This Huge Fall Festival in Florida is a Must-VisitJoe MertensDavie, FL
A Florida judge sentences killer to boot camp for a few monthsJenifer KnightonMiami, FL
Florida Destination Makes List of Most Colorful Places in the United StatesL. CaneMiami Beach, FL
(Maybe) avoid staying at the Maritime Manor in Dania Beach, FloridaEvie M.Dania Beach, FL
The melting of the Doomsday Glacier poses a rising threat to cities like New York and MiamiAnita DurairajMiami, FL
islandernews.com
Thanking residents for helping usher change in at the K-8 Center
I wanted to write a few post-election words to express my gratitude to the community of Key Biscayne. First and foremost, I want to congratulate Village residents for coming together for a common cause. This little village was able to go against the fourth largest district in our country and we WON! The heart of our community, the Key Biscayne K8 Center has seen transformational changes.
tamaractalk.com
Discussion Becomes Political During Budget Meeting
Tamarac city commission approved the proposed not to exceed the millage rate of 7.2000 mills for the taxable year 2022. The rate discussion at the first budget meeting on September 12 turned into a political debate at one point, with Vice Mayor Mike Gelin suggesting cutting it down to 7.0000 and Mayor Michelle Gomez calling his proposal a “great little soundbite in an election year” that would “not work out in reality” and is a “disservice to the community.”
WTGS
Miami Beach urges principals to ignore school board vote, teach LGBT history
MIAMI (TND) — Even though the Miami-Dade School Board struck down a measure seeking to recognize October as LGBTQ History Month, the mayor and city commissioners for the City of Miami Beach passed a resolution urging principals to ignore the board. Vice-Mayor of Miami Beach Alex Fernandez submitted the...
floridabulldog.org
Surfside, still shaken by condo collapse, caught up in conflict-of-interest allegations involving vice mayor and his construction company
Prior to his run for a Surfside Town Commission seat, Jeffrey Rose received stern guidance from Miami-Dade’s ethics watchdog about not voting on matters in which his construction business and his clients “would or might, directly or indirectly, profit or be enhanced.”. Yet, six months into his tenure...
travelnoire.com
These Are The Best And Worst Ethnically Diverse Cities In The U.S., According To WalletHub
Are you living in an ethnically diverse city? WalletHub recently released its 2022 report on the Most & Least Ethnically Diverse Cities. WalletHub compared over 500 of the largest cities across the U.S. on their ethnoracial diversity, birthplace diversity, and linguistic diversity. When asked what the main benefits of living...
Wilton Manors elected officials say yes to nearly tripling their salaries
Just two months before the next city election, the Wilton Manors mayor and commission had an important vote of their own — giving themselves a raise. The commission had already given initial approval, saying their salaries rank toward the bottom of Broward County’s 31 cities. They gave final approval Tuesday night in a 4-1 vote, with Commissioner Gary Resnick casting the lone no vote. Come ...
wlrn.org
Chair of state board of education suggests Broward superintendent should be suspended
The chair of the Florida Board of Education is putting Vickie Cartwright on notice; at a state board meeting Thursday, it was Chair Tom Grady who suggested the Broward Superintendent should be suspended from her position. BCPS has been under intense scrutiny since the release of a statewide grand jury...
Broward’s Andrew Weinstein lands presidential nomination as one of 3 U.S. public delegates to United Nations
When the annual session of the United Nations General Assembly began on Tuesday, Broward’s Andrew Weinstein was part of the U.S. delegation. The Coral Springs lawyer has been a longtime supporter of President Joe Biden, who nominated Weinstein as one of three public delegates to the U.N. Public delegates have a range of duties at the U.N., promoting U.S. policies, including speaking on behalf ...
