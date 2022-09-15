Read full article on original website
DALLAS — Twenty-five suspected drug traffickers are facing a host of charges following the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s “Operation Papercheck Fresh.”. The large-scale operation targeted nine Dallas-area locations, including a recording studio, DEA Dallas Special Agent in Charge Eduardo A. Chávez stated in a news release issued Wednesday.
Police: A dangerous murder suspect is on the run in Dallas
Earlier this month, 39-year-old Houston Littles IV allegedly shot victims multiple times, according to the Dallas Police Department, which said that he was caught on video surveillance. Both victims have died.
Twenty-five alleged drug traffickers have been charged in “Operation Papercheck Fresh,” announced U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham. During a large-scale operation last Thursday – which involved eight law enforcement agencies targeting nine locations, including a recording studio in Dallas’ Bryan Place neighborhood – officers and agents also seized cocaine, methamphetamine, THC, and fake pharmaceutical pills; eight vehicles; 37 firearms; and more than $300,000 in U.S. currency.
VIDEO: Fort Worth authorities search for homicide suspect
Last Sunday at around 1:30 a.m., a fatal shooting was reported at the parking lot of a nightclub in the 3700 block of Mansfield Highway in Fort Worth, Texas, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.
easttexasradio.com
Collin County Man Dead Of Fentanyl Overdose
A Collin County man dies after being sold an illegal pill laced with fentanyl. Police found the 29-year-old man at his home in Princeton, which led to the arrest of an alleged drug dealer identified as Gabriel Aldo Fossatti. However, officers found more drugs at his home, including pills and mushrooms. Drug-related deaths have increased 571% in Collin County over the past three years.
Alleged drug dealer arrested after fentanyl-laced pill kills Princeton man
A man is dead in Collin County after being sold an illegal pill laced with fentanyl. On August 5th, police found the 29-year-old dead from overdosing at his home in Princeton.
Federal agents arrested a Texas anesthesiologist accused of tampering with IV bags that led to a colleague’s death and sparked a series of terrifying operating room emergencies, officials said Thursday. Dr. Raynaldo Rivera Ortiz Jr. was arrested Wednesday in Plano and charged with tampering with a consumer product and...
DALLAS, Texas — Twenty-five alleged drug traffickers have been charged in “Operation Papercheck Fresh,” announced U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham. During a large-scale operation last Thursday – which involved eight law enforcement agencies targeting nine locations, including a recording studio in...
Fentanyl busts and overdoses has local agencies working around the clock
DALLAS — The number of fentanyl-related drug cases has skyrocketed over the last 36 months. Collin, Cooke and Tarrant Counties all had significant developments in the fight to get the deadly substance off the streets. "With only two milligrams of fentanyl, that is a deadly dose for a non-opioid...
dpdbeat.com
Homicide on Terrell Street with an Arrest
On September 16, 2022, at approximately 3:40 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 3400 block of Terrell Street. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived they found Adrian Cole, 50, within the front doorway with multiple gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire Rescue responded and Cole died at the scene. Further investigation determined De Jairron Cooper, 22, shot and killed Cole.
Man with a gun arrested in North Richland Hills
A man is locked up in North Richland Hills where police were called last night about a man with a gun on Rufe Snow near Loop 820. Dispatchers got the first 911 call about 9:30 p.m. and in the background they heard a disturbance.
KLTV
Gun Barrel City man accused of stealing $1.7M pleads no contest
COLLIN COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A man accused of stealing nearly $2 million dollars will not serve additional jail time, so long as he pays back the money. According to a court filing, Charles Anthony Miller, of Gun Barrel City, entered a plea of no contest to a Collin County judge on Wednesday. The judge in turn gave Miller 10 years of deferred adjudication, placing him on probation for no less than 10 years. Additionally, Miller will be required to pay a minimum of $1,000 per month until the sum of $1,751,500 to its original owner.
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Colleyville
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. HEGI, FADL EMAD; W/M; POB: UNITED ARAB EMIRATES; W/M; AGE: 25; ADDRESS: ALLEN TX;...
fox4news.com
DALLAS - A Dallas doctor accused of poisoning other doctors' patients at a Dallas surgery center faced a federal judge for the first time since his arrest on Wednesday. Dr. Raynaldo Ortiz waited in the courtroom for hours for his case to be called, sitting with his head hung down — but looking up occasionally — for the majority of the time.
dallasexpress.com
Police Seeking Northwest Dallas Robbery Suspects
Dallas police three men suspected of a robbery in northwest Dallas last week. On September 9, the three men allegedly robbed several individuals at 2903 Lombardy Lane. Further details of the robbery were not provided, but police released pictures of the suspects, in the hope that the public can help identify them.
dallasexpress.com
Local Road Rage Allegedly Leads to Gun Fight
Mesquite police arrested a man accused of pulling out a gun in what appears to be a case of road rage on Tuesday. On the afternoon of September 13, Stephen Phillips reportedly got into a fight with another driver near the LBJ Freeway and Towne Centre Drive. During the altercation, some of which was caught on video, he allegedly pulled out a gun, according to police.
Two Frisco students arrested, accused of beating up a disabled person
Two students at Lone Star High School in Frisco are facing criminal charges. Police say both assaulted a disabled student at the school on Tuesday. The school’s resource officer identified the two suspects.
'I just wanted to see who he was': North Texas doctor accused of tampering with IV bags makes first court appearance since arrest
DALLAS — Dr. Raynaldo Ortiz made his first appearance in federal court Friday morning since he was arrested Wednesday. He's accused of tampering with IV bags at Baylor Scott & White Surgicare North Dallas which resulted in multiple patients suffering medical emergencies after undergoing routine surgeries and the death of a fellow anesthesiologist at the center who'd taken a bag home in June to treat her dehydration.
dpdbeat.com
Arrest Made in Homicide on Preston Oaks Road
On September 16, 2022, at approximately 12:16 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 5800 block of Preston Oaks Road. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived, they found Derrick Thomas, 26, in the parking lot with a gunshot wound. Dallas Fire Rescue responded and transported the victim to a local hospital, where he died.
fox4news.com
Mesquite police officer murder: Jury finds suspect guilty in just minutes
MESQUITE, Texas - A Dallas jury found a man guilty of capital murder in the shooting death of a Mesquite police officer. Jaime Jaramillo was found guilty on Wednesday for killing Officer Richard Houston. Officer Houston was shot three times in December while responding to a disturbance call outside a...
