Clark County, KY

clayconews.com

DOUBLE FATALITY COLLISION ON HIGHWAY 52 IN MADISON COUNTY, KENTUCKY

RICHMOND, KY – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that, KSP Post 7,Richmond is investigating a fatal collision that occurred just before 4:00 P.M. on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at the intersection of Lancaster Road (KY-52) and Malachi Drive in Madison County. The initial investigation indicates a 2013 Ford...
WKYT 27

Georgetown, Scott Co. fire departments giving one young Kentuckian a big opportunity

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - The Georgetown Fire Department created a bit of buzz on social media this week with a post about a big announcement they had to make. The announcement was revealed Friday afternoon. The Georgetown Fire Department and the Scott County Fire Department are partnering to give one Scott County student an opportunity to play a pivotal role within their department.
GEORGETOWN, KY
WTVQ

2 die in Madison County crash, KSP investigating

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) — Two men died Wednesday in a crash in Madison County. According to Kentucky State Police, 74-year-old James Jackson was driving on KY-52 when he crossed the center line and hit a car driven by 62-year-old Matt Spaulding. Jackson was taken to a local hospital where...
RICHMOND, KY
Clark County, KY
Government
State
Kentucky State
County
Clark County, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
foxlexington.com

Lexington police searching for escaped inmate

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Lexington Police Department is searching for an inmate that escaped Thursday morning. Lexington police said they are searching for an inmate who was let out on a pass but never returned. Samantha Collins, 19, was allowed out of the Fayette County Detention Center...
LEXINGTON, KY
#Coroner#Organ Donation#County Judge#Clark Co
k105.com

7-year-old who perished in foster care in Louisville died from positional asphyxia. Facility statement indicates 2 employees involved in restraining victim.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has released the cause of death of a seven-year-old who died in foster care at a Louisville family services facility. The coroner’s office said Ja’Ceon Terry died of positional asphyxia with the manner of death being homicide, according to a report released to multiple media outlets.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

Two people killed in Madison County crash

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people are dead after a crash in Madison County. According to Kentucky State Police, the crash happened Wednesday afternoon, around 4, at the intersection of Lancaster Road (KY-52) and Malachi Drive. KSP says 74-year-old James Jackson was driving a car east on KY-52 when...
MADISON COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

WATCH | Lexington Police Host Community Block Party

WATCH | Lexington block party seeks to build bond between community members and city. The city’s West End is an area which has had its struggles with violence - much like the entire city is having now. WATCH | AmeriCorps team in Frankfort helping Camp Brown Bear improve campgrounds...
LEXINGTON, KY
News Break
Politics
WKYT 27

Top Stories: WKYT News at 5:30 PM (9/16/2022)

WATCH | Would Lexington be prepared to receive migrants?. WATCH | Lexington man accused of killing son’s grandfather while child was in same room. Lexington man accused of killing son’s grandfather while child was in same room. Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Nice streak holds on for the weekend...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Lexington police looking for help in identifying State Street suspects

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Police Department says it’s looking for help in identifying numerous suspects wanted for questioning in connection to recent criminal activity on State Street. According to investigators, officers responded to the area of State Street and Crescent Avenue on September 10, after large...
LEXINGTON, KY
clayconews.com

BIG BUST: Methamphetamine, Paraphernalia and Handgun seized from Nicholasville/Corbin Duo at Motel in southern Laurel County, Kentucky during Joint Drug Investigation

LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: A joint drug investigation was conducted between the 75/80 Drug Interdiction Team along with ATF and Kentucky State Police early Friday morning September 16, 2022 at approximately 3:13 AM. As a result of the investigation a search warrant was...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Dine out in Lexington Thursday for a cause

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington group is asking you to dine out Thursday - for a cause. Nearly 50 Lexington restaurants are participating in this year’s ‘Dining Out For Life.’. AVOL organizes the event to raise money for HIV awareness and patient support. Restaurants taking part include...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Medina Spirit sculpture unveiled at Old Friends

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — A new sculpture at Old Friends in Georgetown honors a racing legend. The sculpture of Medina Spirit was unveiled Thursday at the racehorse retirement farm. Artist Kiptoo Tarus created the sculpture which memorializes the American thoroughbred. “Most of the time I am looking at the...
GEORGETOWN, KY

