ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jordan Mason, Marlon Mack discuss Week 2 opportunities for 49ers

By Alex Espinoza
95.7 The Game
95.7 The Game
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eHZ8z_0hx7tEI400

SANTA CLARA -- When Elijah Mitchell went down with this MCL sprain in Week 1, the 49ers probably had a feeling of, ‘Here we go again.’

Last year, starting running back Raheem Mostert was lost for the entire campaign with a knee injury in the season opener. In 2020, Mostert was only available for eight games. That followed the two lost seasons for Jerick McKinnon in 2018-19, following a torn ACL. Now Mitchell is expected to be out for eight weeks .

Just as Mitchell rose to the occasion in 2021, the 49ers have a couple of rookies waiting in the wings this season in undrafted bruiser Jordan Mason and third-round pick Ty Davis-Price. The Niners also signed Marlon Mack to their practice squad and the trio appears to be in competition with veteran Jeff Wilson Jr. for three gameday roster spots.

Mason only appeared in five special teams snaps and made a tackle on a kickoff in the season opener, but could get his first carries against the Seahawks on Sunday.

“Not really nerves, just excited really,” Mason said.

Undrafted out of Georgia Tech, Mason posted on social media about his pride on being one of the 16 percent of NCAA players to make it to the league.

“I’m just grateful,” Mason said. “Not a lot of people get to do what they want to do. I’m just fortunate to be one of ‘em.”

Mack, 26, is trying to recapture his form before his 2020 Achilles injury. He’s the lone rusher on the 49ers with a 1,000-yard season under his belt, which came in 2019 when he racked up 1,091 yards and eight touchdowns with the Indianapolis Colts.That followed up a 908-yard, nine-touchdown season in 2018.

The Niners added Mack this week after he was recently released by the Houston Texans.

“This is just another chance, an opportunity to show my talent and show that I can still play this game,” Mack said. “So far I’m just learning as I go, grateful for the opportunity of them bringing me in. I wanna go out there and help this team. I feel that confidence in that burst I got again.”

Though Davis-Price was a notable healthy scratch Sunday, Wilson said he's a big believer in the rooks.

“It just gets you fired up,” Wilson said. “You just have to absolutely not love football to see them running the ball and not get excited, you know what I mean? That’s that they bring to the table and that’s what they’re gonna continue bringing to the table. Like I said, I can’t wait for those guys to flourish and come in their own.”

Ditto for coach Kyle Shanahan.

“I like their style of running, both of them,” Shanahan said of Mason and Davis-Price. “I think they're very similar. They don't mess around, they get downhill. Two types of styles that we need and that we like, but there's a lot more to playing football with us than just running with the ball.”

It’s remarkable that 2021 third-round draft pick running back Trey Sermon was waived before the season and picked up by the Philadelphia Eagles. Davis-Price was beat out by Mason out of training camp, as Shanahan cited Mason’s abilities on special teams as a separator. San Francisco surely wants to get more production out of Davis-Price than Sermon, who was something of a ghost during his short tenure with the franchise.

The 26-year-old Wilson is the longest-tenured running back with the 49ers, as this marks his fifth season with the franchise. He looked a bit lead-footed on the sloppy turf en route to 22 yards and nine carries, without doing much to separate himself from the other backs on the roster. Shanahan is clearly still a fan of Wilson’s work.

“Jeff is such a good football player,” Shanahan said. “Anything that we ask him to he does, whether it's our third-down back, whether it's playing the fullback role when our wideouts have the ball, in the pass game, in the run game, he's been a starter for us and Jeff, he's just a very reliable guy. When Jeff's healthy and able to stay fresh he can play at a high level and he's one of the guys that we trust as much as anyone around here.”

Now the competition at running back appears to be wide open with Mack in the mix, too.

