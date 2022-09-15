ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

The Spun

Bears Legend Dick Butkus Has 3-Word Message For Aaron Rodgers

Before the NFL season started, Chicago Bears legend Dick Butkus made a strong statement about Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. On Wednesday night, he revisited that statement. In late August, Butkus tweeted: "Boy, I hope Aaron Rodgers has figured out how to throw passes to himself because if not,...
AthlonSports.com

Aaron Rodgers Has Honest Admission On The Packers' Rookie Wide Receivers

Aaron Rodgers was visibly upset during the Packers' 23-7 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1. His young receivers weren't performing up to expectations and a division opponent took advantage. However, Rodgers is optimistic a couple of rookies, Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs, can get things figured out here...
FOX Sports

Packers look to continue their recent mastery of Bears

CHICAGO (1-0) at GREEN BAY (0-1) Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC. OPENING LINE: Packers by 9 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Bears 1-0, Packers 0-1. SERIES RECORD: Packers lead 103-95-6. LAST MEETING: Packers beat Bears 45-30 on Dec. 12 in Lambeau Field. LAST WEEK: Bears beat 49ers...
Larry Brown Sports

Packers DB has brutal way of trolling Bears

The Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears make no secret of their shared rivalry, and Packers defensive back Jaire Alexander issued a reminder of that on Friday ahead of the first meeting of 2022. Alexander, a veteran cornerback, said he always likes playing against the Bears, and part of that...
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers’ Packers weapon Allen Lazard gets green light amid murky Week 2 injury status

After missing the Green Bay Packers’ Week 1 game against the Minnesota Vikings, Aaron Rodgers’ main weapon Allen Lazard seems ready to go. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, while Lazard has been listed as questionable in Week 2 against the Chicago Bears, he is still expected to feature for Sunday’s game. Lazard has been dealing with a sprained ankle which he sustained during practice prior to their season opener.
Packers.com

Packers Everywhere 'Give Us A Sign' contest winner chosen

After thousands of entries in the Packers Everywhere 'Give Us A Sign' contest, Oconomowoc, Wis., resident Karl Buschhaus was chosen as the winner for his caption "Every day is Leap Day at Lambeau Field!" The Green Bay Packers offered the contest to give fans the chance to submit their clever...
