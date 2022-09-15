ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberty Lake, WA

Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall replica returns to Liberty Lake

By Erin Robinson
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 2 days ago

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. — A traveling Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall replica is now on display in Liberty Lake.

“The Moving Wall” serves as a tribute to the more than 58,281 brave and courageous fallen heroes who sacrificed their lives in the Vietnam War.

The memorial will be on display at Pavilion Park from Thursday through Monday.  It will be open 24 hours a day and is free to the public.

The opening ceremony is Thursday at 5:30 p.m. and will be followed by the Reading of the Names at 6 p.m.

