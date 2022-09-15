ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local schools target ways to increase student engagement post-pandemic

By By ANDREW DEZIEL Guest Contributor
 2 days ago

Two-and-a-half years after routines and teaching and student engagement practices were turned upside down, local school districts are working to help bring their students back to pre-pandemic levels of class focus and extracurricular commitments.

Test data released last month by the Minnesota Department of Education showed that Minnesota students remain far below pre-pandemic academic levels. As of last year, less than half of students meet state proficiency standards in math and barely half meet them in reading.

The trend is no better nationally. According to national education nonprofit NWEA, it could take at least three years for students in elementary school and five years or more for middle school students to catch up to the expected academic baseline.

The pandemic also exacerbated racial and economic inequalities within the educational system. That’s particularly troubling for Minnesota, which already had some of the worst racial inequities in education.

The MDE’s report shows how instrumental those rising inequalities have been in driving overall backsliding. While reading proficiency declined just 7% overall from 2019 to 2021, it dropped by 12% among African-American students, 19% among Latino students, 24% among Indigenous students and 37% among English as a Second Language students.

To get students back on track and focused on their studies after the earth-shattering disruption of COVID, local districts are taking a variety of approaches. Among those is limiting distractions, particularly those of the electronic device variety.

Excessive use of electronic devices has been a concern of teachers and students themselves even before the pandemic. In Faribault, the district partners with LiveMore ScreenLess in a bid to help students achieve healthier relationships with technology.

When the partnership was launched in 2019, more than 90% of teachers and students agreed that cellphone use was negatively impacting performance in the classroom. Utilizing education and peer engagement approaches, the program aims to help students to achieve a healthier, more productive balance in their lives.

Owatonna Public Schools has taken the step of instituting a strict no-cell phone policy. Superintendent Jeff Elstad said the policy ensures teachers will be able to effectively utilize the opportunities afforded by in-person classroom instruction.

“It can be a struggle to engage personally, but I do believe we can do our best when our students are in front of us,” he said. “But when our students have their cellphones out, we lose an opportunity to engage in human connection.”

Elstad said that as teachers and administrators, it isn’t always easy to relate to the experiences of kids growing up in the online world. Still, he said that while technology can offer plenty of opportunities, it needs very much to be balanced with real world interactions and opportunities.

“We need to respect that the technology exists, and find the right balance between human connection and technology,” he said.

Another effective approach to improving school engagement and academic performance is encouraging commitment in extracurricular activities. Extracurriculars offer opportunity for social cohesion and relationship-building at a time when many feel lonely, stressed, and exhausted.

Northfield Superintendent Matt Hillmann said that while the pandemic is certainly far from an ideal situation, many students have taken the opportunity to hit a “reset button” and try things they haven’t before. As a result, he said many extracurriculars have actually seen a lot of interest.

In Faribault, the Little Falcons program is geared toward helping young Faribault students to explore potential extracurricular activities of interest. It’s designed to help the district boost extracurricular involvement, which has been drifting downward.

Ryan Lueken, a staff member with the Faribault Falcons Online Academy who served as the district’s activities director last year, was asked to help coordinate the program, in part due to his experience coordinating a similar program for youth basketball.

A pilot program was offered this spring, with courses taught in soccer and cross country by Falcons coaches. Lueken said he was shocked by the amount of interest, with roughly 120 kids signing up between the two sports.

As the programs run just a few weeks and are held free of charge, Lueken noted that they’re ideal for families trying to figure out what their kids may be interested in. The popularity of Little Falcons has continued as the program has expanded. A recent cheerleading course again received several times the kids Lueken had anticipated.

“We’re trying to show students what’s available,” he said. “We want to say, ‘if you like this, here’s some other things you can do.’”

