Brooklyn, NY

Boy, 16, arrested in Brooklyn shooting that injured 4

By Emily Nadal
 2 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection to a Brooklyn shooting back in July which injured four people, police said.

On July 17, around 8:11 p.m. on the corner of Livonia Avenue and Rockaway Avenue in Brownsville, the teen allegedly fired a gun multiple times hitting the four victims, authorities said.

A 24-year-old man was hit in the torso, a 59-year-old man was hit in the leg, a 16-year-old boy was shot in the head and a 34-year-old man had a graze wound to his back. Three of the victims were treated at Maimonides Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

The alleged shooter was later seen on surveillance video riding a scooter in front of 65 Sackman Ave. in Ocean Hill. He was arrested Wednesday and charged with three counts of assault and three counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

The suspect's identity was not released due to his age.

Comments / 31

reckless
2d ago

He had no choice 4 people chasing you it’s either you or them! Easy to Judge these kids but unless you come from that type of environment you’ll never understand the life or death struggle

Reply(7)
5
Lonewolf aka Slyfox
2d ago

I don't wanna hear "he's a good boy".we Already Heard that song Many times.

Reply(2)
10
DesignNYGap
2d ago

everyone says self defense but why was he even carrying a gun at 16 yrs old?

Reply(1)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily News

Two shot, one fatally, in Brooklyn during fight over SUV, police say

Two men were shot, one fatally, in Brooklyn early Saturday when an argument over an SUV ended in gunfire, police said. The shooting took place at about 2:45 a.m. on E. 37th St. near Glenwood Road in East Flatbush, after the victims agreed to meet up with the gunmen, cops said. The victims were planning to either sell or rent their grey Toyota Rav 4 to the suspects, police sources said. But ...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

2 men shot in Brooklyn while trying to rent car: NYPD

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man died and another man was injured in a shooting in Brooklyn, police said on Saturday. The men, ages 24 and 29, were on Glenwood Road near Brooklyn Avenue to rent a car to someone at around 2:40 a.m., police said. Two men approached them and fired multiple rounds, […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man stabbed multiple times in the Bronx, police say

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man died after he was stabbed multiple times in the Bronx on Friday, police said. Officers responded to a 911 call reporting an assault near Bruckner Boulevard and Wilkinson Avenue around 9:45 p.m., according to authorities. They found the 27-year-old victim with several stab wounds to the torso. He […]
BRONX, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
State
New York State
CBS New York

NYPD: 24-year-old shot to death in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- The search is on Saturday for a gunman after a 24-year-old was shot and killed overnight in Brooklyn. It happened at around 3 a.m. on Glenwood Road in East Flatbush. We're told a 29-year-old was also shot and rushed to the hospital in stable condition. Police did not immediately release information about any suspects or a motive. 
BROOKLYN, NY
#Brooklyn Shooting#Violent Crime#Maimonides Hospital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PIX11

Girl, 9, hit by car on sidewalk in Brooklyn dies: NYPD

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A 9-year-old died after being hit by a car while she was on the sidewalk Friday, police said. The NYPD got a call around 2:30 p.m. that someone was hit near East 12 Street and Sheepshead Bay Road. According to officials, a 35-year-old woman was driving her Nissan Murano southbound on […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man accused of killing 3 family members in Queens home: sources

SOUTH JAMAICA, Queens (PIX11) — A man who was nabbed in Maine is accused of killing three family members in a Queens home, including a woman he had been dating, according to police and law enforcement sources. Travis Blake, 29, was officially charged Friday with three counts of manslaughter in the slayings of his former […]
QUEENS, NY
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
