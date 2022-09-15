Read full article on original website
Related
WCAX
Volunteer crews clean up Ausable River
PERU, N.Y. (WCAX) - Work crews spent Friday out on the Ausable River in Peru for the annual tire clean-up. About a dozen of people spent the morning on kayaks and canoes looking for trash and tires. The crews are all volunteers and they found several tires in the river and even a bowling ball.
WCAX
The Big E Fair brings Vermont vendors to Springfield, Ma.
Essex Junction is growing fast but, much like other towns in Chittenden county, there is nowhere for people to live. The building burned into early Friday morning, fought by the Castleton Fire Department, we will provide an update when it is available. Vermont Special Olympics Fall Games over the weekend.
mynbc5.com
Plattsburgh mayor asks residents to report discolored water
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — The mayor of Plattsburgh is asking residents who see discolored water from their taps to send their address to the city. The city council spent 15 minutes discussing the discolored water at the Thursday evening meeting to help squash the internet rumors about the water is unsafe.
mynbc5.com
Plattsburgh authorizes Crete Center demolition study
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Plattsburgh Common Council has voted to authorize a study on the demolition of the Crete Civic Center. Mayor Christopher Rosenquest said it will cost nearly $250,000 to fix up the building and has even hosted open houses to show the problems inside the mixed-use recreation center.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WCAX
A First Annual Net-Zero Energy Festival in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - “I’m also just excited to see how much growth has been in all these electric things in the last few years,” said Burlington resident Casey Lamont. Growth is the target for the state of Vermont when it comes to reducing and eliminating fossil...
WCAX
Giant pumpkins from across the region roll into Colchester
The Burlington Electric Department hosted their first Net Zero Energy Festival to promote the use of all things running off electric and battery power. New Hampshire Senator Maggie Hassan is making the debate over abortion a central issue in her re-election campaign.
mynbc5.com
Over 20 businesses are representing Vermont at this year's The Big E fair
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Friday kicks off The Big E, a three-week long fair in West Springfield, Massachusetts. The six-state fair highlights each state in New England. This year, the Vermont building will have everything from clothing to metalworking, and of course, some of our state's great food. Over 20...
miltonindependent.com
Here are 5 things to do this weekend in Chittenden County
Details: A chance for kids to touch and climb in really big trucks including fire trucks, tractors and tow trucks. When: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17-10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18. Where: Champlain Valley Exposition, 105 Pearl Street, Essex Junction. Details: Interact with different historical reenactment groups at this...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCAX
Plattsburgh resident takes on new endeavor
New Hampshire Senator Maggie Hassan is making the debate over abortion a central issue in her re-election campaign. UVM researcher exploring benefits of ‘agrivoltaics’. Much of the debate over the growth of industrial solar power in Vermont has come over its use of prime agricultural land. Now, University of Vermont researchers and industry officials are exploring how farmers can reap the benefits of farming and solar.
WCAX
Greenride e-bike share program abandoned; cities take action
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An e-bike share program in Chittenden County has shut down, leaving hundreds of bikes abandoned with no access to use them. The Greenride e-bike share program shut down at the beginning of July, There are 30 bike dispensing hubs placed in populated including Burlington, South Burlington, and Winooski. Now, visitors see signs saying “out of service.”
Vermonters go to Oregon for wildfire relief efforts
Vermonters Jessica Masten, and Reid Asaro volunteered with the Red Cross to help wildfire relief efforts in Oregon.
WCAX
Barre bids farewell to longtime fire chief
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - One of Vermont’s longest-serving fire chiefs is retiring -- and leaving some pretty big shoes to fill. Friday was Barre Fire Chief Douglas Brent’s last day on the job and friends and colleagues sent him off in style. After 49 years of service, Douglas...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WCAX
Pets with Potential: Meet Birdie
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pet with Potential is a three-year-old dog named Birdie. Birdie came to the Humane Society of Chittenden County from Georgia with her nine puppies. Her puppies have found their new homes, and now it’s Birdie’s turn. The Humane Society says after...
mynbc5.com
Windsor eviscerates Milton 46-6 for namesake
MILTON, Vt. — In the 2022 Yellowjackets bowl, Windsor's Logan Worrall led the way with a multi-touchdown game on the way to a 46-6 win over Milton. Milton played Windsor tight to start, but in the second quarter the latter was able to pull away thanks to a Worrall long run for a score.
willistonobserver.com
New executive director takes the helm at Catamount
On Monday, John Atkinson became the second executive director of the Catamount Outdoor Family Center, succeeding Kim Stinson as the leader of the nonprofit that offers outdoor programs, equipment rentals and trail maintenance on Williston’s Catamount Community Forest. A native of the Syracuse, N.Y., area who has called Vermont...
WCAX
Discarded syringes barometer of Burlington’s growing drug problem
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Evidence of Burlington’s growing drug problem can literally be found scattered on the city’s streets. Officials say they’ve found four times as many discarded needles around the Queen City as they did last year. Ted Miles has worked for the city for more...
WCAX
Essex Jct. considering code change to combat housing shortage
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - Essex Junction is growing fast, but like other towns in Chittenden County, there is nowhere for people to live. U.S. Census data indicates there were almost 1,500 more people living in Essex Junction in 2021 than in 2010. City Council President Andrew Brown said the demand for housing is coming from people looking to live in the community, employers looking for workers, and landlords. “The amount of applicants they’re getting is just quite a burden that they’ve never seen before, which was a perspective that I hadn’t heard previously,” he said.
WCAX
UVM researcher exploring benefits of ‘agrivoltaics’
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Much of the debate over the growth of industrial solar power in Vermont has come over its use of prime agricultural land. Now, University of Vermont researchers and industry officials are exploring how farmers can reap the benefits of farming and solar. “This is as much...
mynbc5.com
City of Burlington prepares for Sunday's Pride parade, festival
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The city of Burlington is preparing for Sunday's Pride parade. Thousands of people are expected to pack the city's downtown for the annual event. The parade starts at noon with a new route that will start on King Street, go up Church Street, back down to Main Street and end at Waterfront Park where there will be a festival with performances, food and drink vendors and local businesses selling a wide-range of products.
New England has 5 of the best small towns in the U.S. for fall foliage, according to TripsToDiscover.com
It doesn’t get much more charming than exploring a small town during the fall season and New England has five of the best in the nation, according to TripsToDiscover.com. The website published a list of 15 best small towns in the U.S. for fall foliage and included Camden, Maine; Kent, Conn.; Stockbridge, Mass.; Stowe, Vt.; and Sugar Hill, N.H.
Comments / 1