Not happy with your property tax assessment? You could always fight it
MIAMI – Dr. Linda Kaplan treats eye conditions but what has her seeing red lately, is her ever-increasing tax bills both on her residence and the property she owns.Where her business is based, "property taxes are astronomical, it's crazy" she says. In Broward, the price of homes has gone through the roof with mass migration from other states during the pandemic.And that's translating to higher assessments and ultimately higher taxes. Residents are getting their TRIM (Truth in Millage) notices which reflect market value, assessed value and proposed taxes which are based on the value of a home.In Miami-Dade County, property values...
islandernews.com
Friday dining options on Key Biscayne
Rain or shine, there is no better place in Miami-Dade than Key Biscayne to enjoy a Friday meal break and our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants are serving up some of the most delicious options this #BurgerFriday, September 16. Costa Med Bistro. Sometimes all you need is a loaded burger and a...
After 28 years, Boca Raton will soon welcome the city's newest waterfront park: Ocean Strand
BOCA RATON — A 14-acre stretch of land from the beach to the Intracoastal on Ocean Boulevard has been sitting dormant for 28 years. Soon, it will be known as Ocean Strand Park. The Greater Boca Raton Beach & Park District bought the land at 2300 N. Ocean Blvd....
NBC Miami
South Florida Real Estate Brokers Warn of Fake Rental Listings on Social Media
It looked like an amazing deal: a 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Miami Gardens available for rent for $1,200. "$1,200 for a 4 bedroom house, we all know that's impossible down here," said Ana Lorenzo, a South Florida real estate broker. Lorenzo, who listed the house for sale, said...
floridaconstructionnews.com
First concrete panel wall placed at Broward Sherriff’s office
Your free weekly Florida Construction News eletter. Receive news updates about Florida construction activities and opportunities every Thursday. Cancel anytime you want. ANF Group, Inc. has placed the first concrete panel wall at the new Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) training facility located in Fort Lauderdale. The BSO Training Center...
Tensions Rise, Police Escort Resident Out at NSID Meeting Following Comments on Heron Bay Land Purchase
At Wednesday’s Board of Supervisors Meeting, North Springs Improvement District gave the city of Parkland an ultimatum: Either approve your contract to purchase part of the former Heron Bay Golf Course, or we will select East Coast Developers to purchase the property. The development comes as both East Coast...
thenextmiami.com
Biscayne Boulevard’s New World Tower Could Get Rapid Transit Zoning
A developer who has been assembling several Biscayne Boulevard properties where a supertall tower is possible has requested Rapid Transit zoning designation, according to a county memo. The properties being requested for inclusion include the 30-story New World Tower on Biscayne Boulevard, and the adjacent Yve Hotel. The New World...
Florida’s First Lady Blasts Crist’s Running Mate In Dysfunctional “Sped Teacher” Comparison
Democratic Rep. Charlie Crist’s running mate, Karla Hernández-Mats, head of the teachers’ union in Miami, one of the biggest in the nation, says her experience with special needs children will help her “deal with the dysfunctional legislature.” Really… At a campaign event on Tuesday, Hernández-Mats introduced
thepalmettopanther.com
Miami-Dade Schools Prohibits Students from Viewing Pulitzer Prize-winning Play
The Miami-Dade School Board recently announced that students will not be allowed to see the 20th-anniversary presentation of “Anna in the Tropics,” a play written by the Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Nilo Cruz. Miami New Drama offered to bus all students aged 14 and up to see the play, which will be shown in January 2023.
‘Despicable’: Ethics panel slams Sheriff Gregory Tony, saying his lies helped him become top cop
The Florida Commission on Ethics said Wednesday it has found probable cause to pursue a case into the lies of Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony, whose behavior one member called “despicable.” The end result could potentially be a recommendation that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspend him. The ethics commission cast a portrait of Tony as an applicant who wouldn’t have risen to become Broward’s top cop ...
islandernews.com
Lions Club opens up entries for its International Peace Poster Contest
Students ages 11-13 are once more invited to express their creativity and idealism by entering The Key Biscayne Lions Club’s annual Peace Poster Contest, which is in its third decade of existence. Lions Clubs around the world sponsor this special art contest in schools and among youth groups. By...
islandernews.com
Perfect Key Biscayne Saturday dining spots
Rain or shine, it is the weekend and Key Biscayne offers some of the most relaxing spots in Miami to enjoy a Saturday meal, like those being served by our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants this Saturday, September 17, 2022. D'Lite Bistro & Bakery. Who says eating healthy means sacrificing taste and...
