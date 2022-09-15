ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 1

Related
Northland FAN 106.5

Minnesota Girl Hit by Car While Bending Over to Tie Shoes in Parking Lot

I'm always extra cautious walking in parking lots, especially if my kids are with me, they can be dangerous places for little humans, as proven by this story. On Sunday, September 18th at around 1:45 PM, the Brooklyn Park Police Department got a call about an accident involving an injury, Brooklyn Park is a suburb of Minneapolis and is the state's sixth largest city.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
CBS 58

Voting has begun: What is the coolest thing made in Wisconsin?

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Many may think of dairy, beer and the Packers are the "coolest things made in Wisconsin," but in reality, there is much more to consider when deciding the actual coolest things made in the badger state. Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce along with Johnson Financial Group are...
WISCONSIN STATE
willmarradio.com

Governor of Wisconsin wants to legalize recreational marijuana

(Madison, WI) -- Governor Tony Evers in neighboring Wisconsin says he’d push to legalize marijuana if re-elected. Evers tells the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel it’s time for Wisconsin to join the dozens of other states which are regulating -- and taxing -- medical and recreational marijuana. Evers says he’d use the millions of dollars raised in new tax revenue to pay for public education. Republicans call the governor’s proposal an election-year gimmick. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has said he supports legalizing recreational marijuana.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Cars
milwaukeeindependent.com

Therapeutic Abortions: Wisconsin physicians remain unclear about ambiguous wording of 173-year-old ban

Physicians criticize the law as outdated, vague and severe. Health systems are scrambling to guide them on how to stay out of criminal trouble. The patient sat in Dr. Shefaali Sharma’s exam room, distraught. She was pregnant with her third child. Just weeks earlier, the U.S. Supreme Court had revoked the federally protected, constitutional right to an abortion, restoring Wisconsin’s near-total abortion ban from the 1800s.
WISCONSIN STATE
seehafernews.com

Wisconsin 2022 Deer Archery Season Is Underway

The 2022 archery deer season is underway. The Department of Natural Resources is reminding hunters to be safe out in the woods this fall. Hunters should be checking their tree stands before use this year and consider moving them if they’re attached to ash trees due to the emerald ash borer beetle.
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drivers License#Stop Signs#Moped
wisconsinrightnow.com

Mandela Barnes Claims in Ad Shoot That He Will Keep ‘Dangerous Criminals Off the Streets’ Despite Violent Killers’ Paroles

One of our readers managed to get video of a Mandela Barnes campaign ad video shoot in which Barnes claims that he will “keep dangerous criminals off the streets,” even the Evers/Barnes administration’s Parole Commission has released some of the most violent killers and rapists in state history into Wisconsin communities during the past four years.
WISCONSIN STATE
UPMATTERS

Wisconsin lighthouse, shipwreck added to Register of Historic Places

(WFRV) – A lighthouse in Kewaunee and a shipwreck near Marinette have both been added to the National and State Register of Historic Places, respectively. The Kewaunee Pierhead Lighthouse and the Sidney O. Neff Shipwreck have been recognized by the Wisconsin Historical Society and were named to the Register of Historic Places on Thursday, September 15.
KEWAUNEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Helmets
CBS 58

Cluster of storms more possible Tuesday morning

The rain over the weekend was light and very scattered with many of us just seeing a few sprinkles or no rain at all. Monday will be a comfy, sunny day with highs into the 70s. Going into the 4th week of September we are well above-average on rainfall after our soaking a week ago. Milwaukee sits at 5.73" of rain for the month well above the average of 1.88".
MILWAUKEE, WI
UPMATTERS

2022’s Current Wisconsin Fall Color Report

Current Fall Color Report across the state of Wisconsin. As the weather begins to decrease, the green we see in the state of Wisconsin will begin to fade as well. So far as of 9/15/2022, the current Fall Color Report is all green!
WISCONSIN STATE
wanderwisdom.com

Video of Unbelievable Kayaking Spot in Wisconsin Has Us Seriously Intrigued

When people think about what Wisconsin is known for, they likely think of cheese, Milwaukee-brewed beers, and, of course- the Green Bay Packers. What it's not known for, at least in the public eye, is kayaking. However, Wisconsin is, after all, a Great Lakes state, and locals know some amazing spots for kayaking, canoeing, and other water activities.
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin team works to find MIA service members' remains

MILWAUKEE — As Friday marked National POW/MIA Recognition Day, a team from Wisconsin continues to work to find missing service members and bring their remains home. "It's a lengthy process. There's a long-term investigation regarding the cases we're investigating which then transitions to scouting missions," said Charles Konsitzke, team lead for the University of Wisconsin Missing in Action Recovery and Identification Project. "[It then] transitions into recovery missions, which sounds really short but it can take [up to] four years."
WISCONSIN STATE
Northland FAN 106.5

Northland FAN 106.5

Duluth, MN
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
397K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fan 106.5 is the Northlands home for sports, featuring Twin Ports area sports, Minnesota sports talk from KFAN for Minneapolis, and national sports from FOX Sports. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://northlandfan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy