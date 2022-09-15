ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilford County, NC

Group adds to college scholarships

 2 days ago

GUILFORD COUNTY — Beginning with the 2023-24 school year, a local educational nonprofit group will provide more grants and scholarship dollars to students graduating from Guilford County Schools who need it most.

Starting in fall 2023, students who receive the maximum Pell Grant award will be eligible for an Acceleration Grant of $1,250 a year, an increase of $900 from previous awards, the group shift-ed, formerly Say Yes Guilford, announced Thursday.

