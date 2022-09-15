Read full article on original website
Steve Daggett
1d ago
just dont do bad drugs and if you do ..seek help .. don't die for a pill.. that you will think it will make you feel better .. smoke weed
Reply
2
Related
WLFI.com
Recovery Rally seeks to spread awareness
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The fifth annual Tippecanoe Celebration of Recovery Rally came to Loeb stadium Saturday. Kristina Lesley is the Director of the Drug Free Coalition for Tippecanoe County. She said the celebration of recovery is important. This event is meant to broaden people's definitions of what recovery...
WLFI.com
BREAKING: pursuit in Clinton County, possible shooting suspect
CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The Clinton County Sheriff's office shared a Facebook post around 9:30 p.m. Saturday asking residents to avoid the area of 800 W and 0 N/S where a suspect involved in a vehicle pursuit has fled on foot. The suspect is believed to be armed and dangerous.
WDEF
Local School Threat traced to teenager in Indiana
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tennessee (WDEF) – Investigators trace a threat of a school shooting in our area actually came from out-of-state. Last weekend, our local 911 Center got a call saying “someone is going to shoot up a school in two days” and then hanging up. Investigators figured...
wfft.com
Arkansas man with nationwide warrants arrested in Lake County
LAKE COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - While investigating a vehicle crash on I-80/94 near Indianapolis Road, Indiana State Police discovered a man with an active nationwide extradition warrant on him. Police say 26-year-old Myron L. Jones of Moro, Arkansas, was wanted on an extradition warrant from Memphis, TN. Charges in the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Indianapolis man gets 24 years for meth trafficking
Inside the vehicle, police found four rifles, two handguns, 2.9 kilograms of methamphetamine, 767 grams of ecstasy pills, marijuana, scales, packaging and a large sum of U.S. currency, according to the DOJ.
Indiana coronavirus updates: CDC map shows 2 Indiana counties at 'high risk' of spreading COVID-19
INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Saturday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
Inside Indiana Business
A look at substance use disorders in Indiana
Substance use and substance use disorder (SUD) have been a growing public health concern over the past decade, both nationally and in Indiana. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) National Center for Health Statistics indicates there were an estimated 100,306 overdose fatalities in the U.S. during a 12-month period ending in April 2021, an increase of 28.5% from the same period in 2020.
cbs4indy.com
‘Evil person’: Florida woman stabbed roommates then went shopping, deputies say
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida woman was charged with attempted first-degree murder after she allegedly stabbed her roommates in a dispute Friday morning, according to deputies. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office got a call at around 8:03 a.m. from a victim who claimed that he and another person...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTVC
HCSO: 13-year-old boy in Indiana called in threat to Hamilton County schools
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A 13-year-old Indiana boy is in trouble after he made a threatening phone call about Hamilton County Schools, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office (HCSO). The incident happened last Saturday night at about 10:30 p.m. HCSO says a Chattanooga Police dispatcher picked up the...
readthereporter.com
Police seek suspect in rash of thefts from vehicles in 4 Indiana counties
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in search of a man stealing items from vehicles in multiple counties across Indiana. During the week of Aug. 24, a rash of thefts happened in Hamilton, Boone, Madison and Putnam counties. The suspect is a man in his late teens to late 20s. He was last seen in Loma, Colo., traveling west on Interstate 70 with a license plate stolen from Anderson, Ind. The license plate number is ZIG433.
Crash that killed Congresswoman Walorski blamed on failed passing try, sheriff's office says
A witness saw the SUV speed up and cross the centerline of the two-lane highway into the path of the other car, the sheriff's office said.
WTHR
Final police report blames excessive speed in crash that killed Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski, 3 others
ELKHART, Ind. — The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office concluded its investigation into a crash that killed U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski and three others in an Aug. 3 crash. The investigation found the representative's district director, 27-year-old Zachery Potts, was driving at an excessive speed and went left of center, leading to the crash.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mother killed at Indy daycare, suspect hurt in shooting involving cops
A woman was shot to death early Friday while she was dropping off her children at a daycare center on the city's west side, police say.
WLKY.com
Settlement date set for $30 million lawsuit regarding woman who died in southern Indiana jail
A settlement date has been set for the lawsuit regarding a woman who died in a southern Indiana jail last year. Ta'neasha Chappell died while in custody at the Jackson County Jail in July 2021. In October, Chappell's family filed a $30 million lawsuit on her behalf, which named several...
NBC4 Columbus
A new perspective on Opioid use from a doctor
Sponsored content by the Ohio Opioid Education Alliance. Almost weekly, and sometimes daily, you will hear stories in the news about unintentional overdose deaths in our community. And there is often one common link. Fentanyl. The fact is that fentanyl was involved in 81 percent of overdose deaths in 2020. we are getting more perspective of this epidemic from doctor Emily Kauffman with the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.
Teen stabbed by passenger on IndyGo bus
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating what led to a stabbing on a city bus that sent a 17-year-old girl to a hospital. It happened Wednesday on an IndyGo route around East 21st and North Olney streets. Daian Manns' mother shared photos with 13News, which show her daughter being treated...
Indiana, Kentucky and Ilinios Residents Secretly Judge People Who Do These Things
We all do it, even though we try not to. It's something we aren't proud of, but we just can't help it. What is it? Silently, without knowing them personally, we judge others. Sometimes it over the silliest things like tattoos, hair color, type of vehicle they drive, or where they live. It's ridiculous, really, but the list goes on and on.
cbs4indy.com
Multiple people detained after ‘critical incident’ on east side; ISP investigating possible meth lab
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking the public to avoid an east side intersection after a standoff situation where shots were fired. As of 7 a.m., IMPD said four people were removed from a building in the area of Massachusetts Avenue/Arlington Avenue/34th Street on the east side.
Coroner identifies infant killed in Mt. Vernon neglect case
A death investigation conducted by the Indiana State Police and Mt. Vernon Police has resulted in the arrest of a Mt. Vernon father.
Indiana project aims to save rare endangered species
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WEHT) — Wildlife biologists in Indiana have been making efforts to save an endangered species found in the state, and now they’ll have a little more help. The Indiana Division of Fish & Wildlife says they have been a longstanding partner with Purdue University in the effort to research and recover Indiana’s […]
Comments / 1