Cleveland Jewish News
Ungar, Marcia
Marcia L. Ungar, age 89, of Solon was born May 22, 1933 in Toledo and passed away on Sept. 16, 2022. Marcia L. Ungar (nee Kipperman), beloved wife of the late Henry B. Ungar. Daughter of the late Abe and Bertha Kipperman (nee Nathanson). Sister of Sue Marik (nee Kipperman) of Vero Beach, Fla. Loving mother of Michael (Deborah Warner) Ungar of Cleveland Heights, Edie Ungar-Shafron (Steve Shafron) of Shaker Heights and Danny (Marci) Ungar of Moreland Hills. Proud grandmother adored by her “Magnificent Seven:” Katherine (Zak), Sarah, Sydney, Aaron, Josh, Ethan, Ellie and great-grandmother of Noah.
Cleveland Jewish News
Manchick, Robert
Robert Allan Manchick, age 91, of Twinsburg, Ohio was born Sept. 7, 1931 and passed away on Sept. 15, 2022 with his family by his side. Robert is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Margaret (nee Monachino). Dearest father of Robyn and Charles (Barbara). Devoted grandfather of Jennifer (Nicholas), Jessica, Stefani, Emily, Danielle (Dylan) and Alexandra. Great-grandfather of Aiden, Mackenzie and Ellie. Loving son of the late Charles and Selma. Dear brother of the late Phyllis and Larry. Uncle to many nieces and nephews.
Cleveland Jewish News
Remembering tragedy of Berger
I subbed at Shaker Heights High School for several years. David Berger was well remembered there a few years ago and a mural was painted in his dedication with a small description about his life. A weight room was also named in his honor. I still remember when the horrific...
Cleveland Jewish News
Frankel artist reception, book signing Sept. 18
Carolyn Frankel will hold an artist reception and book signing event for “Spiritual Warrior: Painting a Path Through Cancer” from 2 to 4 p.m. Sept. 18 at The Gathering Place at 23300 Commerce Park in Beachwood. The exhibit runs through Nov. 28. The book was written, painted, photographed...
Cleveland Jewish News
Questions Maltz dropping ‘Jewish’
Now the Maltz Museum is going to drop the Jewish reference to its title? Just another surrender to the trendy woke/”inclusivity” culture that seems to have taken over about every museum administration in the region. Maltz has already concentrated on exhibits and activities that have gotten away from...
Cleveland Jewish News
Kulanu Nashir at Yavne High School Sept. 18
Hakhel CLE will host Kulanu Nashir at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 18 at Yavne High School at 2475 S. Green Road in Beachwood. The event will focus on music as a unifying force, mixing the audience and performer roles, according to a news release. Participants will learn two songs and be accompanied by a live band and choir.
Cleveland Jewish News
Mt. Sinai Health Foundation OKs $6M in grants
The Mt. Sinai Health Foundation has approved grants totaling $6,017,908 as part of its September quarterly board meeting with major awards of $2 million to the Jewish Federation of Cleveland in support of Menorah Park’s financial stability plan and $500,000 to the Ohio Women’s Alliance to support reproductive health education, research, and regulatory compliance in the state of Ohio.
Cleveland Jewish News
Chair-ity helps foster children furnish first apartments
Growing up, all Cleveland resident Maria Paparella wanted was a sibling. Raised as an only child in Akron to parents that couldn’t have another but had many cousins, the family considered adoption for a time, but found the process time-consuming and expensive. While they considered adoption, the family would look at waiting lists of children up for fostering and adoption on the Summit County Children Services website. There, Paparella told the Cleveland Jewish News she found a young girl, who at the time, had a lot in common with her – their birthdays were even just days apart.
Cleveland Jewish News
University Heights man who held prayer in home sues city, mayor
A man is suing the city of University Heights and Mayor Michael Dylan Brennan in his individual and official capacity in federal court, alleging civil rights violations after he was singled out for selective enforcement of city ordinances and his attempts to hold Jewish prayer services in his home were shut down.
