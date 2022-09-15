Read full article on original website
Vermont Special Olympics Fall Games this weekend
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The 2022 Special Olympics Vermont Fall Games are coming this weekend. It’s Special Olympics Vermont’s first larger in-person competition since the start of the pandemic. It’s broken up into three separate events, bringing together more than 300 delegates. The Northern Vermont Fall Games...
Vermont Views and Cozy Charm Make Edson Hill a Delightful Rustic Retreat
Located a short drive from the town of Stowe in Vermont’s breathtaking countryside, Edson Hill’s picturesque retreat is set on 38 acres with 22 exquisitely appointed guest rooms, flawless service, and delicious dining all set in an upscale rustic atmosphere—truly a hidden gem and place to get away from the world.
FOX US Open of Mountain Biking returns to Vermont
KILLINGTON, Vt. — For the first time since 2018, the FOX US Open of Mountain Biking returns to Vermont this weekend. The last time the country's largest downhill race of its kind came to the green mountain state, Neko Mulally took home the victory. The 29-year-old is looking to do the same this year.
Dartmouth rolls in season opener over Valparaiso
HANOVER, NH. (WCAX) - The Big Green took the field for their home opener on Saturday and never looked back, rolling over Valparaiso 35-13.
Former Rutland cop returns to lead community liaison effort
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Matt Prouty spent 22 years in law enforcement with the Rutland Police but stepped away last year to deploy with the Vermont National Guard. Now he’s back with the department but in a different type of role. He will work as a civilian community resource...
New England has 5 of the best small towns in the U.S. for fall foliage, according to TripsToDiscover.com
It doesn’t get much more charming than exploring a small town during the fall season and New England has five of the best in the nation, according to TripsToDiscover.com. The website published a list of 15 best small towns in the U.S. for fall foliage and included Camden, Maine; Kent, Conn.; Stockbridge, Mass.; Stowe, Vt.; and Sugar Hill, N.H.
Pets with Potential: Meet Birdie
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pet with Potential is a three-year-old dog named Birdie. Birdie came to the Humane Society of Chittenden County from Georgia with her nine puppies. Her puppies have found their new homes, and now it’s Birdie’s turn. The Humane Society says after...
Barre bids farewell to longtime fire chief
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - One of Vermont’s longest-serving fire chiefs is retiring -- and leaving some pretty big shoes to fill. Friday was Barre Fire Chief Douglas Brent’s last day on the job and friends and colleagues sent him off in style. After 49 years of service, Douglas...
3rd Annual Stomping Out Stigma event
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - The Turning Point Center of Rutland hosted the third annual Stomping Out Stigma event to raise awareness of the stigma often associated with substance abuse. “The turmoil, the bad names are being judged upon. And we’re trying to do away with that because we’re doing away...
Overnight fire in Castleton has crews fighting flames
Essex Junction is growing fast but, much like other towns in Chittenden county, there is nowhere for people to live. The Big E Fair brings Vermont vendors to Springfield, Ma. The Big E fair is held at the Eastern States Exposition in West Springfield, Massachusetts, and is more than 100 years old.
5 small towns in New England ranked among 15 best places for fall leaf peeping
Five small towns in New England have been ranked among the 15 best places in America for fall leaf peeping, according to a new list. Trips to Discover recently published its “15 Best Small Towns in the U.S. for Fall Foliage” ranking with the official start of autumn now just days away.
Queer-owned, all-natural wine shop opens in downtown Middlebury
New Addison County residents Danielle Pattavina and Erika Dunyak recently opened an all-natural wine store in downtown Middlebury. Located at 48 Main Street, Schmetterling Wine Shop welcomed the public through its doors in early July. As a queer couple living down Route 22A in Shoreham, Vermont, Pattavina said their business is “a queer-owned natural wine shop spinning and selling vinyl.”
VLS to launch Vt. School for the Environment
SOUTH ROYALTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Law and Graduate School is hoping to make sure the next generation of environmental policymakers -- and lawyers -- will be trained in the Green Mountain State. The South Royalton-based college Friday announced the launch of The Vermont School for the Environment. It...
Pet of the Week: Louie
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Louie has been in a shelter since October 2021 and is more then deserving of a happy home. This two-year-old has done great with every dog he has met, but no cats. He adores people and loves to cuddle, but prefers teens and up. He is a staff and volunteer favorite! His adoption fee has been covered by a kind donor. To adopt him fill out an application on our website or call 802-885-3997 for more information. We are open by appointment only.
Here are 5 things to do this weekend in Chittenden County
Details: A chance for kids to touch and climb in really big trucks including fire trucks, tractors and tow trucks. When: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17-10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18. Where: Champlain Valley Exposition, 105 Pearl Street, Essex Junction. Details: Interact with different historical reenactment groups at this...
Viewers' Choice 2022: Best apple orchard in New Hampshire
With apple=picking season underway, we asked our viewers where to find the best apple orchards in New Hampshire. Fans of Windy Ridge Orchard say there's something there for all members of the family to enjoy. 4. Meadow Ledge Farm in Loudon. Some viewers describe Meadow Ledge Farm as a "hidden...
What to do: Saturday, September 17
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Saturday, September 17. Rutland’s Turning Point Center is hosting an event in Main Street Park today to raise awareness and celebrate the recovery community. From 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. there will be a variety of activities, including live music, guest speakers, a pie eating contest, sumo wrestling, and free food provided by the ACF Church. Admission is free. Organizers hope this event will reduce the stigma around recovery, and express the community’s gratitude to their supporters who have helped along the way.
Vermont issues 1st retail cannabis licenses
The Cannabis Control Board on Wednesday gave the go-ahead to businesses in Middlebury, Rutland and Burlington. But retailers say the start of retail sales next month could be slow. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont issues 1st retail cannabis licenses.
Citizen Holds Unofficial Recount of Montpelier’s 2020 Votes
It isn’t every day that more than 5,000 of Montpelier’s ballots are spread out on tables 22 months after an election and recounted by citizens (rather than city officials). But it happened at city hall last week, apparently part of a nationwide attempt to protest the results of the 2020 presidential election and possibly impede the upcoming November vote.
Vermont businesses and nonprofits eligible for more pandemic loans
Some businesses are still recovering from near-total losses in 2020 and 2021. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont businesses and nonprofits eligible for more pandemic loans.