“This week we'll get a feel for ‘em on these three days and then we'll go with the hot hand in the game,” Shanahan said.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Legendary Quarterback Named Possible Signing For Cowboys

Dak Prescott's thumb injury has left the Dallas Cowboys with a major concern at quarterback. Although the Cowboys haven't signed another signal-caller at the moment, BetOnline.ag believes there's a slight chance "America's Team" could take a look at a veteran quarterback with ample Super Bowl experience. At this moment, former...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Baltimore Sun

With fully guaranteed deal, Ravens QB Lamar Jackson could help ‘pave the way’ for NFL contracts

With Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson declining to talk Wednesday about his suspended contract talks — “I’m focused on the Dolphins now,” he told reporters — his last public comments on the matter this year could, appropriately enough, be about the issue of guaranteed money. After Sunday’s season-opening win over the New York Jets, a reporter asked Jackson whether he’d turned down an offer of a ...
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Derwin James brutally body slammed Travis Kelce and NFL fans loved it

Derwin James broke out the wrestling moves on Travis Kelce in the most awe-inspiring way. During the late stages of the third quarter of Thursday Night Football between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes and crew were marching down the field down 17-14. On second and six, Mahomes hit his favorite target in Kelce, who was wide open at the 11 yard line.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerick Mckinnon
Person
Kyle Shanahan
The Spun

Look: Daughter Of NFL Owner Going Viral Tonight

On Thursday night, the Kansas City Chiefs played host to the Los Angeles Chargers in what promised to be one of the best games of the year. Before the festivities kicked off, the Chiefs top brass met with an important figure in tonight's game. No, it wasn't a player. Clark Hunt and the rest of the Chiefs ownership met with billionaire Jeff Bezos.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Colin Kaepernick, Brett Favre Take

Spencer Toder, who is running for U.S. Senate, sparked an interesting conversation this week regarding former NFL quarterbacks Brett Favre and Colin Kaepernick. "It's wild to see how many people were furious about Colin Kaepernick taking a knee who aren't mad about Brett Favre taking money that should have gone to people in need," Toder tweeted on Wednesday night.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#American Football#Acl#Niners
The Spun

Look: Daughter Of NFL Owner Shares New Beach Photo

On Thursday night, the Kansas City Chiefs played host to the Los Angeles Chargers in a game that captured the nation's attention. Before the game kicked off, though, the Chiefs top brass met with billionaire Jeff Bezos. With Bezos' company taking over Thursday night games, he was on full display.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Brandon Staley gives injury update on Justin Herbert after X-rays on ribs

In the fourth quarter of the Los Angeles Chargers’ Thursday night game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Oregon legend Justin Herbert took a shot to his midsection, leaving him on the ground in pain. He got up, got off the field, and sat out for a single play while trainers gave him an initial assessment. He came back in the game, but was clearly in pain. After the game, Los Angeles head coach Brandon Staley said he believed Herbert will be OK going forward and disclosed the quarterback had undergone X-rays. Staley, however, did not reveal the results of the X-rays. Brandon Staley...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Nick Saban’s truth bomb will make Alabama football players run through the wall vs. UL Monroe

The Alabama Crimson Tide had a major scare in Austin last Saturday when the Texas Longhorns came so close to upsetting Nick Saban and the no. 1 team in the nation. Alabama football ended up taking a 20-19 victory, but it should be a smoother ride this coming weekend for the Crimson Tide as they will just be facing the lowly UL Monroe Warhawks of the Sun Belt Conference. But don’t tell Saban about how the perceived softness of their next opponent should affect the way Alabama football determines where exactly the team is in terms of reaching its true potential.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
NBC Sports

Shanahan refutes Fields’ remarks that Lance takes 'too many hits'

Despite what Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields might think, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan believes Trey Lance did a good job protecting himself in Sunday’s Week 1 loss. Moments after Fields told reporters on Wednesday that he witnessed Lance take “too many hits” in the game, both Shanahan and Lance gave their takes on how they thought the young QB did.
People

Ciara Says Russell Wilson Is 'Firm with Love' When Coaching Son Future, 8, in Football

"He's all about coming back with love and so it's beautiful," the singer tells PEOPLE of her Denver Broncos quarterback husband Future Zahir is getting coached by the best! While chatting with PEOPLE on the Revolve Gallery red carpet, Ciara opened up about her 8-year-old son's passion for football, while noting that her husband, Russell Wilson, offers his expert tips and advice. "He's all about the details. He's all about the technique," the mom of three, 36, tells PEOPLE exclusively of the Denver Broncos quarterback at the New York...
DENVER, CO
95.7 The Game

95.7 The Game

San Francisco, CA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
213K+
Views
ABOUT

All the top sports stories from the Bay Area, including the Golden State Warriors, San Francisco 49ers, Giants and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/957thegame

Comments / 0

Community Policy