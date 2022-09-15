ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Gotham Gazette

City to Announce Free Internet and Cable for Thousands of NYCHA Residents

Mayor Eric Adams is expected to announce a new program on Monday to provide free high-speed internet and basic cable TV to thousands of public housing residents. The program, called Big Apple Connect, is a partnership between the New York City Office of Technology and Innovation and internet service providers that serve the New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA), which is home to more than 400,000 New Yorkers. Though the plan has yet to be made public by the mayor’s office, one of the providers, Optimum, has already publicly posted details of its collaboration with the city.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York YIMBY

Mill Brook Terrace Affordable Senior Housing Project Debuts at 570 East 137th Street in Mott Haven, Bronx

Mill Brook Terrace, a new affordable housing development for seniors, has opened for occupancy at 570 East 137th Street in the Mott Haven section of The Bronx. Developed by West Side Federation for Senior and Supportive Housing and New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA), the project is a result of NYCHA’s NextGeneration Request for Proposals (RFP), a community visioning process that identified the need for additional senior housing and services in the neighborhood. West Side Federation for Senior and Supportive Housing was awarded the site in 2016 and construction was completed in December 2019. By October 2020, the property was fully leased.
BRONX, NY
cityandstateny.com

New York City’s municipal staffing problems are real

Municipal staffing shortages are leading to disruptions in connecting incarcerated New Yorkers to health care, producing and maintaining affordable housing, and even collecting property taxes, according to a new report from City Hall. New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ administration released its first Mayor’s Management Report on Friday afternoon, covering...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bronx, NY
Government
City
New York City, NY
County
Bronx, NY
Bronx, NY
Business
City
Bronx, NY
fox5ny.com

Mayor concerned about pressure on shelter system

Mayor Eric Adams toured the city's Asylum Seeker Resource Navigation Center in Manhattan on Thursday. This week, the mayor said the city's shelter system is nearing its breaking point and that perhaps the city needs to "reassess" is shelter practices. That comment has raised eyebrows.
MANHATTAN, NY
fox5ny.com

Mayor Adams says NYC homeless shelter system near collapse

NEW YORK - With a surge of migrants being bused to New York City by Texas officials, Mayor Eric Adams says the shelter system is nearing its breaking point. He says more than 11,000 migrants have arrived since May. By law, the city is required to provide a shelter bed to anyone who asks for one. That has the city scrambling to find places to house the migrants.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Man beaten with bat in Manhattan subway station

NEW YORK - A man is hospitalized in critical condition after being beaten with a baseball bat in a Manhattan subway station. The NYPD says it happened about 4:30 a.m. Monday inside the 7th Ave./57th St. subway station in Midtown. Two people walked up to the man and started hitting...
MANHATTAN, NY
fox5ny.com

Renewed push for NYC to cut ties with Bronx golf course licensed to Trump

NEW YORK - The families of 9/11 victims are continuing their calls for New York City to cut ties with the Trump Organization's public golf course in the Bronx. Councilmember Shekar Krishnan, chair of the council’s committee on parks and recreation, says it’s long past due for the city to terminate the license it has with the Trump Organization regarding the public golf course Trump Links at Ferry Point in the Bronx.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Jacob Riis
Bill De Blasio
pix11.com

MTA schedule changes due to United Nations General Assembly

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — The 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly will cause traffic gridlock the week of Sept. 19 until Sept. 23. MTA bus riders should prepare for additional travel time. The M15, M15-SBS, M34-SBS, M42, M50, SIM1C, SIM3C, SIM4C, SIM10, SIM8, SIM8X SIM25, SIM31, SIM23,...
MANHATTAN, NY
TheDailyBeast

Remains Found in 2020 at NY Construction Site Identified

Human remains, found nearly two years ago at a New York construction site, were identified Friday as a young woman who went missing in 2012. Stevie Bates, Who the New York Post reports was once an Occupy Wall Street protester, was 19 when she went on a cross-country trip in 2012. Bates was supposed to have made it back to New York City by April 28, according to a phone call she made to her mother. However, while a construction site in Queens was being excavated in 2020, Bates’ remains were found wrapped in a blanket. Bates’ cause of death, which is still under investigation, has not been determined.Read it at New York Post
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Six NYCHA sites to get new open spaces and playgrounds: mayor

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City will be building parks and playgrounds at six public housing complexes in three of the boroughs, officials said. The project- a $23 million investment– will be at the Redfern, Woodside, Pomonok, Watson, Kingsborough, and Sotomayer Houses. Some of the new spaces will feature ball fields, basketball and handball […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nycha#Arsenic#The Jacob Riis Houses#Chair Of Nycha#Board Of Directors#The Tenant Association#Legal Affairs#General Counsel
fox5ny.com

Bronx moped-riding robbers sought by NYPD

NEW YORK - Police in New York City were looking for a trio of men wanted for riding mopeds up to a man and robbing him. The NYPD says it happened about 10 a.m. on Jerome Ave. in the Concourse section of the Bronx. A security video released by police...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

How to protect yourself on public transit

MTA ridership reached a new record Friday of over 5.6 million people on the transit system, the highest it’s ever been since the pandemic. Yet there are safety concerns with increased ridership, experts say. Jennifer Cassetta, a wellness coach and self-defense expert, joined NY1’s Stef Manisero Saturday to talk...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: 24-year-old shot to death in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- The search is on Saturday for a gunman after a 24-year-old was shot and killed overnight in Brooklyn. It happened at around 3 a.m. on Glenwood Road in East Flatbush. We're told a 29-year-old was also shot and rushed to the hospital in stable condition. Police did not immediately release information about any suspects or a motive. 
BROOKLYN, NY
City Limits

NYC Housing Calendar, Sept. 15-21

City Limits rounds up the latest housing and land use-related events, public hearings and upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. Welcome to City Limits’ NYC Housing Calendar, a weekly feature where we round up the latest housing and land use-related events and hearings, as well as upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. If you know of an event we should include in next week’s calendar, email david@citylimits.org.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Girl, 9, hit by car on sidewalk in Brooklyn dies: NYPD

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A 9-year-old died after being hit by a car while she was on the sidewalk Friday, police said. The NYPD got a call around 2:30 p.m. that someone was hit near East 12 Street and Sheepshead Bay Road. According to officials, a 35-year-old woman was driving her Nissan Murano southbound on […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Brooklyn mother who drowned children in Coney Island is arraigned

The troubled Brooklyn woman accused of drowning her three children in the ocean off Coney Island was arraigned on murder charges Friday. A judge ordered Erin Merdy, 30, held without bail during the brief arraignment at NYU Langone-Brooklyn, where she’d been undergoing a psychiatric evaluation. Merdy allegedly drowned her children, 7-year-old Zachary, 4-year-old Liliana and 3-month-old Oliver ...
BROOKLYN, NY

