SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Louie has been in a shelter since October 2021 and is more then deserving of a happy home. This two-year-old has done great with every dog he has met, but no cats. He adores people and loves to cuddle, but prefers teens and up. He is a staff and volunteer favorite! His adoption fee has been covered by a kind donor. To adopt him fill out an application on our website or call 802-885-3997 for more information. We are open by appointment only.

SPRINGFIELD, VT ・ 2 DAYS AGO