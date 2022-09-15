What's happening in Green Bay this weekend, September 16-18

There is a lot going on in Green Bay this upcoming weekend, Sept. 16-18.

The Packers are taking on their arch-rival, the Chicago Bears, in their home opener Sunday night on NBC 26, your official Packers station. Kickoff is set for 7:20 p.m.

Prior to kickoff, Washington Street in downtown Green Bay is hosting a block party tailgate . It runs from noon to 3 p.m., and takes place between Walnut and Doty streets. The block party tailgate will feature food, drinks, live music and games.

The igNight Market continues Saturday from 5 to 11 p.m. in the Broadway District, with original live music, street performers, craftsmen and makers, food trucks, and other activities.

Luke Combs is performing both Friday and Saturday at the Resch Center. He is set to hit the stage at 7 p.m. both nights. Doors for each concert open at 5:30.

