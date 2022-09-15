ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland Heights, OH

Cleveland Jewish News

Ungar, Marcia

Marcia L. Ungar, age 89, of Solon was born May 22, 1933 in Toledo and passed away on Sept. 16, 2022. Marcia L. Ungar (nee Kipperman), beloved wife of the late Henry B. Ungar. Daughter of the late Abe and Bertha Kipperman (nee Nathanson). Sister of Sue Marik (nee Kipperman) of Vero Beach, Fla. Loving mother of Michael (Deborah Warner) Ungar of Cleveland Heights, Edie Ungar-Shafron (Steve Shafron) of Shaker Heights and Danny (Marci) Ungar of Moreland Hills. Proud grandmother adored by her “Magnificent Seven:” Katherine (Zak), Sarah, Sydney, Aaron, Josh, Ethan, Ellie and great-grandmother of Noah.
SOLON, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Manchick, Robert

Robert Allan Manchick, age 91, of Twinsburg, Ohio was born Sept. 7, 1931 and passed away on Sept. 15, 2022 with his family by his side. Robert is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Margaret (nee Monachino). Dearest father of Robyn and Charles (Barbara). Devoted grandfather of Jennifer (Nicholas), Jessica, Stefani, Emily, Danielle (Dylan) and Alexandra. Great-grandfather of Aiden, Mackenzie and Ellie. Loving son of the late Charles and Selma. Dear brother of the late Phyllis and Larry. Uncle to many nieces and nephews.
TWINSBURG, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Remembering tragedy of Berger

I subbed at Shaker Heights High School for several years. David Berger was well remembered there a few years ago and a mural was painted in his dedication with a small description about his life. A weight room was also named in his honor. I still remember when the horrific...
SHAKER HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Frankel artist reception, book signing Sept. 18

Carolyn Frankel will hold an artist reception and book signing event for “Spiritual Warrior: Painting a Path Through Cancer” from 2 to 4 p.m. Sept. 18 at The Gathering Place at 23300 Commerce Park in Beachwood. The exhibit runs through Nov. 28. The book was written, painted, photographed...
BEACHWOOD, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Questions Maltz dropping ‘Jewish’

Now the Maltz Museum is going to drop the Jewish reference to its title? Just another surrender to the trendy woke/”inclusivity” culture that seems to have taken over about every museum administration in the region. Maltz has already concentrated on exhibits and activities that have gotten away from...
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Kulanu Nashir at Yavne High School Sept. 18

Hakhel CLE will host Kulanu Nashir at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 18 at Yavne High School at 2475 S. Green Road in Beachwood. The event will focus on music as a unifying force, mixing the audience and performer roles, according to a news release. Participants will learn two songs and be accompanied by a live band and choir.
BEACHWOOD, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Mt. Sinai Health Foundation OKs $6M in grants

The Mt. Sinai Health Foundation has approved grants totaling $6,017,908 as part of its September quarterly board meeting with major awards of $2 million to the Jewish Federation of Cleveland in support of Menorah Park’s financial stability plan and $500,000 to the Ohio Women’s Alliance to support reproductive health education, research, and regulatory compliance in the state of Ohio.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Chair-ity helps foster children furnish first apartments

Growing up, all Cleveland resident Maria Paparella wanted was a sibling. Raised as an only child in Akron to parents that couldn’t have another but had many cousins, the family considered adoption for a time, but found the process time-consuming and expensive. While they considered adoption, the family would look at waiting lists of children up for fostering and adoption on the Summit County Children Services website. There, Paparella told the Cleveland Jewish News she found a young girl, who at the time, had a lot in common with her – their birthdays were even just days apart.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

University Heights man who held prayer in home sues city, mayor

A man is suing the city of University Heights and Mayor Michael Dylan Brennan in his individual and official capacity in federal court, alleging civil rights violations after he was singled out for selective enforcement of city ordinances and his attempts to hold Jewish prayer services in his home were shut down.
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Charleys Philly Steaks coming to Solon

Charleys Philly Steaks is preparing to open a location at 34200 Aurora Road in Solon. The space previously housed a Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt, which closed in spring 2020. Based in Columbus, Charleys specializes in Philly cheesesteak. It was created by founder and CEO Charley Shin after he tasted his first Philly cheesesteak while attending The Ohio State University in Columbus in 1985. By 1986, he opened Charley’s Steakery, a 450-square-foot space near the Ohio State campus. Now, the fast-casual restaurant has over 650 locations in 46 states and 17 countries.
SOLON, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Mandel JCC free back to school open house Sept. 18

The Mandel Jewish Community Center will hold a free back to school open house from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 18 at 26001 S. Woodland Road in Beachwood. Attendees can enjoy all The J has to offer at no cost. Members who refer a new member get a long sleeve shirt and will be entered into a raffle. Individuals who become members of The J during the open house will get the rest of September free.
BEACHWOOD, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Siegal program celebrates 10 years with lecture showcase

In the spirit of lifelong education, Siegal Lifelong Learning hosted five prominent instructors who gave 10-minute community lectures on an array of topics, all to celebrate the program’s 10th anniversary Sept. 14. About 136 people attended the program at Tinkham Veale University Center on Case Western Reserve University’s Cleveland...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Aaron Titlebaum | Solon High School | Football

Aaron Titlebaum’s maturity, persistence and focus are traits that have helped him to become this week’s Cleveland Jewish News Les Levine High School Player of the Week presented by Buffalo Wild Wings. He has earned player of the week, in part, off of a clutch, last-second winning field goal to beat Stow-Munroe Falls High School.
SOLON, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

‘Give & Get Back’ donation drive Sept. 18-23 at aquarium

The Greater Cleveland Aquarium will host the “Give & Get Back” donation drive from Sept. 18 to Sept. 23. Nonperishables will be collected from 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Donors unable to stay on the day of their donation can put their names in a raffle to win a $100 gift shop prize bundle or a 30-minute guided tour for up to six guests.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Kent State, University of Akron partner on law degree initiative

Two Northeast Ohio universities have partnered in a new initiative, commonly referred to as the three plus three degree program (3+3), to provide law students the opportunity to complete their degrees in six years, rather than the standard seven. The program begins with three years in Kent State’s undergraduate program and continues with three years in The University of Akron School of Law.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Cleveland Clinic scheduling for COVID-19 booster shots

Cleveland Clinic is scheduling appointments for the new, updated (“bivalent”) COVID-19 boosters at its vaccine sites located at Hillcrest and Fairview hospitals, according to a Sept. 7 email. The updated boosters will be available at many previously scheduled primary care appointments beginning mid-September as more supplies become available.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Ohio reports 20,552 new COVID-19 cases this week

The Ohio Department of Health on Sept. 15 reported 125,856 cumulative COVID-19 hospitalizations, an increase of 626 from a week prior. A total of 14,179 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus, an increase of 48 from a week prior. The three-week average of reported hospitalizations...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland Jewish News

Accountants can make a lot of cents for many businesses

Hiring a certified public accountant to assist with personal or business taxes may be a good idea to ensure things are done thoroughly and accurately. It may also be helpful for clients to search for CPAs that have experience dealing with taxes in their particular areas of interest. Susan Kornatowksi,...
INDEPENDENCE, OH

