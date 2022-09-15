ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Kayvon Thibodeaux 'optimistic' about making Giants debut Sunday

By Ryan Chichester
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pVjEi_0hx7tBdt00

Giants fans could see the team’s top draft pick in action for the first time in Sunday’s home opener.

Edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux told reporters on Thursday that he is feeling “confident” in making his Big Blue debut against the Panthers on Sunday afternoon, as the fifth overall pick works his way back from a sprained MCL that he suffered in Week 2 of the preseason.

“It feels a lot better,” Thibodeaux said. “I’ve just been making really good gains every day and continuing to bring back those reps.

“Ultimately, it will come down to how I feel Friday and Saturday, but I’m optimistic about it. I’m confident about Sunday.”

Follow Ryan Chichester on Twitter: @ryanchichester1

Follow WFAN on Social Media
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch

Listen live to WFAN:
Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker (just say ‘Play W-F-A-N’)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#American Football#Nfl#Sports#Social Media Twitter#Audacy
Yardbarker

Ravens-Dolphins Notebook: Dobbins Could Make Debut

While Ravens coach John Harbaugh obviously declined to reveal what players might be available for the Week 2 game against the Miami Dolphins because of competitive reasons, the Injury Report provided some insight into the team's personnel for the game. Both running back J.K. Dobbins was a full participant at...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitch
WFAN Sports Radio

WFAN Sports Radio

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
8K+
Post
683K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wfan

Comments / 0

Community Policy