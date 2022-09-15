ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
therockwalltimes

25 charged in drug bust at recording studio in Dallas

Twenty-five alleged drug traffickers have been charged in “Operation Papercheck Fresh,” announced U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham. During a large-scale operation last Thursday – which involved eight law enforcement agencies targeting nine locations, including a recording studio in Dallas’ Bryan Place neighborhood – officers and agents also seized cocaine, methamphetamine, THC, and fake pharmaceutical pills; eight vehicles; 37 firearms; and more than $300,000 in U.S. currency.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Drug Trafficking#Dallas#Fbi#Crime#Law Enforcement#Kfi Studios#Dea#U S Marshals Service#Thc#Duggie
easttexasradio.com

Collin County Man Dead Of Fentanyl Overdose

A Collin County man dies after being sold an illegal pill laced with fentanyl. Police found the 29-year-old man at his home in Princeton, which led to the arrest of an alleged drug dealer identified as Gabriel Aldo Fossatti. However, officers found more drugs at his home, including pills and mushrooms. Drug-related deaths have increased 571% in Collin County over the past three years.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
WFAA

Fentanyl busts and overdoses has local agencies working around the clock

DALLAS — The number of fentanyl-related drug cases has skyrocketed over the last 36 months. Collin, Cooke and Tarrant Counties all had significant developments in the fight to get the deadly substance off the streets. "With only two milligrams of fentanyl, that is a deadly dose for a non-opioid...
dpdbeat.com

Homicide on Terrell Street with an Arrest

On September 16, 2022, at approximately 3:40 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 3400 block of Terrell Street. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived they found Adrian Cole, 50, within the front doorway with multiple gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire Rescue responded and Cole died at the scene. Further investigation determined De Jairron Cooper, 22, shot and killed Cole.
DALLAS, TX
KRLD News Radio

Man with a gun arrested in North Richland Hills

A man is locked up in North Richland Hills where police were called last night about a man with a gun on Rufe Snow near Loop 820. Dispatchers got the first 911 call about 9:30 p.m. and in the background they heard a disturbance.
KLTV

Gun Barrel City man accused of stealing $1.7M pleads no contest

COLLIN COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A man accused of stealing nearly $2 million dollars will not serve additional jail time, so long as he pays back the money. According to a court filing, Charles Anthony Miller, of Gun Barrel City, entered a plea of no contest to a Collin County judge on Wednesday. The judge in turn gave Miller 10 years of deferred adjudication, placing him on probation for no less than 10 years. Additionally, Miller will be required to pay a minimum of $1,000 per month until the sum of $1,751,500 to its original owner.
GUN BARREL CITY, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Colleyville

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. HEGI, FADL EMAD; W/M; POB: UNITED ARAB EMIRATES; W/M; AGE: 25; ADDRESS: ALLEN TX;...
COLLEYVILLE, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas doctor accused of poisoning IV bags appears in court

DALLAS - A Dallas doctor accused of poisoning other doctors' patients at a Dallas surgery center faced a federal judge for the first time since his arrest on Wednesday. Dr. Raynaldo Ortiz waited in the courtroom for hours for his case to be called, sitting with his head hung down — but looking up occasionally — for the majority of the time.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Police Seeking Northwest Dallas Robbery Suspects

Dallas police three men suspected of a robbery in northwest Dallas last week. On September 9, the three men allegedly robbed several individuals at 2903 Lombardy Lane. Further details of the robbery were not provided, but police released pictures of the suspects, in the hope that the public can help identify them.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local Road Rage Allegedly Leads to Gun Fight

Mesquite police arrested a man accused of pulling out a gun in what appears to be a case of road rage on Tuesday. On the afternoon of September 13, Stephen Phillips reportedly got into a fight with another driver near the LBJ Freeway and Towne Centre Drive. During the altercation, some of which was caught on video, he allegedly pulled out a gun, according to police.
MESQUITE, TX
WFAA

'I just wanted to see who he was': North Texas doctor accused of tampering with IV bags makes first court appearance since arrest

DALLAS — Dr. Raynaldo Ortiz made his first appearance in federal court Friday morning since he was arrested Wednesday. He's accused of tampering with IV bags at Baylor Scott & White Surgicare North Dallas which resulted in multiple patients suffering medical emergencies after undergoing routine surgeries and the death of a fellow anesthesiologist at the center who'd taken a bag home in June to treat her dehydration.
dpdbeat.com

Arrest Made in Homicide on Preston Oaks Road

On September 16, 2022, at approximately 12:16 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 5800 block of Preston Oaks Road. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived, they found Derrick Thomas, 26, in the parking lot with a gunshot wound. Dallas Fire Rescue responded and transported the victim to a local hospital, where he died.

Comments / 0

Community Policy