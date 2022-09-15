NFTs, like most other blockchain technologies, depend on the hype surrounding it. The bigger the community, the bigger the hype, and the bigger demand for the project. Always try to ascertain the purpose of a project, the size of the community behind it, its utilities and infrastructructructures. The utilities a project is able to build, is what sustains it, keeps its community intact, and attracts new investors. It is important to understand an NFT project and how it works before investing in it.

