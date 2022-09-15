Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Expert pegs Martha’s Vineyard flights at nearly $500K but DeSantis mum on why planes landed in Florida
A Florida private aviation broker estimated the cost at nearly $500,000 for the two flights in private jets that transported 48 migrants from Texas, through Florida and onto Martha's Vineyard.
High Demand is Destroying Florida Retirement Communities
Florida is one of the top places in America considered for retirement. Recently, however, Florida has attracted a large number of newcomers, changing some of the state's core appeals.
Gov. DeSantis Announces New Measures To Tackle Supply Chain Problems – $8 Million To Train New Truck Drivers in Florida
Governor DeSantis on Sep 15Twitter of GovRonDeSantis. On September 15, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis announced a new initiative intended to tackle the supply chain issues that continue to plague America - with an $8.2 million investment to train over 3,500 new truck drivers in Florida each year.
fox13news.com
Over 25,000 invasive lionfish removed from Florida's waters during three-month state challenge
TAMPA, Fla. - In three months, nearly 200 divers searched and removed thousands of lionfish from Florida's waters – 25,299 to be exact. It was all part of the seventh annual Lionfish Challenge. A total of 196 divers made 676 trips, bringing in the highest number of lionfish since 2018.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
businessobserverfl.com
After long search, national resort company zeroes in on Florida expansion
As Great Wolf Resorts looked for where to build in Florida, it became clear Collier County and Naples was the just-right spot. Key takeaway: When Great Wolf Resorts went looking for where to build in Florida, it found Naples and Collier County not only provided the right location but the support of county leaders as well.
alachuachronicle.com
Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Florida Leads the Nation with the Lowest Unemployment Rate Among the Nation’s Ten Largest States and the Most New Business Formations in the Country
Press release from the Office of Governor Ron DeSantis. TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced Florida’s unemployment rate remained strong at 2.7 percent, the lowest unemployment rate among the nation’s ten largest states and a full percentage point lower than the national rate of 3.7 percent in August 2022. Florida also leads the nation in new business formations with 1,534,221 new businesses, outpacing second-place California by more than 250,000 new business formations since January 2020. For 25 consecutive months, Florida’s statewide unemployment rate has either declined or remained unchanged, and for 21 consecutive months, since December 2020, Florida’s unemployment rate has been lower than the national rate. Florida’s labor force continues to see growth, increasing by 49,000, a 0.5 percent increase, over the month of August 2022. Florida’s private sector employment grew by 24,200 in August 2022, at a rate of 0.3 percent, 0.1 percentage points faster than the national growth rate of 0.2 percent.
Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Florida
The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated.
Central Florida retired nurse and army veteran sees energy bill reach $5,000
DELTONA, Fla. — A retired nurse and army veteran in Deltona said her energy bill has doubled, sometimes tripled, now totaling more than $5,000. Carol Hosendove, 67, said she had someone come check out her air-conditioning unit without finding any major problems, and she hasn’t done anything different.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Florida deer hunting season 2022-23: Here’s what you need to know
FLORIDA (WKRG) — The 2022-23 deer hunting season for Florida is right around the corner. WKRG News 5 took a look at the season dates for archery, crossbow, youth deer hunt weekend and general guns including regulations for antlered and antlerless deer as well as daily bag limits. For some parts of Florida, deer hunting […]
Florida woman stabbed roommates then went shopping, deputies say
A Florida woman was charged with attempted first-degree murder after she allegedly stabbed her roommates in a dispute Friday morning, according to deputies.
WRDW-TV
Debate over possible big cat sightings in Ga.
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a topic that gets people in our area talking: apparent big cat sightings, like panthers and mountain lions, in rural Georgia. A lot of people, from hunters to those just driving through, insist they’ve seen panthers or mountain lions in our area.
waltonoutdoors.com
FWC cracking down on illegal harvesting of saw palmetto berries
An ongoing problem in Central and South Florida has now spanned across the Panhandle. The illegal harvesting of saw palmetto berries has been on the rise in several local state managed lands, and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) law enforcement is cracking down. Each year, the FWC Division...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
positivelyosceola.com
Wild Florida just got way more wild, and massively bigger!
It’s getting more wild, and more wild at Wild Florida Airboats, Gator Park & Drive-thru Safari. Now it’s getting massively more wild as Wild Florida announces a massive new addition to its facility. Since 2020, the Drive-thru Safari Park has expanded with new land and animals for guests to see. Their latest expansion invites Huckleberry, a new white rhino, to the Wild Florida family!
Coast Guard offloads more than $475M in illegal drugs in Florida
The Coast Guard said it offloaded more than $475 million worth of illegal drugs at Base Miami Beach on Thursday.
They believed the Devil used this sinkhole to feed on people
A sign at Devil's Millhopper Geological State ParkMichael Rivera on Wikimedia Commons Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 International licen. Florida is just a crazy state. Not saying it's a bad thing, because it's not at all, but man, Florida is crazy. I have collected so many incredible stories and seen ordinary places with pasts you wouldn't believe, like haunted Walmarts, poltergeists routing around the oldest shopping malls in Orlando (that was fun exploring!) and sinkholes that people thought the devil used to feed on the living.
multihousingnews.com
Landmark JV To Build 702-Bed Tallahassee Student Property
The developers landed a $68 million construction loan from Webster Bank. A joint venture between Landmark Properties and Atlantic American Partners has unveiled plans for The Metropolitan at Tallahassee, a 702-bed student housing community in Tallahassee, Fla. The partnership landed a $68 million construction loan, funded by Webster Bank for the development, public records show.
Small plane that took off from Florida crashes into deepest part of Georgia lake, officials say
A small plane that took off from Florida crashed into a Georgia lake over the weekend, according to NBC affiliate WYFF.
WCTV
Marianna firefighter laid to rest
Immigration is suddenly at the center of the Florida governor’s race after Ron Desantis sends dozens of immigrants to Massachusetts. Recording of WCTV's 6 p.m. show. Immigration debate takes spotlight in Florida governor's race. Updated: 6 hours ago. Immigration debate takes spotlight in Florida governor's race. ‘Tallahassee’s Black History...
Washington Examiner
New hate groups on rise in Florida as existing groups expand online reach: Report
New white supremacist groups have formed in Florida while existing neo-Nazi factions have increased their reach online and in-person, according to a new report from the Anti-Defamation League. The newest participants jockeying for supremacy in the extremist field include the following groups: Sunshine State Nationalists, NatSoc Florida, White Lives Matter,...
WALB 10
South Ga. peanut harvest underway
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The weather for the peanut harvest seems to be turning out just the way South Georgia farmers want. WALB’s Jim Wallace spoke with Scott Monfort, the University of Georgia Extension State Peanut Agronomist, about expectations for this year’s harvest. “Yes, we are extremely lucky...
Comments / 0