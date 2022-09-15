ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key Biscayne, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
islandernews.com

Thanking residents for helping usher change in at the K-8 Center

I wanted to write a few post-election words to express my gratitude to the community of Key Biscayne. First and foremost, I want to congratulate Village residents for coming together for a common cause. This little village was able to go against the fourth largest district in our country and we WON! The heart of our community, the Key Biscayne K8 Center has seen transformational changes.
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
tamaractalk.com

Discussion Becomes Political During Budget Meeting

Tamarac city commission approved the proposed not to exceed the millage rate of 7.2000 mills for the taxable year 2022. The rate discussion at the first budget meeting on September 12 turned into a political debate at one point, with Vice Mayor Mike Gelin suggesting cutting it down to 7.0000 and Mayor Michelle Gomez calling his proposal a “great little soundbite in an election year” that would “not work out in reality” and is a “disservice to the community.”
TAMARAC, FL
floridabulldog.org

Surfside, still shaken by condo collapse, caught up in conflict-of-interest allegations involving vice mayor and his construction company

Prior to his run for a Surfside Town Commission seat, Jeffrey Rose received stern guidance from Miami-Dade’s ethics watchdog about not voting on matters in which his construction business and his clients “would or might, directly or indirectly, profit or be enhanced.”. Yet, six months into his tenure...
SURFSIDE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Key Biscayne, FL
Government
State
Virginia State
Local
Florida Elections
City
Key Biscayne, FL
Local
Florida Government
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Wilton Manors elected officials say yes to nearly tripling their salaries

Just two months before the next city election, the Wilton Manors mayor and commission had an important vote of their own — giving themselves a raise. The commission had already given initial approval, saying their salaries rank toward the bottom of Broward County’s 31 cities. They gave final approval Tuesday night in a 4-1 vote, with Commissioner Gary Resnick casting the lone no vote. Come ...
WILTON MANORS, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Broward’s Andrew Weinstein lands presidential nomination as one of 3 U.S. public delegates to United Nations

When the annual session of the United Nations General Assembly began on Tuesday, Broward’s Andrew Weinstein was part of the U.S. delegation. The Coral Springs lawyer has been a longtime supporter of President Joe Biden, who nominated Weinstein as one of three public delegates to the U.N. Public delegates have a range of duties at the U.N., promoting U.S. policies, including speaking on behalf ...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Government Contracts#Politics Local#Election Local#Virginia Key
CBS Miami

Not happy with your property tax assessment? You could always fight it

MIAMI – Dr. Linda Kaplan treats eye conditions but what has her seeing red lately, is her ever-increasing tax bills both on her residence and the property she owns.Where her business is based, "property taxes are astronomical, it's crazy" she says. In Broward, the price of homes has gone through the roof with mass migration from other states during the pandemic.And that's translating to higher assessments and ultimately higher taxes. Residents are getting their TRIM (Truth in Millage) notices which reflect market value, assessed value and proposed taxes which are based on the value of a home.In Miami-Dade County, property values...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
islandernews.com

Friday dining options on Key Biscayne

Rain or shine, there is no better place in Miami-Dade than Key Biscayne to enjoy a Friday meal break and our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants are serving up some of the most delicious options this #BurgerFriday, September 16. Costa Med Bistro. Sometimes all you need is a loaded burger and a...
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
floridaconstructionnews.com

First concrete panel wall placed at Broward Sherriff’s office

Your free weekly Florida Construction News eletter. Receive news updates about Florida construction activities and opportunities every Thursday. Cancel anytime you want. ANF Group, Inc. has placed the first concrete panel wall at the new Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) training facility located in Fort Lauderdale. The BSO Training Center...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
thenextmiami.com

Biscayne Boulevard’s New World Tower Could Get Rapid Transit Zoning

A developer who has been assembling several Biscayne Boulevard properties where a supertall tower is possible has requested Rapid Transit zoning designation, according to a county memo. The properties being requested for inclusion include the 30-story New World Tower on Biscayne Boulevard, and the adjacent Yve Hotel. The New World...
MIAMI, FL
thepalmettopanther.com

Miami-Dade Schools Prohibits Students from Viewing Pulitzer Prize-winning Play

The Miami-Dade School Board recently announced that students will not be allowed to see the 20th-anniversary presentation of “Anna in the Tropics,” a play written by the Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Nilo Cruz. Miami New Drama offered to bus all students aged 14 and up to see the play, which will be shown in January 2023.
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘Despicable’: Ethics panel slams Sheriff Gregory Tony, saying his lies helped him become top cop

The Florida Commission on Ethics said Wednesday it has found probable cause to pursue a case into the lies of Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony, whose behavior one member called “despicable.” The end result could potentially be a recommendation that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspend him. The ethics commission cast a portrait of Tony as an applicant who wouldn’t have risen to become Broward’s top cop ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
islandernews.com

Perfect Key Biscayne Saturday dining spots

Rain or shine, it is the weekend and Key Biscayne offers some of the most relaxing spots in Miami to enjoy a Saturday meal, like those being served by our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants this Saturday, September 17, 2022. D'Lite Bistro & Bakery. Who says eating healthy means sacrificing taste and...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy