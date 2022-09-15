ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clermont County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
WKRC

11-year-old dead after Villa Hills drowning

VILLA HILLS, Ky. (WKRC) - An 11-year-old is dead after an accidental drowning in a pool, according to police. Villa Hills Police were called to Thirs Drive at about 7:00 p.m. on Saturday. The 11-year-old was found unresponsive in a swimming pool. First responders took the juvenile to St. Elizabeth...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
County
Clermont County, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Clermont County, OH
Crime & Safety
WKRC

College student describes being caught in middle of I-75 gunfight, crashing

CINCINNATI (WKRC) – An innocent man is out a car after finding himself in the middle of a gunfight on I-75 Wednesday night. Ismail Sallam, 19, says he was driving home from night classes at Cincinnati State when he noticed people in two cars shooting at each other as they drove between the Norwood Lateral and Paddock Road around 10:30 p.m.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

77-year-old Covington man with Alzheimer's has been found

COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - A 77-year-old man has been reported missing in Latonia Friday. Police say David Capek is in the advanced stages of Alzheimer's. He walked away from his family's home in the area of Earl and Leslie sometime last night or early this morning. When he was last...
COVINGTON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Sex Crimes#Child Pornography#Violent Crime#Wkrc
WKRC

Local wedding photographer accused of canceling without notice

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Dozens of brides, photographers and brides-to-be are speaking out on social media. They say a well-known local wedding photographer isn't holding up her end of the deal. In some cases, she's accused of bailing on at least one couple a couple of weeks before their wedding. Brandi...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

1 dead after 3-vehicle highway crash in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - One person is dead after a three-vehicle crash in Warren County Thursday. Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers were called to the scene on I-75 South near the State Route 122 exit around 4 p.m. Preliminary investigation revealed 82-year-old Gerald Metcalf was driving when he lost...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
WKRC

1 dead, 1 flown to the hospital after motorcycle crash in Butler County

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A motorcycle passenger is dead and the driver was flown by medical helicopter to the hospital after a crash in Butler County. Emergency crews were called to the motorcycle crash on Cincinnati-Brookville Road near Hamilton Cleves Road shortly after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Butler County deputies...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Matthew Shepard's father to take part in LGBTQ+ event Ohio Allies and Advocates at GABP

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Great American Ball Park is hosting a celebration of LGBTQ+ advocates on Sept. 15. One of the featured guests will be Dennis Shepard, the father of Matthew Shepard. Matthew was the victim of an anti-gay hate crime in 1998. On the morning of October 7, he was found beaten, bloody, and tied to a fence, left to die. His murder moved people around the country and the world to act. And his parents started a foundation in their son's honor.
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKRC

Report: Cincinnati ranks among deadliest cities in US

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - According to a report released by CBS News, Cincinnati has been ranked among the top 20 deadliest cities in the United States. That's based on the FBI’s 2019 Uniform Crime Report, the most recent year available, and data from city police officials and the U.S. Census Bureau. Violent crime is divided into four categories: aggravated assault, murder and non-negligent manslaughter, rape and robbery.
WKRC

Report: Grandparents who babysit grandkids may live longer

CINCINNATI (WRKC) - Grandparents who babysit grandkids may live longer, according to a report. Parenting specialists at the Cleveland Clinic say a report on grandparents and babysitting in evolution and human behavior shows this to be true. Researchers looked at more than 500 older adults and found that seniors who...
WKRC

Adopt-a-Pet: Sandy, Waffles, and Pop Rocks are bursting with personality!

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - It's no surprise that Sandy, Waffles, and Pop Rocks are bursting with personality and would make great pets!. Waffles is a four-year-old Shepherd-mix. She still has a lot of puppy energy, but is also perfectly content to lay down and cuddle. Sandy is a two-year-old Shepherd-mix. She's...
WKRC

4 Tri-State schools named National Blue Ribbon Schools

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Nearly 300 schools were named as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools Friday by the U.S. Department of Education. Lynchburg-Clay Elementary School in Highland County. Longbranch Elementary School in Boone County. St. Therese School in Southgate. Samuel Woodfill Elementary School in Ft. Thomas. None were in southeast Indiana.
WKRC

The pandemic means more of us are experiencing decision fatigue

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - If the decisions you need to make now feel a bit more difficult after the past few pandemic years, you could have decision fatigue. For the past few years we've had decisions piling up:. Do I need to wear a mask?. Is it safe to sit by...

Comments / 0

Community Policy