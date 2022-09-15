ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trent Brown added to Patriots’ injury report

By Andy Hart
 2 days ago

The biggest health related news of the day in New England was Patriots’ quarterback Mac Jones missing practice on Thursday due to illness.

That was confirmed when the team released its injury report later in the day but was not the only notable health update heading toward Sunday’s Week 2 trip to Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers.

New England also added left tackle Trent Brown to the injury report, limited in practice due to an ankle injury.

The report also only listed Jones as having missed the practice due to illness, and did not include the back injury listed on Wednesday’s report when the quarterback was a full participant.

In positive news, linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley returned to the practice field on a limited basis after missing a day earlier due to a toe injury.

Safety Joshuah Bledsoe (groin), safety Adrian Phillips (ribs), running back Pierre Strong Jr. and cornerback Shaun Wade (ankle) were all listed as limited in practice for the second straight day.

Patriots
All the latest sports news from Boston, including the Red Sox, New England Patriots, Celtics, Bruins and more.

