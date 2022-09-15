ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardening

butterwithasideofbread.com

STRAWBERRY CREAM CHEESE COBBLER

Strawberry Cream Cheese Cobbler made from scratch with fresh strawberries and bits of cream cheese. Sweet strawberry dessert that is delicious all year long!. We love cobbler. What’s not to like about a delicious dessert made with fruit that is super easy to make from scratch? Cobblers are made with a simple crust that tastes a little more like a cookie than pie. Add some fruit and bake. Serve with ice cream or whipped cream and everyone will love it! Make sure to try our Chocolate Cherry Cobbler, Snickerdoodle Apple Cobbler or our Easy Peach Cobbler made with a cake mix!
RECIPES
Parade

Sweet Potato Gnocchi In a Brown Butter Sage Sauce Is What Fall Pasta Dreams Are Made Of

If you love the Italian pasta dish known as gnocchi, but want to try something different, may I suggest giving the sweet potato version a whirl? Using sweet potato in place of regular potato as the main ingredient gives these traditional pillow dumplings a slightly sweet flavor—while maintaining the same irresistible texture. This dish is guaranteed to take pasta night to the next level.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
Boomer Magazine

DIY Ice Cream Sandwiches

America’s Test Kitchen brings us their tested recipe for DIY Ice Cream Sandwiches, made with chocolate chip cookies designed specifically for this tasty task. And the best part? YOU pick the ice cream flavor!. The best ice cream sandwiches aren’t made with just ANY cookie. Ice cream sandwich cookies...
RECIPES
ABC News

Trisha Yearwood's simple summer side and sauce recipes: Peach mustard barbecue sauce, sweet tea pickles

When it comes to summer entertaining, Trisha Yearwood has all the right recipes to harness seasonal flavors that easily elevate an array of dishes. If you're looking for a great accompaniment to everything from grilled chicken to pulled pork, check out the country icon's two simple recipes for a stone fruit and mustard barbecue sauce as well as batched sweet tea pickles -- both straight out of her cookbook, "Trisha's Kitchen: Easy Comfort Food for Friends and Family."
RECIPES
princesspinkygirl.com

No Bake Pumpkin Cheesecake

This easy no bake Pumpkin Cheesecake recipe is prepared in only 15 minutes using classic cheesecake ingredients to create a light and creamy filling that sits inside a crunchy graham crust. Full of fall flavor and plenty of pumpkin spice, this delicious dessert sets in the freezer while you walk...
RECIPES
recipesgram.com

Chocolate Carrot Cake Cupcakes

These cute chocolate carrot cake cupcakes are simply bringing happiness in your kitchen! They smell and taste wonderful! Simple and really chocolaty, these cake cupcakes are very easy to prepare! Here is the recipe:. For the cupcakes:. 1 package chocolate cake mix. 1 stick (1/2 cup) butter, softened. ¼ cup...
RECIPES
SFGate

From Flavored Beard Oil to Martha Stewart CBD, Has the Pumpkin Spice Trend Gone Too Far?

Goodbye PSL, hello pumpkin-spiced CBD! Whether you hate it or love it, pumpkin undeniably continues to reign supreme as the ultimate fall flavor (though there was a strong showing from apple spice last year). According to social media analytics company Sprout Social, conversations online about pumpkin spice in 2021 surged a whopping 347% the first week of fall, closer to when Starbucks released their annual pumpkin line early than the actual start date of fall, September 22.
LIFESTYLE
One Green Planet

From Makāi No Chevdo to Banana Cream Pie: Our Top Eight Vegan Recipes of the Day!

Ready, set, recipes! Here are our just published, fresh-out-the-mill recipes in one convenient place! These are the top vegan recipes of the day, and are now a part of the thousands of recipes on our Food Monster App! Our newest recipes includes makai no chevdo and chai vanilla oatmeal so if you’re looking for something new and delicious, these recipes are it!
RECIPES
Bassey BY

Turmeric pork dinner

BY's Recipe: Turmeric pork dinner is easy to prepare and requires no cooking experience. Total cook time is about 35-45 minutes. Makes 2-4 servings. Prep. Time: 5-10 minutes. Cook/grill Time: 30-45 minutes. Total Cooking Time: 35-45 minutes.
Vice

Martha Stewart's Pumpkin Spice CBD Gummies Are a Stony Autumn Delight

Martha Stewart has been in the game for a long time. She pioneered self-branding long before Gwyneth was slinging vagina candles, or the Grateful Dead was collaborating on aprons (they’re great, by the way). Whether you grew up hypnotized by her ability to crank out seasonal wreaths on Martha Stewart Living or only just clocked her wholesome friend-brand-ship with Snoop Dogg, you have to admit: Martha knows what’s up. She always has.
CELEBRITIES
princesspinkygirl.com

Pumpkin Truffles

Our easy Pumpkin Truffles have rich, creamy, and moist middles and are filled with warm Fall flavors all in a bite-sized ball. Made with real pumpkin puree, cream cheese, spice cake mix, and ginger snap cookies, these treats taste like a bite of pumpkin pie cheesecake that you don’t have to bake.
RECIPES
Mashed

Fried Green Tomatoes Recipe

Fried green tomatoes are seen as a southern institution despite the fact that the original recipe may have originated in Chicago. Nevertheless, once the dish became the name of a popular '90s tearjerker movie set in Alabama, it was soon established as what recipe developer Erin Johnson calls "a southern summer staple." The problem with green tomatoes is that they aren't always available from the supermarket, so you may need to grow your own or try begging a few from a generous tomato-growing neighbor.
FOOD & DRINKS

