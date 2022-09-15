Read full article on original website
WKRC
Middletown woman accused of killing sister found not guilty by reason of insanity
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A local woman who was accused of killing her sister was found not guilty by reason of insanity on Thursday. A Butler County Jury previously indicted Monica Pennington on charges of murder and assault. She told Middletown police the October shooting death of her sister,...
WKRC
Local mother faces involuntary manslaughter charge after second cosleeping death of a baby
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local mother has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and child endangering for the death of her baby in June. This was the second baby Brooke Hunter lost due to co-sleeping, according to the prosecutor's office. On June 22, her baby died. Investigators determined the infant died...
WKRC
"She didn't feel safe": Sister reveals more details leading up to Adams Co. murder-suicide
ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - New details are emerging after an apparent murder-suicide in Adams County on Wednesday. Police say a husband shot and killed his wife at their place of work before turning the gun on himself. Rachel Madden went to stay with her twin sister a month prior...
WKRC
11-year-old dead after Villa Hills drowning
VILLA HILLS, Ky. (WKRC) - An 11-year-old is dead after an accidental drowning in a pool, according to police. Villa Hills Police were called to Thirs Drive at about 7:00 p.m. on Saturday. The 11-year-old was found unresponsive in a swimming pool. First responders took the juvenile to St. Elizabeth...
WKRC
College student describes being caught in middle of I-75 gunfight, crashing
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – An innocent man is out a car after finding himself in the middle of a gunfight on I-75 Wednesday night. Ismail Sallam, 19, says he was driving home from night classes at Cincinnati State when he noticed people in two cars shooting at each other as they drove between the Norwood Lateral and Paddock Road around 10:30 p.m.
WKRC
Police investigating after man is shot in the neck in Carthage
CARTHAGE, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are investigating after a man was shot in Carthage Thursday night. Officers were called to the Speedway on East North Bend Road near Vine Street. They say he was shot in the neck, then ran to the gas station to call for help. He was...
WKRC
77-year-old Covington man with Alzheimer's has been found
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - A 77-year-old man has been reported missing in Latonia Friday. Police say David Capek is in the advanced stages of Alzheimer's. He walked away from his family's home in the area of Earl and Leslie sometime last night or early this morning. When he was last...
WKRC
Local teen gets to see 'Hamilton' as a parting gift from late father
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A teen girl was able to enjoy her father's last gift to her. Danielle Crawford was given “Hamilton” tickets by her dad who was fighting cancer on June 1. Nine days later, he passed away without giving her the actual tickets from his email. The...
WKRC
Local wedding photographer accused of canceling without notice
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Dozens of brides, photographers and brides-to-be are speaking out on social media. They say a well-known local wedding photographer isn't holding up her end of the deal. In some cases, she's accused of bailing on at least one couple a couple of weeks before their wedding. Brandi...
WKRC
1 dead after 3-vehicle highway crash in Warren County
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - One person is dead after a three-vehicle crash in Warren County Thursday. Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers were called to the scene on I-75 South near the State Route 122 exit around 4 p.m. Preliminary investigation revealed 82-year-old Gerald Metcalf was driving when he lost...
WKRC
1 dead, 1 flown to the hospital after motorcycle crash in Butler County
ROSS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A motorcycle passenger is dead and the driver was flown by medical helicopter to the hospital after a crash in Butler County. Emergency crews were called to the motorcycle crash on Cincinnati-Brookville Road near Hamilton Cleves Road shortly after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Butler County deputies...
WKRC
Matthew Shepard's father to take part in LGBTQ+ event Ohio Allies and Advocates at GABP
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Great American Ball Park is hosting a celebration of LGBTQ+ advocates on Sept. 15. One of the featured guests will be Dennis Shepard, the father of Matthew Shepard. Matthew was the victim of an anti-gay hate crime in 1998. On the morning of October 7, he was found beaten, bloody, and tied to a fence, left to die. His murder moved people around the country and the world to act. And his parents started a foundation in their son's honor.
WKRC
Report: Cincinnati ranks among deadliest cities in US
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - According to a report released by CBS News, Cincinnati has been ranked among the top 20 deadliest cities in the United States. That's based on the FBI’s 2019 Uniform Crime Report, the most recent year available, and data from city police officials and the U.S. Census Bureau. Violent crime is divided into four categories: aggravated assault, murder and non-negligent manslaughter, rape and robbery.
WKRC
Report: Grandparents who babysit grandkids may live longer
CINCINNATI (WRKC) - Grandparents who babysit grandkids may live longer, according to a report. Parenting specialists at the Cleveland Clinic say a report on grandparents and babysitting in evolution and human behavior shows this to be true. Researchers looked at more than 500 older adults and found that seniors who...
WKRC
Local man driving push for more Black and brown male educators in schools
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - There's a push to put more Black and brown male educators in preschool, and the man leading that charge is Carlton Collins. Collins in the program manager for the Literacy Lab and the Leading Men Fellowship Cincinnati (LMFC). His passion for filling this gap started years before...
WKRC
Adopt-a-Pet: Sandy, Waffles, and Pop Rocks are bursting with personality!
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - It's no surprise that Sandy, Waffles, and Pop Rocks are bursting with personality and would make great pets!. Waffles is a four-year-old Shepherd-mix. She still has a lot of puppy energy, but is also perfectly content to lay down and cuddle. Sandy is a two-year-old Shepherd-mix. She's...
WKRC
Agave & Rye celebrates National Guacamole Day
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - It's National Guacamole Day. Brandon Majors from Agave and Rye, where they make and serve hundreds of servings each week, whips up a Skinny B taco.
WKRC
4 Tri-State schools named National Blue Ribbon Schools
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Nearly 300 schools were named as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools Friday by the U.S. Department of Education. Lynchburg-Clay Elementary School in Highland County. Longbranch Elementary School in Boone County. St. Therese School in Southgate. Samuel Woodfill Elementary School in Ft. Thomas. None were in southeast Indiana.
WKRC
The pandemic means more of us are experiencing decision fatigue
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - If the decisions you need to make now feel a bit more difficult after the past few pandemic years, you could have decision fatigue. For the past few years we've had decisions piling up:. Do I need to wear a mask?. Is it safe to sit by...