Cleveland Jewish News
Charleys Philly Steaks coming to Solon
Charleys Philly Steaks is preparing to open a location at 34200 Aurora Road in Solon. The space previously housed a Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt, which closed in spring 2020. Based in Columbus, Charleys specializes in Philly cheesesteak. It was created by founder and CEO Charley Shin after he tasted his first Philly cheesesteak while attending The Ohio State University in Columbus in 1985. By 1986, he opened Charley’s Steakery, a 450-square-foot space near the Ohio State campus. Now, the fast-casual restaurant has over 650 locations in 46 states and 17 countries.
Cleveland Jewish News
Mandel JCC free back to school open house Sept. 18
The Mandel Jewish Community Center will hold a free back to school open house from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 18 at 26001 S. Woodland Road in Beachwood. Attendees can enjoy all The J has to offer at no cost. Members who refer a new member get a long sleeve shirt and will be entered into a raffle. Individuals who become members of The J during the open house will get the rest of September free.
Cleveland Jewish News
Siegal program celebrates 10 years with lecture showcase
In the spirit of lifelong education, Siegal Lifelong Learning hosted five prominent instructors who gave 10-minute community lectures on an array of topics, all to celebrate the program’s 10th anniversary Sept. 14. About 136 people attended the program at Tinkham Veale University Center on Case Western Reserve University’s Cleveland...
Cleveland Jewish News
Mandel JCC Cleveland Jewish Film Fest ‘reels’ in 200 for opening night at history museum
Do you remember one the heart-wrenching final scenes in the movie, “Fiddler on the Roof,” when Teyve reluctantly says goodbye to his daughter, Chava, and it’s unknown when they’ll ever see each other again?. Well, on Sept. 8, over 200 Fiddler fans were reunited with Chava...
Cleveland Jewish News
Aaron Titlebaum | Solon High School | Football
Aaron Titlebaum’s maturity, persistence and focus are traits that have helped him to become this week’s Cleveland Jewish News Les Levine High School Player of the Week presented by Buffalo Wild Wings. He has earned player of the week, in part, off of a clutch, last-second winning field goal to beat Stow-Munroe Falls High School.
Cleveland Jewish News
‘Give & Get Back’ donation drive Sept. 18-23 at aquarium
The Greater Cleveland Aquarium will host the “Give & Get Back” donation drive from Sept. 18 to Sept. 23. Nonperishables will be collected from 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Donors unable to stay on the day of their donation can put their names in a raffle to win a $100 gift shop prize bundle or a 30-minute guided tour for up to six guests.
Cleveland Jewish News
Kent State, University of Akron partner on law degree initiative
Two Northeast Ohio universities have partnered in a new initiative, commonly referred to as the three plus three degree program (3+3), to provide law students the opportunity to complete their degrees in six years, rather than the standard seven. The program begins with three years in Kent State’s undergraduate program and continues with three years in The University of Akron School of Law.
Cleveland Jewish News
Cleveland Clinic scheduling for COVID-19 booster shots
Cleveland Clinic is scheduling appointments for the new, updated (“bivalent”) COVID-19 boosters at its vaccine sites located at Hillcrest and Fairview hospitals, according to a Sept. 7 email. The updated boosters will be available at many previously scheduled primary care appointments beginning mid-September as more supplies become available.
Cleveland Jewish News
Ohio reports 20,552 new COVID-19 cases this week
The Ohio Department of Health on Sept. 15 reported 125,856 cumulative COVID-19 hospitalizations, an increase of 626 from a week prior. A total of 14,179 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus, an increase of 48 from a week prior. The three-week average of reported hospitalizations...
Cleveland Jewish News
Accountants can make a lot of cents for many businesses
Hiring a certified public accountant to assist with personal or business taxes may be a good idea to ensure things are done thoroughly and accurately. It may also be helpful for clients to search for CPAs that have experience dealing with taxes in their particular areas of interest. Susan Kornatowksi,...
