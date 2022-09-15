Kayvon Thibodeaux 'optimistic' about making Giants debut Sunday

Giants fans could see the team’s top draft pick in action for the first time in Sunday’s home opener.

Edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux told reporters on Thursday that he is feeling “confident” in making his Big Blue debut against the Panthers on Sunday afternoon, as the fifth overall pick works his way back from a sprained MCL that he suffered in Week 2 of the preseason.

“It feels a lot better,” Thibodeaux said. “I’ve just been making really good gains every day and continuing to bring back those reps.

“Ultimately, it will come down to how I feel Friday and Saturday, but I’m optimistic about it. I’m confident about Sunday.”

