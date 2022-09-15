ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tippecanoe County, IN

Steve Daggett
1d ago

just dont do bad drugs and if you do ..seek help .. don't die for a pill.. that you will think it will make you feel better .. smoke weed

WLFI.com

Recovery Rally seeks to spread awareness

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The fifth annual Tippecanoe Celebration of Recovery Rally came to Loeb stadium Saturday. Kristina Lesley is the Director of the Drug Free Coalition for Tippecanoe County. She said the celebration of recovery is important. This event is meant to broaden people's definitions of what recovery...
WLFI.com

BREAKING: pursuit in Clinton County, possible shooting suspect

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The Clinton County Sheriff's office shared a Facebook post around 9:30 p.m. Saturday asking residents to avoid the area of 800 W and 0 N/S where a suspect involved in a vehicle pursuit has fled on foot. The suspect is believed to be armed and dangerous.
WDEF

Local School Threat traced to teenager in Indiana

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tennessee (WDEF) – Investigators trace a threat of a school shooting in our area actually came from out-of-state. Last weekend, our local 911 Center got a call saying “someone is going to shoot up a school in two days” and then hanging up. Investigators figured...
wfft.com

Arkansas man with nationwide warrants arrested in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - While investigating a vehicle crash on I-80/94 near Indianapolis Road, Indiana State Police discovered a man with an active nationwide extradition warrant on him. Police say 26-year-old Myron L. Jones of Moro, Arkansas, was wanted on an extradition warrant from Memphis, TN. Charges in the...
Inside Indiana Business

A look at substance use disorders in Indiana

Substance use and substance use disorder (SUD) have been a growing public health concern over the past decade, both nationally and in Indiana. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) National Center for Health Statistics indicates there were an estimated 100,306 overdose fatalities in the U.S. during a 12-month period ending in April 2021, an increase of 28.5% from the same period in 2020.
readthereporter.com

Police seek suspect in rash of thefts from vehicles in 4 Indiana counties

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in search of a man stealing items from vehicles in multiple counties across Indiana. During the week of Aug. 24, a rash of thefts happened in Hamilton, Boone, Madison and Putnam counties. The suspect is a man in his late teens to late 20s. He was last seen in Loma, Colo., traveling west on Interstate 70 with a license plate stolen from Anderson, Ind. The license plate number is ZIG433.
NBC4 Columbus

A new perspective on Opioid use from a doctor

Sponsored content by the Ohio Opioid Education Alliance. Almost weekly, and sometimes daily, you will hear stories in the news about unintentional overdose deaths in our community. And there is often one common link. Fentanyl. The fact is that fentanyl was involved in 81 percent of overdose deaths in 2020. we are getting more perspective of this epidemic from doctor Emily Kauffman with the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.
WTHR

Teen stabbed by passenger on IndyGo bus

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating what led to a stabbing on a city bus that sent a 17-year-old girl to a hospital. It happened Wednesday on an IndyGo route around East 21st and North Olney streets. Daian Manns' mother shared photos with 13News, which show her daughter being treated...
WEHT/WTVW

Indiana project aims to save rare endangered species

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WEHT) — Wildlife biologists in Indiana have been making efforts to save an endangered species found in the state, and now they’ll have a little more help. The Indiana Division of Fish & Wildlife says they have been a longstanding partner with Purdue University in the effort to research and recover Indiana’s […]
