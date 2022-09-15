Read full article on original website
Related
clayconews.com
DOUBLE FATALITY COLLISION ON HIGHWAY 52 IN MADISON COUNTY, KENTUCKY
RICHMOND, KY – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that, KSP Post 7,Richmond is investigating a fatal collision that occurred just before 4:00 P.M. on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at the intersection of Lancaster Road (KY-52) and Malachi Drive in Madison County. The initial investigation indicates a 2013 Ford...
WKYT 27
Lexington block party seeks to build bond between community members and city
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington PAL and other community leaders joined forces to put on a block party on Charles Avenue, which came after a violent stretch in Lexington. The city’s West End is an area which has had its struggles with violence - much like the entire city is having now.
WKYT 27
Georgetown, Scott Co. fire departments giving one young Kentuckian a big opportunity
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - The Georgetown Fire Department created a bit of buzz on social media this week with a post about a big announcement they had to make. The announcement was revealed Friday afternoon. The Georgetown Fire Department and the Scott County Fire Department are partnering to give one Scott County student an opportunity to play a pivotal role within their department.
WTVQ
2 die in Madison County crash, KSP investigating
RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) — Two men died Wednesday in a crash in Madison County. According to Kentucky State Police, 74-year-old James Jackson was driving on KY-52 when he crossed the center line and hit a car driven by 62-year-old Matt Spaulding. Jackson was taken to a local hospital where...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WKYT 27
Kentucky Newsmakers 9/18: Incoming county attorney Angela Evans; Eric Tipton with KCTCS
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with incoming county attorney Angela Evans and Eric Tipton with Kentucky Community and Technical College System. Lexington will have a new county attorney sooner than expected. Longtime county attorney Larry Roberts is stepping down...
clayconews.com
CORBIN, KENTUCKY WOMAN WANTED ON WARRANT OF ARREST FACING DOZENS OF CHARGES IN LAUREL COUNTY AFTER BEING TAKEN INTO CUSTODY IN KNOX CO.
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Detective Robert Reed arrested Wanda L. Evans age 57 of Corbin on Friday morning September 16, 2022 at approximately 11:15 AM. The arrest occurred in Knox County (on a Laurel Sheriff’s Office case) and the accused was...
2 arrested in Laurel County meth bust
Two people were arrested Friday night after a large drug bust in Laurel County.
foxlexington.com
Lexington police searching for escaped inmate
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Lexington Police Department is searching for an inmate that escaped Thursday morning. Lexington police said they are searching for an inmate who was let out on a pass but never returned. Samantha Collins, 19, was allowed out of the Fayette County Detention Center...
IN THIS ARTICLE
k105.com
7-year-old who perished in foster care in Louisville died from positional asphyxia. Facility statement indicates 2 employees involved in restraining victim.
The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has released the cause of death of a seven-year-old who died in foster care at a Louisville family services facility. The coroner’s office said Ja’Ceon Terry died of positional asphyxia with the manner of death being homicide, according to a report released to multiple media outlets.
WKYT 27
Two people killed in Madison County crash
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people are dead after a crash in Madison County. According to Kentucky State Police, the crash happened Wednesday afternoon, around 4, at the intersection of Lancaster Road (KY-52) and Malachi Drive. KSP says 74-year-old James Jackson was driving a car east on KY-52 when...
WKYT 27
WATCH | Lexington Police Host Community Block Party
WATCH | Lexington block party seeks to build bond between community members and city. The city’s West End is an area which has had its struggles with violence - much like the entire city is having now. WATCH | AmeriCorps team in Frankfort helping Camp Brown Bear improve campgrounds...
WKYT 27
WKYT Investigates | Lexington 911 staff shortage causing dispatch delays
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - What happens when you call 911 for help and no one answers?. Ring-time data obtained through an open records request show many calls are taking more than two minutes to be answered. In all of 2019, just five calls had ring times of more than two...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WKYT 27
Woman involved in deadly Owsley County crash worked for the school system
OWSLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update: Officials with Owsley County schools released a statement Thursday afternoon about the victim of the crash. On Facebook, the Board of Education posted a letter saying Tonya Peters worked with students in the Head Start program for more than 15 years. “Her legacy of...
WKYT 27
Top Stories: WKYT News at 5:30 PM (9/16/2022)
WATCH | Would Lexington be prepared to receive migrants?. WATCH | Lexington man accused of killing son’s grandfather while child was in same room. Lexington man accused of killing son’s grandfather while child was in same room. Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Nice streak holds on for the weekend...
WKYT 27
Lexington attorney, former councilman says city’s public safety is ‘in crisis’
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington attorney, and former councilman, is raising red flags after hearing claims that Lexington’s E-911 center is facing staffing challenges. Monday, the FOP told WKYT the Lexington Police Department was down 115 officers. Chief Lawrence Weathers says the number is actually in the 80s because some new cadets are in training.
WTVQ
Lexington police looking for help in identifying State Street suspects
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Police Department says it’s looking for help in identifying numerous suspects wanted for questioning in connection to recent criminal activity on State Street. According to investigators, officers responded to the area of State Street and Crescent Avenue on September 10, after large...
John Michael Montgomery’s Son, Walker, Gives an Update on His Dad After Tour Bus Crash
Walker Montgomery is giving fans an update after a bus accident on Sept. 9 left three people injured, including his dad. John Michael Montgomery will need several weeks to recover, though Walker says he is doing well. He also thanked everyone for taking the time to reach out to his father with well-wishes.
clayconews.com
BIG BUST: Methamphetamine, Paraphernalia and Handgun seized from Nicholasville/Corbin Duo at Motel in southern Laurel County, Kentucky during Joint Drug Investigation
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: A joint drug investigation was conducted between the 75/80 Drug Interdiction Team along with ATF and Kentucky State Police early Friday morning September 16, 2022 at approximately 3:13 AM. As a result of the investigation a search warrant was...
WKYT 27
Dine out in Lexington Thursday for a cause
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington group is asking you to dine out Thursday - for a cause. Nearly 50 Lexington restaurants are participating in this year’s ‘Dining Out For Life.’. AVOL organizes the event to raise money for HIV awareness and patient support. Restaurants taking part include...
WTVQ
Medina Spirit sculpture unveiled at Old Friends
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — A new sculpture at Old Friends in Georgetown honors a racing legend. The sculpture of Medina Spirit was unveiled Thursday at the racehorse retirement farm. Artist Kiptoo Tarus created the sculpture which memorializes the American thoroughbred. “Most of the time I am looking at the...
Comments / 0