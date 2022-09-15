Read full article on original website
Bears Legend Dick Butkus Has 3-Word Message For Aaron Rodgers
Before the NFL season started, Chicago Bears legend Dick Butkus made a strong statement about Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. On Wednesday night, he revisited that statement. In late August, Butkus tweeted: "Boy, I hope Aaron Rodgers has figured out how to throw passes to himself because if not,...
Packers vs. Bears: Three Reasons to Worry
The Green Bay Packers have dominated the series against the rival Chicago Bears. Here are three reasons why that could change on Sunday night.
Bears vs. Packers game picks: Can Chicago leave Lambeau Field with a win?
The Chicago Bears (1-0) will battle the Green Bay Packers (0-1) on Sunday Night Football, where they’ll be looking to turn the tide in what’s been a one-sided rivalry over the last couple of decades. The Bears are coming a comeback win over the San Francisco 49ers (0-1)...
Emma: As Bears and Packers meet again, this rivalry will miss the late Les Grobstein
When the Bears and Packers play at Lambeau Field on Sunday night, it will mark the first game since the passing of Score legend Les Grobstein, who was the essence of the rivalry.
AthlonSports.com
Aaron Rodgers Has Honest Admission On The Packers' Rookie Wide Receivers
Aaron Rodgers was visibly upset during the Packers' 23-7 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1. His young receivers weren't performing up to expectations and a division opponent took advantage. However, Rodgers is optimistic a couple of rookies, Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs, can get things figured out here...
FOX Sports
Packers look to continue their recent mastery of Bears
CHICAGO (1-0) at GREEN BAY (0-1) Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC. OPENING LINE: Packers by 9 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Bears 1-0, Packers 0-1. SERIES RECORD: Packers lead 103-95-6. LAST MEETING: Packers beat Bears 45-30 on Dec. 12 in Lambeau Field. LAST WEEK: Bears beat 49ers...
Packers DB has brutal way of trolling Bears
The Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears make no secret of their shared rivalry, and Packers defensive back Jaire Alexander issued a reminder of that on Friday ahead of the first meeting of 2022. Alexander, a veteran cornerback, said he always likes playing against the Bears, and part of that...
Aaron Rodgers’ Packers weapon Allen Lazard gets green light amid murky Week 2 injury status
After missing the Green Bay Packers’ Week 1 game against the Minnesota Vikings, Aaron Rodgers’ main weapon Allen Lazard seems ready to go. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, while Lazard has been listed as questionable in Week 2 against the Chicago Bears, he is still expected to feature for Sunday’s game. Lazard has been dealing with a sprained ankle which he sustained during practice prior to their season opener.
Packers.com
Packers Everywhere 'Give Us A Sign' contest winner chosen
After thousands of entries in the Packers Everywhere 'Give Us A Sign' contest, Oconomowoc, Wis., resident Karl Buschhaus was chosen as the winner for his caption "Every day is Leap Day at Lambeau Field!" The Green Bay Packers offered the contest to give fans the chance to submit their clever...
