Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Gotham Gazette
City to Announce Free Internet and Cable for Thousands of NYCHA Residents
Mayor Eric Adams is expected to announce a new program on Monday to provide free high-speed internet and basic cable TV to thousands of public housing residents. The program, called Big Apple Connect, is a partnership between the New York City Office of Technology and Innovation and internet service providers that serve the New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA), which is home to more than 400,000 New Yorkers. Though the plan has yet to be made public by the mayor’s office, one of the providers, Optimum, has already publicly posted details of its collaboration with the city.
New York YIMBY
Mill Brook Terrace Affordable Senior Housing Project Debuts at 570 East 137th Street in Mott Haven, Bronx
Mill Brook Terrace, a new affordable housing development for seniors, has opened for occupancy at 570 East 137th Street in the Mott Haven section of The Bronx. Developed by West Side Federation for Senior and Supportive Housing and New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA), the project is a result of NYCHA’s NextGeneration Request for Proposals (RFP), a community visioning process that identified the need for additional senior housing and services in the neighborhood. West Side Federation for Senior and Supportive Housing was awarded the site in 2016 and construction was completed in December 2019. By October 2020, the property was fully leased.
cityandstateny.com
New York City’s municipal staffing problems are real
Municipal staffing shortages are leading to disruptions in connecting incarcerated New Yorkers to health care, producing and maintaining affordable housing, and even collecting property taxes, according to a new report from City Hall. New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ administration released its first Mayor’s Management Report on Friday afternoon, covering...
Mariner’s Harbor NYCHA residents could be one step closer to having their cooking gas restored
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Residents of the Mariner’s Harbor Houses are one step closer to having their cooking gas restored, the New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) announced Friday. A NYCHA spokesperson wrote in an email that leaks, which caused the cooking gas shutdown at 168 Brabant St....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox5ny.com
Mayor concerned about pressure on shelter system
Mayor Eric Adams toured the city's Asylum Seeker Resource Navigation Center in Manhattan on Thursday. This week, the mayor said the city's shelter system is nearing its breaking point and that perhaps the city needs to "reassess" is shelter practices. That comment has raised eyebrows.
fox5ny.com
Mayor Adams says NYC homeless shelter system near collapse
NEW YORK - With a surge of migrants being bused to New York City by Texas officials, Mayor Eric Adams says the shelter system is nearing its breaking point. He says more than 11,000 migrants have arrived since May. By law, the city is required to provide a shelter bed to anyone who asks for one. That has the city scrambling to find places to house the migrants.
fox5ny.com
Man beaten with bat in Manhattan subway station
NEW YORK - A man is hospitalized in critical condition after being beaten with a baseball bat in a Manhattan subway station. The NYPD says it happened about 4:30 a.m. Monday inside the 7th Ave./57th St. subway station in Midtown. Two people walked up to the man and started hitting...
fox5ny.com
Renewed push for NYC to cut ties with Bronx golf course licensed to Trump
NEW YORK - The families of 9/11 victims are continuing their calls for New York City to cut ties with the Trump Organization's public golf course in the Bronx. Councilmember Shekar Krishnan, chair of the council’s committee on parks and recreation, says it’s long past due for the city to terminate the license it has with the Trump Organization regarding the public golf course Trump Links at Ferry Point in the Bronx.
RELATED PEOPLE
pix11.com
MTA schedule changes due to United Nations General Assembly
MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — The 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly will cause traffic gridlock the week of Sept. 19 until Sept. 23. MTA bus riders should prepare for additional travel time. The M15, M15-SBS, M34-SBS, M42, M50, SIM1C, SIM3C, SIM4C, SIM10, SIM8, SIM8X SIM25, SIM31, SIM23,...
Remains Found in 2020 at NY Construction Site Identified
Human remains, found nearly two years ago at a New York construction site, were identified Friday as a young woman who went missing in 2012. Stevie Bates, Who the New York Post reports was once an Occupy Wall Street protester, was 19 when she went on a cross-country trip in 2012. Bates was supposed to have made it back to New York City by April 28, according to a phone call she made to her mother. However, while a construction site in Queens was being excavated in 2020, Bates’ remains were found wrapped in a blanket. Bates’ cause of death, which is still under investigation, has not been determined.Read it at New York Post
Six NYCHA sites to get new open spaces and playgrounds: mayor
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City will be building parks and playgrounds at six public housing complexes in three of the boroughs, officials said. The project- a $23 million investment– will be at the Redfern, Woodside, Pomonok, Watson, Kingsborough, and Sotomayer Houses. Some of the new spaces will feature ball fields, basketball and handball […]
NYPD: Man critical after bashed in head with bat in Manhattan subway station
A man is in critical condition after being bashed in the head with a bat in Manhattan, according to the NYPD.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox5ny.com
Bronx moped-riding robbers sought by NYPD
NEW YORK - Police in New York City were looking for a trio of men wanted for riding mopeds up to a man and robbing him. The NYPD says it happened about 10 a.m. on Jerome Ave. in the Concourse section of the Bronx. A security video released by police...
NY1
How to protect yourself on public transit
MTA ridership reached a new record Friday of over 5.6 million people on the transit system, the highest it’s ever been since the pandemic. Yet there are safety concerns with increased ridership, experts say. Jennifer Cassetta, a wellness coach and self-defense expert, joined NY1’s Stef Manisero Saturday to talk...
NYPD: 24-year-old shot to death in Brooklyn
NEW YORK -- The search is on Saturday for a gunman after a 24-year-old was shot and killed overnight in Brooklyn. It happened at around 3 a.m. on Glenwood Road in East Flatbush. We're told a 29-year-old was also shot and rushed to the hospital in stable condition. Police did not immediately release information about any suspects or a motive.
NYC Housing Calendar, Sept. 15-21
City Limits rounds up the latest housing and land use-related events, public hearings and upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. Welcome to City Limits’ NYC Housing Calendar, a weekly feature where we round up the latest housing and land use-related events and hearings, as well as upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. If you know of an event we should include in next week’s calendar, email david@citylimits.org.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NYC man admits to brutally killing mom so he could collect inheritance sooner: DA
Jared Eng, 25, pleaded guilty to murder in the second degree and is facing at least 18 years in prison for his role in the crime, according to the Manhattan District Attorney's Office.
Body of NYPD cop recovered after jumping off Throgs Neck Bridge in apparent suicide, per report
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The body of an NYPD cop who leapt off the Throgs Neck Bridge was recovered Thursday, according to a report. Police sources identified the individual as Officer Scott Cohn, who worked at the 90th Precinct in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, the New York Daily News reported. Cohn...
Girl, 9, hit by car on sidewalk in Brooklyn dies: NYPD
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A 9-year-old died after being hit by a car while she was on the sidewalk Friday, police said. The NYPD got a call around 2:30 p.m. that someone was hit near East 12 Street and Sheepshead Bay Road. According to officials, a 35-year-old woman was driving her Nissan Murano southbound on […]
Brooklyn mother who drowned children in Coney Island is arraigned
The troubled Brooklyn woman accused of drowning her three children in the ocean off Coney Island was arraigned on murder charges Friday. A judge ordered Erin Merdy, 30, held without bail during the brief arraignment at NYU Langone-Brooklyn, where she’d been undergoing a psychiatric evaluation. Merdy allegedly drowned her children, 7-year-old Zachary, 4-year-old Liliana and 3-month-old Oliver ...
Comments / 0