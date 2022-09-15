Read full article on original website
Plattsburgh YMCA gets $1M pledge toward new home
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A $1 million pledge will help the Plattsburgh YMCA move closer to its goal of a new home. Tuesday, the Plattsburgh Y announced the pledge from Stewart’s Shops and the related Dake Foundation. The YMCA is working to secure the funds for a $13 million...
A psychic fair at Proctor’s Wilson Castle
CTE brings back building trades program to help fill gap in labor force
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont needs folks ready and capable of building homes. So the Center for Technology Essex relaunched a program to help fill in the growing gap in the labor force. It’s the building systems program that covers HVAC, plumbing and electrical, things the state has continued...
Is South Burlington TIF district paying off?
Learning more about Japanese culture in Burlington
Even on gray days, there’s plenty of color in one Morrisville home. Amanda Foss puts it in her work, stitch by stitch. Who can call themselves Abenaki? Dispute between Vermont, Canadian tribes. Updated: 3 hours ago. Who qualifies as Abenaki? That’s the question at the center of a disagreement...
South Burlington man walking to fix democracy
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A South Burlington man is on a mission. On October 1st, he’ll start walking from Los Angeles to Capitol Hill. With him, he brings an important message. Channel 3 checked in with Rick Hubbard when he was nearing Lincoln, Nebraska on his way to...
Police no longer sure who stabbed who in Burlington park incident
Closed Burlington church under contract to be sold
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A downtown Burlington church that has been unused since 2018 is under contract to be sold. The former Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception sits in the center of Burlington completely empty, but that might not be the case for much longer. The church is currently under...
Will heating costs leave some North Country families out in the cold?
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Winter will be here before you know it and many are concerned about heating their homes this winter with the rising cost of fuel. Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-New York, says the federal Low Income Heating Energy Assistance Program, known as LIHEAP, is out of funding. He is proposing $1 billion in emergency funding in the upcoming temporary budget bill to help families across the country.
39th annual Pride Parade in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - People from across Vermont took to the Burlington streets on Sunday for the 39th annual Pride Parade. The Pride Parade is a celebration of Vermont’s LGBTQ+ community, but it also serves as a bridge to garner support and create alliances. This year’s theme was metamorphosis,...
2 face charges in Essex crash that sent 5 to hospital
Plattsburgh to host workshop on retail cannabis licenses
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The city of Plattsburgh is teaming up with New York’s Office of Cannabis Management for an information session this Thursday. The discussion is open to the public and will focus on conditional licenses. The conditional licenses are for people who have been incarcerated or impacted by incarceration for cannabis-related offenses.
Doctors recommend Vermonters get flu shots sooner rather than later
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After an off-year because of pandemic precautions, the flu is coming back, according to medical experts. Kinney Drugs said Australia is coming out of its winter flu season that exceeded its five-year average, with COVID-19 cases rising at the same time. So, like every year,...
Vermont partners clearing final legal hurdles to take over Burlington’s CityPlace project
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The long-stalled CityPlace project in downtown Burlington could clear a legal hurdle this week. CityPlace developer Dave Farrington says the final legal hurdle has been resolved with a handshake deal. Back in May, it was announced that phase 1 of the CityPlace project would be sold...
Burlington City Council approve new recruitment coordinator position inside BPD
Police investigating suspicious fire in Irasburg
IRASBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating a suspicious fire in Irasburg and they believe it was intentional. Police say the fire broke out at 4:14 a.m. Monday at a home on Simino Lane. By the time police arrived, the homeowner had already put out the flames. Police...
Bolton man faces charges in hunting-related shooting
HUNTINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont man faces charges in a hunting-related shooting in Huntington earlier this month. The Vermont Warden Service says Alex Gaudette, 25, of Bolton, faces felony aggravated assault charges for shooting James Cameron, 35, of Fairfax. Wardens say Cameron was walking to a tree stand in...
Police search for suspect in Burlington stabbing
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are searching for the man who stabbed a woman in the chest in Burlington on Monday. It happened in Battery Park at about 7 p.m. The woman was rushed to the hospital where she underwent surgery. Police say a second woman was also injured during the incident.
Police arrest Vermont man accused of firing shots during fight
Fiery car crash in Coventry
COVENTRY, Vt. (WCAX) - A fiery crash in Coventry left a passenger with life-threatening injuries. Vermont State Police say Saturday around 6 p.m., Landon Outlaw, 40, of Texas, lost control of his vehicle at the intersection of Route 5 and Route 14. He reportedly traveled over the median, and crashed head-on into another vehicle, driven by Jeremy Weber, 21, of Charleston, Vermont.
