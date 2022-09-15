ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Comments / 0

Related
WacoTrib.com

Gas prices drop still further in NJ, around nation

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices have dropped still further in New Jersey and around the nation amid lower demand after the end of the summer driving season. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.63, down 11 cents from last week. Drivers were paying $3.21 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.
TRAFFIC
WacoTrib.com

Editorial Roundup: New England

Hearst Connecticut Media. September 15, 2022. When the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a New York state gun law earlier this year, Connecticut officials were quick to assure state residents of its limited scope. It’s true that Connecticut has some of the tightest gun laws in the nation, but the specifics of the New York law, which had to do with carrying firearms outside the home, were not applicable here.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WacoTrib.com

Minnesota Gov. Walz agrees to 2 more debates with challenger

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Democratic Gov. Tim Walz agreed Saturday to two additional debates against Scott Jensen, following complaints from the Republican challenger that Walz is ducking him. The candidates will meet for an Oct. 18 debate sponsored by a group of television stations that includes KEYC...
MINNESOTA STATE
WacoTrib.com

2 from Oregon dead in southeast Idaho small plane crash

PRESTON, Idaho. (AP) — Two people from Oregon were killed after a plane crashed in southeast Idaho, authorities said. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that the wife and husband were flying from Boise, Idaho, to Rock Springs, Wyoming, when it crashed around 10:50 a.m. Wednesday. The couple had been in the process of going on several cross-country flights, officials said.
PRESTON, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Juneau, AK
City
Nome, AK
State
Alaska State
City
Wales, AK
City
Golovin, AK
WacoTrib.com

Minnesota regulators approve huge solar project in Becker

BECKER, Minn. (AP) — A massive solar project that is expected to cost at least $575 million was approved Thursday by Minnesota utility regulators. The state Public Utilities Commission voted unanimously to allow Xcel Energy to recover costs for the new solar farm from the taxpayers. Commissioners touted the project for its environmental benefits and an expected economic boost.
MINNESOTA STATE
WacoTrib.com

Minnesota governor rolls out plan to fight climate change

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tim Walz on Friday rolled out a framework for fighting climate change that shows his proposed direction on the environment if he wins a second term, a sweeping plan that would slash carbon emissions and speed the switchover to electric vehicles. Walz announced...
MINNESOTA STATE
WacoTrib.com

Editorial Roundup: West Virginia

Charleston Gazette Mail. September 15, 2022. Editorial: Abortion ban won’t help West Virginia. The West Virginia Legislature, controlled by a Republican supermajority, passed a draconian abortion ban Tuesday that won’t do anything to improve the state’s rock-bottom economy, nation-leading population loss or massive shortage of skilled workers and teachers.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alaska Fairbanks#Flood#Southwest Alaska#Southern Alaska#Typhoon Merbok#Kotzebue#Norton Sound
WacoTrib.com

Call fails for Montana special session on budget surplus

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — An effort by some Republicans to call a special session of the Montana Legislature to discuss returning excess tax revenue to residents failed, the Secretary of State's Office said Thursday. Fifty-three lawmakers supported the call, short of the 76 votes needed by Wednesday's deadline. Special...
MONTANA STATE
WacoTrib.com

ATF: Ammunition stolen from shipping containers in NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Large amounts of ammunition were stolen recently from freight line shipping containers in North Carolina, according to federal officials. The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives alerted firearms dealers that a sizable amount of Winchester 9mm ammunition was taken from containers in Wilmington, Raleigh and Durham, news outlets report.
WILMINGTON, NC
WacoTrib.com

Pennsylvania parents plead guilty in child's overdose death

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The parents of a 1-year-old western Pennsylvania boy who authorities said died after he was intentionally “dosed with methadone" have pleaded guilty to third-degree murder. Tracy Humphreys and Thomas Snelsire, both 47-year-old Baldwin residents, face standard-range prison terms of 16 to 20 years due to...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
WacoTrib.com

Leaked report roils harassment probe of New Mexico senator

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A standoff is escalating over accusations of sexual misconduct against an influential New Mexico state senator amid frustrations with the secretive vetting process, a free-speech lawsuit and a complaint to the FBI. Democratic Sen. Daniel Ivey-Soto, a gatekeeper on election reforms and arbiter of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
WacoTrib.com

State starting over to upgrade unemployment computer system

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky is dealing with another major delay in replacing its antiquated computer system at the Office of Unemployment Insurance. The state recently canceled the latest request for proposals for the upgrade project and reluctantly decided to start over, Education and Labor Cabinet Secretary Jamie Link said Thursday.
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy