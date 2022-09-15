There is seemingly no end to Tampa Bay Tech’s receiving options

TAMPA — Tampa Bay Tech senior quarterback Xavione Washington doesn’t have a go-to receiver.

He goes to anybody who is open, and somebody always seems to be open.

“I have many, many weapons,” Washington said. “And I can go to any of them at any time.”

Through a 3-0 start to the season, Washington has completed passes to nine different players, and that number will no doubt increase as the season goes on, Titans coach Jayson Roberts said. “We have so much talent at receiver that it’s crazy.”

The top six include junior Javion Mckay, sophomore Dallas Wilson, junior Kendall Johnson, junior Jonye Rosebury,

