crash. “In the 18 years of being a pastor, this has been the warmest and kindest welcome that we’ve ever received from a church. There is just a sense of excitement,” said new pastor Andrew Hebert. He was previously a lead pastor of Paramount Baptist Church in Amarillo since 2016. Hebert is the sixth pastor in Mobberly’s 84-year history.
High school fishing tournament raises funds for Cooper Reid
FRANKSTON — The Texas High School Bass Association is using the season’s first tournament for all nine divisions across Texas to raise money for the family of Cooper Reid, a Troup High School football player who was injured in their homecoming game, according to our news partner KETK. “Just to honor one of our anglers you know, and the family needs some help, so you know throughout the 10 years of THSBA there has been different instances of that. And if we have an opportunity that we can do to help a family of one of our anglers then we take those opportunities,” said Riley Fitzgerald, Texas High School Bass Association. Reid is a part of the Troup fishing team, and as a way to say thank you for all the support the family has received, they passed out BBQ plates. “Because of generous donations, we are able to cook for up to four to 500 people. So, you know we figured with all the people that have been supporting us, supporting the Reids, supporting Cooper, and praying for him to get out of this situation, we figured we would offer everything that we could,” said Chris Turner, Troup fishing team. Reid is currently recovering in the hospital, and requires ventilation so doctors can control his carbon dioxide levels for optimal brain healing. “We want everybody to realize that Cooper has a long fight ahead of him, and he needs more prayers than ever. We want everybody to realize that this is a marathon,” said Mandi Braswell, a family friend. “We feel confident that with everybody’s prayers, we’re standing on God’s promises that Cooper will win the race.”
Smith County encourages voter registration Tuesday
TYLER — The Smith County Elections Office and deputy voter registrars are joining forces to set up voter registration locations throughout Smith County Tuesday for National Voter Registration Day. As quoted in a news release, Smith County Precinct 4 Commissioner JoAnn Hampton said, “It is important that people are registered to vote in local, state and national elections, so they can use their voice in who is elected into office.” Chief Deputy Elections Administrator Edna Morris added, “It is also an opportunity to educate the voters on how to register and sign up for mail-in ballots,” also as quoted in the release. Morris said elections office workers and registrars will additionally focus on reminding voters to update their addresses on their voter registration if they have recently moved. Click here for more information.
