ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Comments / 0

Related
montanarightnow.com

Montana men plead guilty to poaching bull elk

Press release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. BILLINGS– A Missoula man and a Ballantine man were recently sentenced on separate felony cases for illegally killing trophy elk. Alex St. Marie, 37, from Missoula, was sentenced in Fergus County District Court after pleading guilty to a felony for poaching...
BALLANTINE, MT
Alt 95.7

COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 1,315 Cases, Three New Deaths

As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 308,023 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 1,315 new confirmed cases. There are currently 1,513 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,539,764 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 574,138...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missoula, MT
Crime & Safety
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Crime & Safety
City
Missoula, MT
930 AM KMPT

Missoula Fugitive Takes Own Life During Attempted Traffic Stop

On September 13, 2022, at around 11:15 a.m., the Missoula Police Department announced they were searching for fugitive Patrick Cork who was armed and dangerous. He had a $50,000 warrant for his arrest and was actively attempting to elude law enforcement. It was also reported that Cork was in possession of a handgun.
MISSOULA, MT
Daily Montanan

The still-controversial life of Montana’s first Native woman elected to the Legislature

Somewhere, Dolly Smith Cusker Akers is smiling. Maybe even laughing. Her name isn’t a household word in Montana, nothing like the revered and reviled Jeannette Rankin, the first woman elected to Congress who also happens to be from Montana. Akers holds a different distinction, being the first female Native American elected to the state Legislature. […] The post The still-controversial life of Montana’s first Native woman elected to the Legislature appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Missoula fugitive commits suicide prior to traffic stop

MISSOULA, Mont. — The search for a Missoula fugitive ended in Ronan late Tuesday. Patrick Cork, 50, shot himself prior to yielding to a Ronan Police officer, who was attempting to stop Cork's vehicle on Round Butte Road. The officer gave first aid to Cork, who was hospitalized but...
MISSOULA, MT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesse Laslovich
KSEN AM 1150

Missoula Police Arrest Man for the Fourth Time in 12 Days

On September 15, 2022, at approximately 12:42 a.m., Missoula Police Department officers were dispatched to the Poverello Center for a report of a rock thrown through a window. About five minutes before the window broke, 41-year-old Virinder Brar had been told he would not be allowed to stay at the center that night.
MISSOULA, MT
KSEN AM 1150

Suspect Shot by Law Enforcement Near Missoula Airport Identified

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of the suspect involved in an officer-involved shooting that occurred near the Smokejumper Center in the 5700 block of West Broadway as 34-year-old Vance Ledeau. Missoula Police Department spokesperson Lydia Arnold provided limited details of the incident that day. One...
MISSOULA, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Fbi#State#Dea
NBCMontana

Montana to get money for electric vehicle network

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Biden administration has approved plans from 34 states, one of which is Montana, and Puerto Rico that detail how those locations will roll out their part of an ambitious national electric vehicle charging network. The approval means $900 million in National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI)...
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

Countries Montana exports the most goods to

Stacker compiled a list of the countries Montana exports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Human Trafficking
Alt 95.7

Oldest Chinese Restaurant In America Is In Montana. Wait. What?!

In 1911 Hum Yow and Tam Kwong Yee founded the Pekin Noodle Parlor, and it's been serving Chinese food to hungry Montanans ever since. When you think about Montana "ethically diverse" isn't usually the first thing to come to mind. That's why when I found out that the oldest operating Chinese restaurant in America was located in Montana. Not only in the Big Sky state, but in the last city you would probably guess. The mining city of Butte (America).
BUTTE, MT
930 AM KMPT

930 AM KMPT

Missoula, MT
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
463K+
Views
ABOUT

930 AM KMPT has the best news coverage for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://930kmpt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy