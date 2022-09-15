ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Havana, FL

businessobserverfl.com

After long search, national resort company zeroes in on Florida expansion

As Great Wolf Resorts looked for where to build in Florida, it became clear Collier County and Naples was the just-right spot. Key takeaway: When Great Wolf Resorts went looking for where to build in Florida, it found Naples and Collier County not only provided the right location but the support of county leaders as well.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Florida Leads the Nation with the Lowest Unemployment Rate Among the Nation’s Ten Largest States and the Most New Business Formations in the Country

Press release from the Office of Governor Ron DeSantis. TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced Florida’s unemployment rate remained strong at 2.7 percent, the lowest unemployment rate among the nation’s ten largest states and a full percentage point lower than the national rate of 3.7 percent in August 2022. Florida also leads the nation in new business formations with 1,534,221 new businesses, outpacing second-place California by more than 250,000 new business formations since January 2020. For 25 consecutive months, Florida’s statewide unemployment rate has either declined or remained unchanged, and for 21 consecutive months, since December 2020, Florida’s unemployment rate has been lower than the national rate. Florida’s labor force continues to see growth, increasing by 49,000, a 0.5 percent increase, over the month of August 2022. Florida’s private sector employment grew by 24,200 in August 2022, at a rate of 0.3 percent, 0.1 percentage points faster than the national growth rate of 0.2 percent.
FLORIDA STATE
WRDW-TV

Debate over possible big cat sightings in Ga.

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a topic that gets people in our area talking: apparent big cat sightings, like panthers and mountain lions, in rural Georgia. A lot of people, from hunters to those just driving through, insist they’ve seen panthers or mountain lions in our area.
GEORGIA STATE
waltonoutdoors.com

FWC cracking down on illegal harvesting of saw palmetto berries

An ongoing problem in Central and South Florida has now spanned across the Panhandle. The illegal harvesting of saw palmetto berries has been on the rise in several local state managed lands, and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) law enforcement is cracking down. Each year, the FWC Division...
WALTON COUNTY, FL
positivelyosceola.com

Wild Florida just got way more wild, and massively bigger!

It’s getting more wild, and more wild at Wild Florida Airboats, Gator Park & Drive-thru Safari. Now it’s getting massively more wild as Wild Florida announces a massive new addition to its facility. Since 2020, the Drive-thru Safari Park has expanded with new land and animals for guests to see. Their latest expansion invites Huckleberry, a new white rhino, to the Wild Florida family!
FLORIDA STATE
Evie M.

They believed the Devil used this sinkhole to feed on people

A sign at Devil's Millhopper Geological State ParkMichael Rivera on Wikimedia Commons Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 International licen. Florida is just a crazy state. Not saying it's a bad thing, because it's not at all, but man, Florida is crazy. I have collected so many incredible stories and seen ordinary places with pasts you wouldn't believe, like haunted Walmarts, poltergeists routing around the oldest shopping malls in Orlando (that was fun exploring!) and sinkholes that people thought the devil used to feed on the living.
FLORIDA STATE
multihousingnews.com

Landmark JV To Build 702-Bed Tallahassee Student Property

The developers landed a $68 million construction loan from Webster Bank. A joint venture between Landmark Properties and Atlantic American Partners has unveiled plans for The Metropolitan at Tallahassee, a 702-bed student housing community in Tallahassee, Fla. The partnership landed a $68 million construction loan, funded by Webster Bank for the development, public records show.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Marianna firefighter laid to rest

Immigration is suddenly at the center of the Florida governor’s race after Ron Desantis sends dozens of immigrants to Massachusetts. Recording of WCTV's 6 p.m. show. Immigration debate takes spotlight in Florida governor's race. Updated: 6 hours ago. Immigration debate takes spotlight in Florida governor's race. ‘Tallahassee’s Black History...
MARIANNA, FL
Washington Examiner

New hate groups on rise in Florida as existing groups expand online reach: Report

New white supremacist groups have formed in Florida while existing neo-Nazi factions have increased their reach online and in-person, according to a new report from the Anti-Defamation League. The newest participants jockeying for supremacy in the extremist field include the following groups: Sunshine State Nationalists, NatSoc Florida, White Lives Matter,...
FLORIDA STATE
WALB 10

South Ga. peanut harvest underway

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The weather for the peanut harvest seems to be turning out just the way South Georgia farmers want. WALB’s Jim Wallace spoke with Scott Monfort, the University of Georgia Extension State Peanut Agronomist, about expectations for this year’s harvest. “Yes, we are extremely lucky...
GEORGIA STATE

