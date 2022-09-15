Read full article on original website
3 Haunted Lighthouses You Need to Visit in Wisconsin This Fall
Door County, Wisconsin is a great place to visit at any point of the year, but in the Fall Door County is a magnificent sight to see. Home to some of the best fall colors and scenic drives, to say Door County is a Fall tourist hotpot is a major understatement.
Minnesota Girl Hit by Car While Bending Over to Tie Shoes in Parking Lot
I'm always extra cautious walking in parking lots, especially if my kids are with me, they can be dangerous places for little humans, as proven by this story. On Sunday, September 18th at around 1:45 PM, the Brooklyn Park Police Department got a call about an accident involving an injury, Brooklyn Park is a suburb of Minneapolis and is the state's sixth largest city.
CBS 58
Voting has begun: What is the coolest thing made in Wisconsin?
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Many may think of dairy, beer and the Packers are the "coolest things made in Wisconsin," but in reality, there is much more to consider when deciding the actual coolest things made in the badger state. Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce along with Johnson Financial Group are...
willmarradio.com
Governor of Wisconsin wants to legalize recreational marijuana
(Madison, WI) -- Governor Tony Evers in neighboring Wisconsin says he’d push to legalize marijuana if re-elected. Evers tells the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel it’s time for Wisconsin to join the dozens of other states which are regulating -- and taxing -- medical and recreational marijuana. Evers says he’d use the millions of dollars raised in new tax revenue to pay for public education. Republicans call the governor’s proposal an election-year gimmick. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has said he supports legalizing recreational marijuana.
milwaukeeindependent.com
Therapeutic Abortions: Wisconsin physicians remain unclear about ambiguous wording of 173-year-old ban
Physicians criticize the law as outdated, vague and severe. Health systems are scrambling to guide them on how to stay out of criminal trouble. The patient sat in Dr. Shefaali Sharma’s exam room, distraught. She was pregnant with her third child. Just weeks earlier, the U.S. Supreme Court had revoked the federally protected, constitutional right to an abortion, restoring Wisconsin’s near-total abortion ban from the 1800s.
This Small Minnesota Town Is Considered The Worst In The Entire State
There are some great places to live in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. However, there is one small town that is considered the worst small town in the entire state of Minnesota. Hopefully, this small town isn't your hometown, because no one wants to be number one on a list of the worst small towns in the entire state.
seehafernews.com
Wisconsin 2022 Deer Archery Season Is Underway
The 2022 archery deer season is underway. The Department of Natural Resources is reminding hunters to be safe out in the woods this fall. Hunters should be checking their tree stands before use this year and consider moving them if they’re attached to ash trees due to the emerald ash borer beetle.
This Massive Corn Maze in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit During Fall
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Best Things Wisconsin website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. With Fall quickly approaching, it's once again that time of year for things like haunted houses, corn mazes, and pumpkin patches.
wisconsinrightnow.com
Mandela Barnes Claims in Ad Shoot That He Will Keep ‘Dangerous Criminals Off the Streets’ Despite Violent Killers’ Paroles
One of our readers managed to get video of a Mandela Barnes campaign ad video shoot in which Barnes claims that he will “keep dangerous criminals off the streets,” even the Evers/Barnes administration’s Parole Commission has released some of the most violent killers and rapists in state history into Wisconsin communities during the past four years.
UPMATTERS
‘Wisconsin is underrated’: Japanese tourist brings worldwide attention to state
(WFRV) – From trying Culver’s to watching a demolition derby, one tourist from Japan captured why Wisconsin may be an underrated tourist destination. In a viral TikTok video, a visitor from Japan showed some of Wisconsin’s highlights. The video has nearly 600,000 views to go along with over 96,000 likes.
UPMATTERS
Wisconsin lighthouse, shipwreck added to Register of Historic Places
(WFRV) – A lighthouse in Kewaunee and a shipwreck near Marinette have both been added to the National and State Register of Historic Places, respectively. The Kewaunee Pierhead Lighthouse and the Sidney O. Neff Shipwreck have been recognized by the Wisconsin Historical Society and were named to the Register of Historic Places on Thursday, September 15.
wisconsinrightnow.com
FREED: Ryan Brucker Shot Dad From Behind With Hunting Rifle in Three Lakes | Tony Evers’ Killers & Rapists #10
Since 2019, Gov. Tony Evers’ Parole Commission has released at least 884 convicted criminals, freeing them early on parole mostly into Wisconsin communities, including more than 270 murderers and attempted murderers, and more than 44 child rapists. Ryan Brucker was one of them. 10th in the series. Ryan Brucker’s...
Wisconsin Town Wins Title of 'Best-Tasting Tap Water'
Here's which town has the most delicious tap water in all of Wisconsin.
148th Fighter Wing Night Plans Time Training Over Duluth September 19-29
It's happened before so we know what to expect. As part of their regular training exercise cycle, the 148th Fighter Wing Minnesota National Guard Unit will be performing a series of night flights over the Twin Ports area over the next two weeks. According to details being shared by the...
WBAY Green Bay
Wisconsin family brings big screen feeling back to a small town
Luke Combs, Train, the Packers home opener and construction. Good luck finding a parking spot. Fox Cities Marathon volunteers are ready, set to cheer. 3,500 participants and 1,800 volunteers are expected at this weekend's marathon events.
CBS 58
Cluster of storms more possible Tuesday morning
The rain over the weekend was light and very scattered with many of us just seeing a few sprinkles or no rain at all. Monday will be a comfy, sunny day with highs into the 70s. Going into the 4th week of September we are well above-average on rainfall after our soaking a week ago. Milwaukee sits at 5.73" of rain for the month well above the average of 1.88".
UPMATTERS
2022’s Current Wisconsin Fall Color Report
Current Fall Color Report across the state of Wisconsin. As the weather begins to decrease, the green we see in the state of Wisconsin will begin to fade as well. So far as of 9/15/2022, the current Fall Color Report is all green!
wanderwisdom.com
Video of Unbelievable Kayaking Spot in Wisconsin Has Us Seriously Intrigued
When people think about what Wisconsin is known for, they likely think of cheese, Milwaukee-brewed beers, and, of course- the Green Bay Packers. What it's not known for, at least in the public eye, is kayaking. However, Wisconsin is, after all, a Great Lakes state, and locals know some amazing spots for kayaking, canoeing, and other water activities.
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin team works to find MIA service members' remains
MILWAUKEE — As Friday marked National POW/MIA Recognition Day, a team from Wisconsin continues to work to find missing service members and bring their remains home. "It's a lengthy process. There's a long-term investigation regarding the cases we're investigating which then transitions to scouting missions," said Charles Konsitzke, team lead for the University of Wisconsin Missing in Action Recovery and Identification Project. "[It then] transitions into recovery missions, which sounds really short but it can take [up to] four years."
