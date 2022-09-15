Boy, 16, arrested in Brooklyn shooting that injured 4

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection to a Brooklyn shooting back in July which injured four people, police said.

On July 17, around 8:11 p.m. on the corner of Livonia Avenue and Rockaway Avenue in Brownsville, the teen allegedly fired a gun multiple times hitting the four victims, authorities said.

A 24-year-old man was hit in the torso, a 59-year-old man was hit in the leg, a 16-year-old boy was shot in the head and a 34-year-old man had a graze wound to his back. Three of the victims were treated at Maimonides Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

The alleged shooter was later seen on surveillance video riding a scooter in front of 65 Sackman Ave. in Ocean Hill. He was arrested Wednesday and charged with three counts of assault and three counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

The suspect's identity was not released due to his age.