nbcboston.com
2-Year-Old Maine Boy Fatally Struck By Vehicle in His Own Driveway
A toddler is dead after an apparent family tragedy in Naples, Maine. Maine State Police say a 2-year-old boy was in the driveway of his family's Lambs Mills Road home Saturday afternoon when he was fatally struck by a pickup truck that was pulling a camper trailer. According to state...
wabi.tv
Man in serious condition after being shot in Lewiston
LEWISTON, Maine (WMTW) - A man was taken to a hospital after a shooting in Lewiston Thursday afternoon, police confirmed to WMTW. Officials say they were called to the Place St. Marie Housing Development on Oxford Street around 2:40 p.m. According to police, when they arrived they found a man...
WPFO
Maine State Police investigate death of 2-year-old
NAPLES (WGME) - Maine State Police say they are investigating the death of a 2-year-old boy who was struck in the driveway of a home in Naples. Shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday, police got a 911 call from the area of Lambs Mills Road. Right after the call, the Naples...
Several injured in multivehicle crash at Burger King drive-thru in Auburn
AUBURN, Maine — Lewiston emergency personnel responded to a report of a multivehicle crash at Burger King at 333 Center St. at about 7:15 p.m. Thursday. A news release issued by Deputy Chief of Police Timothy Cougle of the Auburn Police Department on Friday said it was reported that one of the vehicles in the crash went "airborne" and was then resting on its side in the drive-thru.
WMTW
Man shot, hospitalized following altercation in Lewiston, police say
LEWISTON, Maine — A man was taken to a hospital after a shooting in Lewiston Thursday afternoon, police confirmed to WMTW. Officials say they were called to the Place St. Marie Housing Development on Oxford Street around 2:40 p.m. According to police, when they arrived they found a man...
One injured in Thursday shooting at Lewiston housing complex
LEWISTON, Maine — Lewiston police responded to a report of a male shot in the parking lot at 64 Oxford St., better known as Place St. Marie Housing Development, around 2:40 p.m. on Thursday. Upon arrival at the scene, police found a 27-year-old man suffering from a single gunshot...
WPFO
Lewiston looks to add private security at parking garages after PD sees increase in calls
LEWISTON (WGME) -- The City of Lewiston is in the early stages of trying to hire private security to help monitor a number of parking garages in downtown after police have said they've seen an increase in calls. The idea was brought up during a City Council workshop on crime...
Yarmouth rollover crash closes I-295 Thursday night
YARMOUTH, Maine — Yarmouth police, fire, and rescue responded to a report of a rollover crash near Exit 17 on Interstate 295 around 10:48 p.m. Thursday. When police arrived at the scene, they found a rolled-over Ford Escape with two occupants trapped inside, a Gorham Police Department Facebook post said.
wabi.tv
Teen critically injured after accident on Route 2
RUMFORD, Maine (WABI) - A teenager is in the hospital after being hit by a truck while riding his bike Friday morning in Rumford. The incident occurred on Route 2. Police say the 14-year-old bicyclist from Rumford has serious injuries and was flown to a hospital. At last report, the...
WMTW
2-year-old boy dies after being hit by pickup truck outside Naples home
NAPLES, Maine — A 2-year-old boy is dead after being hit by a pickup truck driven by his father in a driveway outside of a home. According to Maine State Police, responders received a 911 call from a home on Lambs Mills shortly after 1 p.m. Shortly after, the...
WPFO
Car flips into Burger King drive-thru in Auburn, Good Samaritans help injured teens
AUBURN (WGME) -- Dinner time at the drive-thru took a terrifying turn Thursday. Police say two vehicles crashed on Center Street, sending one flying into the drive-thru at Burger King, hitting two cars waiting in line. Witness Chelsi Clavet says she was in the drive-thru line when she saw the...
penbaypilot.com
Car goes under porch at intersection of Union Street
ROCKLAND – One of the Farnsworth office buildings at the corner of Union and Museum streets, in Rockland, had only recently renewed its gleam due to the completion of a new roof. After Friday afternoon, however, all eyes may be drawn to ground level in the wake of a two-vehicle crash that sent the front end of one car underneath the Farnsworth porch.
WMTW
Police: Person killed after pickup, motorcycle collide in Gorham
GORHAM, Maine — A man is dead after a motorcycle and a truck hauling a trailer collided in Gorham Thursday. Officials say a crash was reported around 8 a.m. at an intersection on County Road. Authorities say a pickup truck was hauling a commercial trailer heading west on County...
WPFO
Lewiston man charged with manslaughter in Kennedy Park fight to serve nine months
LEWISTON (WGME) -- A Lewiston man, charged with manslaughter after he allegedly threw a rock at another man in Kennedy Park in 2018, was sentenced Thursday. Emmanuel Nkurunziza will serve nine months of a 10-year sentence after making a plea deal. He will then be on probation for four years.
WMTW
Gun found in Maine student's backpack
LEWISTON, Maine — Lewiston school officials say an elementary student inadvertently brought a handgun to school on Thursday. Superintendent Jake Langlais wrote in a letter to parents that as students were getting ready for dismissal at Connors Elementary, a student told a teacher his mother left her wallet in his backpack.
WHOA! We Found a 3 Bedroom Apartment in Augusta, Maine For Under $1,000 a Month
We often talk about how difficult it is to find houses in this crazy market that meet the budget limitations of local buyers. But, how about the fact that even finding a rental property like an apartment can be equally, if not more, difficult. Not only are vacant apartments becoming...
WPFO
Poland man "seriously" injured in motorcycle crash Saturday
AUBURN (WGME) - A Poland man is in the hospital after a serious motorcycle crash this afternoon in Auburn. Police say they responded to the single vehicle crash on Youngs Corner Road shortly before 4 p.m. They say he was speeding when he missed a turn and went off the...
Boston man distributed cocaine in two Maine counties, police say
ROCKLAND, Maine — On Wednesday, a Boston man was arrested on suspicion of distributing cocaine throughout Knox and Waldo counties, authorities say. A news release from the Maine Department of Public Safety stated Bernard Holmes-Fox, 29, of Boston, was arrested and charged with three counts of Class B Trafficking in Schedule W Drugs.
Auburn Police Arrest 2 in Connection with a Drug-Related Shooting
Auburn Police say two people have been arrested in connection with an incident that resulted in one person suffering gunshot wounds. It was just after 12:30 Monday afternoon when Auburn Police answered a report of a shooting in the area of 752 Washington Street North. They had received multiple calls from residents who reported hearing gunshots and some who said they saw a male running from the scene who was bleeding. Still another call to the police department was from a man who told them he had been shot in the chest and arm. A quick search of the area resulted in officers locating three men who they say were allegedly involved in the incident, as well as a fourth man who allegedly fired the shots.
Massive (& Super- Popular) Chain Store Officially Coming to Augusta, Maine’s Turnpike Mall
For about a year now there has been heavy speculation that one of, if not both of, two super-popular chain stores was going to be coming to Augusta. Those two stores are Hobby Lobby and Harbor Freight. Well, finally, one of them is actually confirmed!. According to the Kennebec Journal,...
